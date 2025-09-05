ADVERTISEMENT

Unless it’s of a benevolent nature, prejudice is often ugly and potentially destructive. Having preconceived judgments about a person because of their race, religion, or where they came from only enforces division, which is never a good thing. 

This was an unfortunate experience a woman had while on vacation in France. Her visit to a local souvenir shop quickly turned unpleasant when the owner began throwing negative stereotypes at her and her children. 

She was understandably left stunned by the encounter, as she wondered whether the reputation of her people in other countries was warranted.

RELATED:

    A woman vacationing in France was unfairly stereotyped during a holiday in France

    “She Has Just Lost Patience”: British Woman Lectured On Parenting By French Shop Owner On Holiday

    Image credits: ORION_production / envato (not the actual photo)

    It all began during a visit to a local souvenir shop with her children

    British woman on holiday in France receiving a parenting lecture from a French shop owner during shopping trip.

    Parenting advice clash between British woman and French shop owner during seaside holiday visit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Basket of handmade crocheted teddies and kids toys with children sitting in chairs holding them on laps.

    British woman with children on holiday having a tense moment with French shop owner about parenting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a British woman confronted by a French shop owner about her children breaking toys during a holiday.

    Text excerpt from a British woman about parenting issues encountered on holiday, reflecting on responsibility and judgment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: British woman lectured on parenting by French shop owner during holiday about children's behavior and limits.

    British woman showing frustration while being lectured on parenting by French shop owner during holiday outdoors.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to her, the owner didn’t like how the kids “left the place a mess”

    British woman lectured on parenting by French shop owner after leaving a mess with teddy bears in holiday shop.

    Text excerpt about a British woman losing patience after being lectured on parenting by a French shop owner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    British woman experiences parenting lecture from French shop owner during holiday over broken items.

    Text discussing a British woman reflecting on French parenting criticism and differences in child obedience standards.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    British woman on holiday feeling judged by French shop owner during a parenting lecture about losing patience.

    Image credits: Turquoiseforever

    Negative biases towards others may point to a person’s deep-seated trauma 

    The shop owner may have had her reasons for stereotyping the woman, which were likely formed from previous unpleasant experiences. However, it does not excuse her behavior at all. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the American Psychological Association, having negative biases toward other people could be a byproduct of post-traumatic stress disorder. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs also noted that racial trauma may, indeed, lead to PTSD, especially if the individual involved experienced some form of violence. 

    According to Very Well Mind, it may also be rooted in the general fear of anything unfamiliar. In most cases, it could be a bias against both a person’s physical appearance and cultural differences. 

    Dealing with a person who judges others based on their background is a losing battle. Trying to change their mind would be a futile effort. So, what would be the best way to handle a person with such prejudices? 

    The International Organization for Migration advises against responding to avoid giving the hateful person more fuel to spread their vitriol. This applies to both the online world and in real life. 

    The woman’s bewilderment at what happened was a natural response, considering it may have been a first-time experience for her. However, she did take the high road and handled the situation calmly, which was highly commendable of her.

    People in the comments were vocal about their thoughts

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing British woman losing patience after French shop owner lectures on parenting and strict French parenting styles.

    Text post discussing different views on parenting and children touching items in a shop during holiday in France.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing differences in parenting styles between British and French children highlighting boundaries and discipline.

    Comment from British woman skeptical about French teenagers' behavior and parenting comparisons on holiday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post on social media describing British woman losing patience with French shop owner lecturing on parenting.

    Text post from user blunderbuss12 discussing differences in French and British children’s behavior in tourist towns, related to parenting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing British woman losing patience after being lectured on parenting by French shop owner during holiday trip.

    Comment from GoAwayAutumn explaining why the British woman lost patience while being lectured on parenting by a French shop owner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post from GreenAndWhiteStripes discussing children playing with toys in a shop while on holiday, referencing British parenting.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing British woman losing patience and being lectured on parenting during holiday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    British woman loses patience while French shop owner lectures her on parenting during holiday visit.

    Comment discussing a British woman losing patience with a French shop owner lecturing on parenting during holiday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing British woman’s parenting criticized by French shop owner during holiday encounter.

    Comment discussing British woman losing patience and being lectured on parenting by French shop owner during holiday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment excerpt discussing parenting and behavior during a holiday encounter between a British woman and a French shop owner.

    British woman lectured on parenting by French shop owner during holiday over child handling toys incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a British shop worker about French parenting and shop behavior of children while on holiday.

    Comment discussing a British woman’s parenting patience and interaction with a French shop owner on holiday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing British woman losing patience and being lectured on parenting by a French shop owner while on holiday.

    Text excerpt from British woman lectured on parenting by French shop owner during holiday discussing children’s behavior and shop etiquette.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online forum discussing British woman’s parenting and French shop owner’s critique during holiday visit.

    Text excerpt discussing British woman losing patience while French shop owner lectures on parenting during holiday visit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!