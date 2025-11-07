ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland-based photographer Greg Murray is known for capturing the soulful, joyful personalities of animals. A devoted advocate for animal welfare, Murray focuses his lens on creatures whose stories deserve to be seen, highlighting their resilience, humor, and individuality.

For his latest project, the photographer partnered with Ohio’s Fox Tale Sanctuary, which provides lifelong care for captive-bred foxes, to create the 2026 Fox Tale Sanctuary Wall Calendar. Each portrait offers a glimpse into the sanctuary’s residents — their curious faces, playful paws, and quiet moments of connection. Beyond its artistry, the calendar supports the sanctuary, with proceeds funding ongoing care, enrichment, and safe spaces for the foxes.

In this article, we’re featuring photographs from the calendar alongside several unpublished images from Murray’s shoots, offering an even deeper look into his extraordinary work with animals.

More info: Instagram | gmurrayphoto.com | Facebook | gregmurrayphotography.pixieset.com