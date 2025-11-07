26 Gorgeous Rescued Foxes Through The Lens Of Greg MurrayInterview With Artist
Cleveland-based photographer Greg Murray is known for capturing the soulful, joyful personalities of animals. A devoted advocate for animal welfare, Murray focuses his lens on creatures whose stories deserve to be seen, highlighting their resilience, humor, and individuality.
For his latest project, the photographer partnered with Ohio’s Fox Tale Sanctuary, which provides lifelong care for captive-bred foxes, to create the 2026 Fox Tale Sanctuary Wall Calendar. Each portrait offers a glimpse into the sanctuary’s residents — their curious faces, playful paws, and quiet moments of connection. Beyond its artistry, the calendar supports the sanctuary, with proceeds funding ongoing care, enrichment, and safe spaces for the foxes.
In this article, we’re featuring photographs from the calendar alongside several unpublished images from Murray’s shoots, offering an even deeper look into his extraordinary work with animals.
More info: Instagram | gmurrayphoto.com | Facebook | gregmurrayphotography.pixieset.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Murray first learned about Fox Tale Sanctuary a few years ago and was immediately drawn to its mission. “When I first heard about Fox Tale Sanctuary, I was immediately intrigued by their mission and wanted to learn more about the sanctuary and foxes,” he says. “I reached out to Michelle, the founder, right away to see how I could use my photography to help support the sanctuary and share the stories of these incredible foxes. I want to help provide support to Michelle, all of the amazing volunteers, and, of course, rescue foxes.”
Photographing the sanctuary’s residents came with unique challenges. Murray explains, “Photographing foxes in their enclosures was both challenging and incredibly rewarding. It required a lot of patience. Some foxes were curious and comfortable around me, while others preferred to keep their distance. Most of the portraits were taken from inside the enclosures, though a few were captured from outside to ensure the foxes felt safe. Just like in my studio work, I often held food just above the lens to encourage them to come closer and engage with the camera. ”
He adds that building trust was essential: “I also spent time simply being present—letting them observe me, walk up, and sniff to build trust before ever lifting the camera. That connection made all the difference for some of them.”
Some foxes left a particularly lasting impression on Murray. Zoe, the cover fox of the calendar, is one such example. “She was transferred to Fox Tale Sanctuary after being discovered shot. Because she still had a collar on, rescuers knew she was a captive red fox. Her leg was shattered, but thanks to surgery, she was able to heal and adapt beautifully.”
Zoe also nurtured new arrivals: “Not long after her arrival, the sanctuary took in 7 fox kits, including one just three days old named Stink. Despite everything she’d been through, Zoe immediately stepped into a nurturing role—helping stimulate and care for the babies as if they were her own. That’s how she earned her nickname, ‘Mama Zoe.’ Her resilience and compassion perfectly embody what makes these animals—and the sanctuary itself—so special.”
Through the calendar, Murray hopes to educate people about fox ownership. “I hope people come away from these portraits with a deeper understanding of the reality behind fox ownership and captive breeding. Most people are surprised to learn that foxes are often bred and sold as pets, even though they are wild animals and not suited for domestic life,” he says.
He emphasizes that caring for a fox is far from typical pet ownership: “If a fox is living with a person, it should only be under the care of highly trained, licensed professionals—not the average pet owner. Here in Ohio, anyone can legally own a fox by simply filling out a form and paying $25. That’s deeply concerning—and honestly, I’m embarrassed that our state makes it so easy. My hope is that through these images, people see the beauty and complexity of foxes and recognize they belong in sanctuaries or the wild, not in someone’s home.”
Readers can support Fox Tale Sanctuary by purchasing the calendar or donating directly to the sanctuary. “You can buy the calendar where a portion of all profits will go to the sanctuary, and donate directly to the sanctuary. You can even choose to sponsor a fox!” Murray notes.
2026 Fox Tale Sanctuary Wall Calendar by Greg Murray
Image credits: thegregmurray