“She Has Just Lost Patience”: British Woman Lectured On Parenting By French Shop Owner On Holiday

Unless it’s of a benevolent nature, prejudice is often ugly and potentially destructive. Having preconceived judgments about a person because of their race, religion, or where they came from only enforces division, which is never a good thing.

This was an unfortunate experience a woman had while on vacation in France. Her visit to a local souvenir shop quickly turned unpleasant when the owner began throwing negative stereotypes at her and her children.

She was understandably left stunned by the encounter, as she wondered whether the reputation of her people in other countries was warranted.

A woman vacationing in France was unfairly stereotyped during a holiday in France

It all began during a visit to a local souvenir shop with her children

According to her, the owner didn’t like how the kids “left the place a mess”

Negative biases towards others may point to a person’s deep-seated trauma

The shop owner may have had her reasons for stereotyping the woman, which were likely formed from previous unpleasant experiences. However, it does not excuse her behavior at all.

According to the American Psychological Association, having negative biases toward other people could be a byproduct of post-traumatic stress disorder. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs also noted that racial trauma may, indeed, lead to PTSD, especially if the individual involved experienced some form of violence.

According to Very Well Mind, it may also be rooted in the general fear of anything unfamiliar. In most cases, it could be a bias against both a person’s physical appearance and cultural differences.

Dealing with a person who judges others based on their background is a losing battle. Trying to change their mind would be a futile effort. So, what would be the best way to handle a person with such prejudices?

The International Organization for Migration advises against responding to avoid giving the hateful person more fuel to spread their vitriol. This applies to both the online world and in real life.

The woman’s bewilderment at what happened was a natural response, considering it may have been a first-time experience for her. However, she did take the high road and handled the situation calmly, which was highly commendable of her.

People in the comments were vocal about their thoughts

