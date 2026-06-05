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Former TikToker Lives On The Streets, Makes $600 A Day Selling Herself But Spends It All On Illicit Substances
Young former TikToker standing against a worn brick wall on the streets, appearing distressed and unkempt.
Social Issues, Society

Former TikToker Lives On The Streets, Makes $600 A Day Selling Herself But Spends It All On Illicit Substances

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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An anonymous ex-TikTok star was recently interviewed on the streets of Kensington, Philadelphia, where she revealed that she earns up to $600 a day by being intimate with men but spends all of the money on illicit substances.

Her video has amassed 5.9 million views on X as of this writing, along with thousands of comments and reposts.

Highlights
  • A former TikToker living on the streets revealed that she earns up to $600 a day by engaging in paid encounters with men but spends all of it on illicit substances.
  • Her account drew a wave of online reactions, with many users expressing sympathy and urging her to seek treatment.
  • The story also fueled debate around substance use policies, with some netizens pointing to Spencer Pratt's mayoral campaign.

Many users expressed sympathy for the woman after she admitted that she wants to get clean. Others pleaded for intervention, urging people to help her before her habit leads to a tragic outcome.

“I know people are gonna joke about this, but honestly, it’s hard to watch this. She’s somebody’s daughter,” one wrote.

RELATED:

    A former TikToker has revealed that she spends all of her earnings on obtaining illicit substances

    Former TikToker on the streets wearing a strapless top and looking distressed

    Image credits: ItsKingSlime/X

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    The woman was asked how her journey with substance use began, to which she replied, “It started with al**hol.”

    “Then I found out about dope [h**oin]. I liked it better,” she added, explaining, “I like that sleeping effect. It brings comfort.” 

    Former TikToker in ripped jeans standing outside by a brick wall

    Image credits: ItsKingSlime/X

    The woman revealed that substance dependence runs in her family and that she got involved with it at the age of 18.

    When asked whether her family members knew her whereabouts, she said they did and had tried to help her on several occasions, but she refused.

    Tweet about TikTok stars becoming famous

    Image credits: fantom_dylan

    Tweet questioning when things went wrong for a former TikToker

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    “What’s a normal day like for you?” the interviewer then asked.

    “I get up, I go, like, basically sell myself for money, and then I come back, I cop [use substances], and I just do the same thing over and over again,” she responded.

    Close-up of former TikToker with blonde hair and serious expression

    Image credits: ItsKingSlime/X

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    The former TikToker shared that she is picked up by an average of 30 men each day, despite having worked on the street for only a few weeks.

    She said that although she does not enjoy the process, the “quick money” makes it all worth it.

    When asked about her future, the woman spoke of three things she hopes to attain

    Former TikToker with black hair posing inside a car

    Image credits: ItsKingSlime/X

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    Although the woman initially struck a pessimistic tone, saying she does not like existing and is not scared of passing away, she went on to express that the three changes she would like to see in her life are “getting sober,” having “a stable life,” and being more “in contact with my family.”

    She shared that she plans to enter a rehabilitation facility next month and hopes to open her own rehab center one day. 

    Tweet discussing social media influencers' futures

    Image credits: richydasilva

    Tweet about the cycle trapping people, relating to social media

    Image credits: Emberangelxo

    When the interviewer asked if she was supplying substances to others at the moment, the woman said, “Yeah, sometimes.”

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    When it was pointed out that this meant she was feeding someone else’s dependency and bringing them closer to living the same life as her, the woman said she gives it out only to those who are “sick” and looking for some reprieve from pain.

    “I’ll be praying for you. God bless you,” the interviewer said at the end.

    His sentiments were echoed by numerous social media users, who prayed for her well-being

    Former TikToker with red hair looking up, indoors

    Image credits: ItsKingSlime/X

    “From TikTok star to this. The way a**ction takes people is terrifying. Hope she finds a way out,” one wrote, while another called on the Lord to “please remove a**iction from her life.”

    “She shouldn’t delay rehab for a month,” a third noted.

    “There are modeling agencies out there that would likely sign her to a contract immediately, and she would have a legitimate career path in front of her,” a fourth said.

    Former TikToker sitting against a wall, holding a toothbrush

    Image credits: ItsKingSlime/X

    A fifth user blamed local authorities for allowing illicit activity to flourish on the streets, arguing that it has devastated countless lives, including hers.

    “If it wasn’t so easy to be on the streets thanks to these local city governments, she would likely be sober and at home with her family,” they said.

    A separate user schooled those calling the woman names for using her body to make money.

    “She is not selling herself for attention and reputation. She’s stuck; she’s sick,” the user said.

    Another claimed, “This is gonna be a lot of your favorite social media influencers who fail to go mainstream a decade from now.”

    Netizens also pointed out how this case is a strong argument for Spencer Pratt’s campaign

    Tweet about difficulty watching former TikToker's situation on streets

    Image credits: MediaOffScript

    Tweet expressing hope former TikToker gets help to change life

    Image credits: CaptAisha

    “She is volunteering to do this. She is an a**ict. She is completely aware of what she’s doing and that it’s bad, but she does it anyway,” one user wrote.

    The discussion drew comparisons to comments recently made by Spencer Pratt, the former MTV reality star who is running for mayor of Los Angeles

    He has made substance dependency a central issue of his campaign, arguing that the city is facing a dr*g ab*se epidemic rather than a housing crisis.

    In a video released on May 21, Pratt outlined what he described as a five-step plan to tackle the problem.

    Man in suit and hat speaking on show about former TikToker

    Image credits: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

    Among his proposals, Pratt called for ending the distribution of clean needles and other substance-use supplies, arguing that such programs enable dependency rather than reduce harm.

    He also proposed placing individuals actively using illicit substances under an immediate 72-hour psychiatric hold.

    Pratt further criticized some non-governmental organizations, claiming they facilitate the relocation of individuals struggling with substance use disorders from other states into Los Angeles.

    @spencerprattIf that addict on your street were your own son, what would you do? That is the defining question that guides my 5 step plan to fix the homelessness problem in LA. We *must* end this evil racket of corrupt politicians and NGOs who profit off the misery of these poor souls. They launder money and feed them more drugs, so they can keep their customers locked in this hell on our streets. We have a moral obligation from God to help them and make our city safe and clean for everyone. Karen Bass and Nithya Raman have forsaken this city. Time for real leadership. Time for real compassion.♬ original sound – Spencer Pratt

    In addition, he pledged to work directly with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to target the international cartels he says are responsible for supplying substances to the city.

    Finally, Pratt proposed the construction of large-scale mandatory treatment facilities for those battling substance dependence.

    “This isn’t jail. This is mandatory rehab. This is what you do for people you care about,” Pratt said.

    “Heartbreaking,” one social media user wrote about the former TikToker’s situation

    Tweet questioning sympathy for former TikToker's chosen life

    Image credits: AyveeZin01

    Tweet discussing need for help for former TikToker selling herself

    Image credits: underground_net

    Tweet about empathy relating to human weakness and loved ones

    Image credits: rickidodagr4ims

    Tweet discussing lack of skills after TikTok career ends

    Image credits: Hikaru_Chansey

    Tweet expressing concern for help for former TikToker

    Image credits: romanhotell

    Tweet stating heartbreak over situation

    Image credits: YaakovRenewed

    Tweet hoping for sobriety and happiness for former TikToker

    Image credits: Scott_Whiner

    Tweet expressing trauma and hope for healing about former TikToker's struggles

    Image credits: OCmama00

    Tweet questioning if there is an organization to save and rehab former TikToker

    Image credits: Hptvvz

    Tweet commenting on the terrifying exploitation of a former TikTok star

    Image credits: noirescarlettt

    Tweet mentioning modeling agencies that could offer a career path to the former TikToker

    Image credits: MMBeckerman

    Tweet about people dissociating from reality and challenges faced by former TikToker

    Image credits: KyPellettiere

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of naivety in some of the comments. A*******n is a complex issue and rehab often doesn't work first time, second time etc. It may never work. If someone does succeed they will have to rebuild their life from the bottom up. That is not easy and many people regress at this stage. I know because I have spent years working with addicts and indeed was once a******d myself.

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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of naivety in some of the comments. A*******n is a complex issue and rehab often doesn't work first time, second time etc. It may never work. If someone does succeed they will have to rebuild their life from the bottom up. That is not easy and many people regress at this stage. I know because I have spent years working with addicts and indeed was once a******d myself.

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