‘Malcom In The Middle’ Star Deletes “Cruel” Divorce Announcement That Forced Wife Paige To Break Her Silence

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Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Muniz were forced to address the backlash over their divorce announcement because some viewers couldn’t understand how a couple could break up without hating each other.

The couple, who share a 5-year-old son named Mauz, called it quits after six years of marriage.

Netizens questioned why it looked like they were asking people to “celebrate” their divorce, leaving Frankie and Paige no choice but to speak up.

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Highlights Frankie Muniz announced this week that he and Paige Price Muniz had decided to divorce after 6 years of marriage.

The actor shared a video of them dancing with their 5-year-old son, Mauz, while sharing the "life update."

He later deleted the video after netizens accused him of expecting them to “celebrate” their divorce.

Both Frankie and Paige Price Muniz spoke up in response to the backlash.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Muniz were forced to address the backlash over their divorce announcement

Image credits: Stephanie Augello/Disney via Getty Images

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Muniz first met in 2016 and eloped in 2019, then held a wedding in 2020.

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When the 40-year-old actor shared his divorce update with fans, he wrote a lengthy caption alongside a video of himself, Paige, and their son dancing to We The Kings’ hit song Check Yes Juliet.

The video saw a wave of backlash, with people accusing them of celebrating their divorce.

Image credits: James Gilbert/Getty Images

In light of the criticism, Frankie deleted the video and uploaded a new announcement.

The NASCAR driver used the same caption. But the video of them dancing was replaced with a family picture of the three of them.

“Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage,” he said in the “life update.”

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The actor said they grew to realize that their relationship felt “most natural and strong” as a deep friendship and as co-parents

Frankie Muniz deleted this video that he posted of him celebrating breaking up his family by divorcing his wife.pic.twitter.com/99c6PidegV — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) July 1, 2026

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After 10 “beautiful years together,” the Malcolm in the Middle actor said they grew to realize that their relationship felt “most natural and strong” as a deep friendship and as co-parents.

He said he was endlessly grateful to Paige for all that she has done for him and their family, including putting her dreams on hold so that he could chase his.

“She was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere,” he said.

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Image credits: frankiemuniz4

Frankie went on to say that they were closing the chapter of their marriage with gratitude and opening the next one with “bright futures ahead.”

In the comments section was a message from Paige, who called the world “so f***ed” for being cruel to him.

“Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you,” she said.

“Divorce is bad, sure – it’s not like we’re excited about it… but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team,” she added. “I can’t believe people could scrutinize that.”

Paige called the world “so f***ed” for being cruel to Frankie and scrutinizing an “old fun” family video

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Image credits: frankiemuniz4

Netizens continued being snarky, saying some things “deserve to stay deleted.”

“Frankie out here dropping a divorce announcement like it’s a Malcolm in the Middle blooper reel,” one said online. “Kid doing the guitar solo while mom and dad ‘celebrate’ splitting up is wild. Some things deserve to stay deleted, bro.”

“Literally start shaming parents who normalize divorce for no reason. Learn to be a family guys,” another said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4)

Others defended Frankie, saying, “What I can see is the child is happy and that’s what’s important. Nothing about this says he’s celebrating breaking up his family.”

Conservative political commentator and author Michael Knowles also shared a tweet, saying: “Muniz deleted the bizarre video of him and his wife dancing to celebrate their divorce. But he reposted the same nauseous text.”

“This is the most offensive part of liberal ‘morality.’ It’s not enough that we tolerate their sin and vice. They demand that we celebrate it,” he tweeted.

Image credits: michaeljknowles

Michael went on to call divorce “profoundly evil.”

“But in a fallen world, it will occur. Such is life. But to ask that we celebrate it? It’s simply beyond the pale,” he added.

Frankie stepped in with a response to Michael’s scathing message and clarified his intention behind sharing the dance video.

The actor addressed the backlash and clarified his intention behind sharing the video

Image credits: frankiemuniz4

Image credits: frankiemuniz

“It wasn’t to celebrate our divorce. Far from it. We grieved our divorce beyond anything you can imagine,” the actor said.

“It was to celebrate the fact that we’re both adults and can handle it like adults moving forward, amicably,” he added.

The actor said people were used to seeing couples do a lot of “hideous mudslinging” when their relationships end, so they didn’t know how to take it when “two people are cordial.”

“I would rather have divorced parents that don’t fight anymore than parents who stay together unhappily,” one commented online

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