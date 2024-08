ADVERTISEMENT

An incredibly snuggly duo of French bulldogs named Theo and Cato are breaking the internet with their cuteness.

The two pups are recognized by their signature burrito look, where their owner wraps them to look like, you guessed it, burritos! Besides the burrito look, these two dogs have a bunch of other cute photos showing off their cozy naps, fun costumes, and just simple day-to-day moments on their Instagram page, followed by 281K people.

So, without further ado, let's hop into the post and explore their 5-star life.

More info: Instagram