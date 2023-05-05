My name is Roeselien Raimond and I am a professional photographer, passionate about fox photography. I consider it a great compliment to be allowed to witness the interaction between the vixen and her kits. It demonstrates the loving nature of foxes so clearly. No matter how hungry they are this time of year, all prey goes directly to their little ones. She doesn't even take a bite. And no matter how tired she must be from all the hunting, she takes all the time to nurse her cubs in peace.

But the most beautiful are these loving mother-child moments. A short nose-to-nose. A loving cleaning session. A sincere hug. The fun spills out and the strong mother-child bond truly shows! Fox mothers are mothers I would wish everyone had!

Happy Mother's Day!

