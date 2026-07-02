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‘Malcom In The Middle’ Star Deletes “Cruel” Divorce Announcement That Forced Wife Paige To Break Her Silence
Malcom in the Middle star and his wife Paige at an event, smiling, on a blue background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Malcom In The Middle’ Star Deletes “Cruel” Divorce Announcement That Forced Wife Paige To Break Her Silence

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Muniz were forced to address the backlash over their divorce announcement because some viewers couldn’t understand how a couple could break up without hating each other.

The couple, who share a 5-year-old son named Mauz, called it quits after six years of marriage.

Netizens questioned why it looked like they were asking people to “celebrate” their divorce, leaving Frankie and Paige no choice but to speak up.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Frankie Muniz announced this week that he and Paige Price Muniz had decided to divorce after 6 years of marriage.
    • The actor shared a video of them dancing with their 5-year-old son, Mauz, while sharing the "life update."
    • He later deleted the video after netizens accused him of expecting them to “celebrate” their divorce.
    • Both Frankie and Paige Price Muniz spoke up in response to the backlash.

    Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Muniz were forced to address the backlash over their divorce announcement 

    Malcolm In The Middle star and wife Paige with their child on a blue carpet at an event. Family portrait.

    Image credits: Stephanie Augello/Disney via Getty Images

    Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Muniz first met in 2016 and eloped in 2019, then held a wedding in 2020.

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    When the 40-year-old actor shared his divorce update with fans, he wrote a lengthy caption alongside a video of himself, Paige, and their son dancing to We The Kings’ hit song Check Yes Juliet.

    The video saw a wave of backlash, with people accusing them of celebrating their divorce.

    Malcolm In The Middle star Frankie Muniz holding hands with wife Paige, smiling at each other.

    Image credits: James Gilbert/Getty Images

    A comment about a lovely video, reflecting on surviving a bad divorce and seeing people love each other.

    In light of the criticism, Frankie deleted the video and uploaded a new announcement.

    The NASCAR driver used the same caption. But the video of them dancing was replaced with a family picture of the three of them.

    “Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage,” he said in the “life update.”

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    The actor said they grew to realize that their relationship felt “most natural and strong” as a deep friendship and as co-parents

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    A comment expressing confusion about a loving couple ending their marriage in divorce.

    After 10 “beautiful years together,” the Malcolm in the Middle actor said they grew to realize that their relationship felt “most natural and strong” as a deep friendship and as co-parents.

    He said he was endlessly grateful to Paige for all that she has done for him and their family, including putting her dreams on hold so that he could chase his.

    “She was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere,” he said.

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    Malcolm In The Middle star, wife Paige, and their child on a beach in a black and white photo. Family by the ocean.

    Image credits: frankiemuniz4

    Frankie went on to say that they were closing the chapter of their marriage with gratitude and opening the next one with “bright futures ahead.”

    In the comments section was a message from Paige, who called the world “so f***ed” for being cruel to him.

    “Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you,” she said.

    “Divorce is bad, sure – it’s not like we’re excited about it… but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team,” she added. “I can’t believe people could scrutinize that.”

    Paige called the world “so f***ed” for being cruel to Frankie and scrutinizing an “old fun” family video 

    Paige responds to cruel divorce announcement, clarifying their feelings about the situation.

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    Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, his wife Paige, and their child at a theme park.

    Image credits: frankiemuniz4

    Netizens continued being snarky, saying some things “deserve to stay deleted.”

    “Frankie out here dropping a divorce announcement like it’s a Malcolm in the Middle blooper reel,” one said online. “Kid doing the guitar solo while mom and dad ‘celebrate’ splitting up is wild. Some things deserve to stay deleted, bro.”

    “Literally start shaming parents who normalize divorce for no reason. Learn to be a family guys,” another said.

    Others defended Frankie, saying, What I can see is the child is happy and that’s what’s important. Nothing about this says he’s celebrating breaking up his family.

    Conservative political commentator and author Michael Knowles also shared a tweet, saying: “Muniz deleted the bizarre video of him and his wife dancing to celebrate their divorce. But he reposted the same nauseous text.”

    “This is the most offensive part of liberal ‘morality.’ It’s not enough that we tolerate their sin and vice. They demand that we celebrate it,” he tweeted.

    Michael Knowles tweets about divorce being evil, responding to the announcement.

    Image credits: michaeljknowles

    Michael went on to call divorce “profoundly evil.”

    “But in a fallen world, it will occur. Such is life. But to ask that we celebrate it? It’s simply beyond the pale,” he added.

    Frankie stepped in with a response to Michael’s scathing message and clarified his intention behind sharing the dance video.

    The actor addressed the backlash and clarified his intention behind sharing the video

    Frankie Muniz, his wife Paige, and their child riding a roller coaster together.

    Image credits: frankiemuniz4

    Frankie Muniz clarifies his divorce announcement was not a celebration, but an amicable forward step.

    Image credits: frankiemuniz

    “It wasn’t to celebrate our divorce. Far from it. We grieved our divorce beyond anything you can imagine,” the actor said.

    “It was to celebrate the fact that we’re both adults and can handle it like adults moving forward, amicably,” he added.

    The actor said people were used to seeing couples do a lot of “hideous mudslinging” when their relationships end, so they didn’t know how to take it when “two people are cordial.”

    “I would rather have divorced parents that don’t fight anymore than parents who stay together unhappily,” one commented online

    Chris Swan's tweet about anguish preceding a divorce announcement from a Malcolm In The Middle star.

    Image credits: ChrisSw1977

    James's tweet reply regarding marriage and kids after a divorce announcement from a Malcolm In The Middle star.

    Image credits: yehoodig

    croc2's tweet about positive outcomes of divorce for a Malcolm In The Middle star's situation.

    Image credits: croc2b

    Eric Weinhandl's tweet about a strange divorce announcement video from a Malcolm In The Middle star.

    Image credits: eric_weinhandl

    Bohemian Travelers' tweet on coparenting after the divorce announcement of a Malcolm In The Middle star.

    Image credits: TravelBohemian

    A tweet about 'Malcom In The Middle' star and their divorce announcement. It says, 'Relationships are complicated. Looks like they are trying to do what they think is right for the kid. Judge less.'

    Image credits: SamEnderby

    A tweet about 'Malcom In The Middle' star and their divorce announcement. It says, 'Your child will fake acceptance as he moves into the adult role in the family and attempts to manage YOUR joy. Divorce with children should never be celebrated.'

    Image credits: MissingnoMan

    A tweet about 'Malcom In The Middle' star and their divorce announcement. It says, 'What I can see is the child is happy and that's what's important. Nothing about this says he's celebrating breaking up his family.'

    Image credits: Eddie_231

    A tweet about 'Malcom In The Middle' star and their divorce announcement. It says, 'Millennials have this craven need to prove that they are not going to make the same mistakes as their parents generation. They just refuse to participate in reality as a solution.'

    Image credits: Garmith80_6

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Divorce is profoundly evil" oh my lort. Yeah, that sounds like a Catholic conservative's babblings, all right. Amazing at how someone could look at two people who cannot remain married to each other any longer but are managing to be mature adults about the divorce and call it an "evil" thing in a "fallen world".

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Divorce is profoundly evil" oh my lort. Yeah, that sounds like a Catholic conservative's babblings, all right. Amazing at how someone could look at two people who cannot remain married to each other any longer but are managing to be mature adults about the divorce and call it an "evil" thing in a "fallen world".

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