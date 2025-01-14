ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, Kendra Wilkinson, addressed the online criticism of her appearance and lifestyle.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (January 12), Kendra shared an empowering message about aging and self-acceptance.

In the post, the 39-year-old acknowledged weight gain and changes to her looks since her Playboy days but emphasized feeling mentally healthy, balanced, and happy as she approaches 40.

Kendra further urged followers to respect her peace and revealed plans to better monitor her alcohol intake, responding to concerns about over-drinking.

The TV personality’s Instagram post featured a mirror selfie, showing Kendra standing in a well-lit bathroom, seemingly at the gym, wearing a white tank top, dark leggings, and white sneakers.

She included a short clip of herself wearing the same athletic outfit, taken in the same changing room mirror.

The Girls Next Door alumnus captioned the now-viral post: “Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, I’m aging.”

“Yes, I’m not that girl I was before (playboy girl) but for once in a long time, I feel good and mentally healthy.

“Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny.”

Kendra shares two children with her ex-husband, former NFL player Hank Baskett: Hank IV, 15, and Alijah, 10.

The couple married in June 2009 but divorced in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage.

She further wrote: “For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I’m happy, healthy and at peace in life finally.

“Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together. “

“Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better.”

She concluded with a joke referring to her upcoming 40th birthday, which will fall on June 12, 2025, writing: “Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots. Love ya.”

Kendra consequently received a slew of positive feedback from fans and friends, as Bunnie XO commented: “Anyone that’s remotely successful in their life doesn’t have time tear another person down. Remember that shug.”

A person wrote: “Don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re gorgeous.”

“Love you friend!” someone else penned. “Looking and feeling better than ever!

“June here we come! In your 40s you will give Less of what people think. You are happy and healthy! Health is wealth.”

A netizen added: “I can’t even believe people are giving you about your looks. You are in better shape than probably 80% of Americans.”

Reporter Kayce Montoya expressed: “You are gorgeous. Don’t listen to the keyboard warriors.”

Actress Lala Milan shared: “I’m proud of you Hot Mama! I love you down & the people talking look crazy and could never even compare.”

TV personality Gretchen Rossi cheered: “Love you friend! You look amazing and like you said, as long as you are happy then screw the haters!”

A separate individual chimed in: “You look amazing! No, you are not old- At 63, when I cut out the cr*p and wine, I drop as easily as I did at 25- you are at a place in life where you can look healthy and not starve yourself!”

Kendra is a television personality and model who rose to fame in 2005 as one of Hugh Hefner‘s girlfriends on the reality show The Girls Next Door.

She emphasized feeling mentally healthy, balanced, and happy as she approaches 40

The series showcased life inside the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles alongside castmates Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

Originally from San Diego, California, Kendra became a fan favorite for her candid and carefree personality, leading to her own spin-off series, Kendra, in 2009 and Kendra on Top, in 2012.

Over the years, she has had publicized fallouts with her former castmates, particularly Holly, due to differing perspectives during their time in the Mansion.

Despite these tensions, Kendra has transitioned to a quieter life. Moreover, after a four-year break from television, the starlet had a career resurgence as a real estate agent and began starring in her own real estate-focused show, Kendra Sells Hollywood.

“Stop the disgusting hatred,” a reader exclaimed

