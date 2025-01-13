Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Katie Piper Announces ‘End Of The Road’ For Her Eye, 16 Years After Surviving Ex’s Acid Attack
Celebrities, News

Katie Piper Announces ‘End Of The Road’ For Her Eye, 16 Years After Surviving Ex’s Acid Attack

TV presenter Katie Piper announced her decision to receive a prosthetic eye 16 years after surviving a life-changing acid attack that left her partially blind. 

Taking to her social media platforms on Friday (January 10), Katie shared a close-up photograph of her damaged eye, along with a short clip showing a doctor carefully conducting a prosthetic eye fitting, using a specialized yellow tool to measure and shape the eye socket.

Highlights
  • TV presenter Katie Piper is getting a prosthetic eye 16 years after surviving an acid attack.
  • Katie shared her decision publicly on social media with gratitude to healthcare.
  • The acid attack was arranged by her ex, leaving Katie partially blind.

The British media personality wrote in the caption: “After many years battling with my eye health, I’ve reached the end of [the] road somewhat, and the decision has been made to try a prosthetic eye shell.”

She continued: “This marks the start of a journey to have an artificial eye, with an incredible medical team behind me.

    TV presenter Katie Piper announced her decision to receive a prosthetic eye

    Woman in a black dress with pink accents stands against a dark wall, smiling, holding a pink clutch.

    Image credits: katiepiper_

    “As always I’m incredibly grateful to all those in the NHS and private health care system for their talent and kindness.”

    The National Health Service (NHS) is a government-funded healthcare system in the UK that provides medical and nursing services to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. 

    Katie concluded in her now-viral post: “I will share my journey, I’m hopeful and nervous about being able [to] tolerate it and would love to hear from any of you in the comments if you’ve been on this journey or have any advice…”

    A woman with facial scars, representing recovery after an eye attack struggle, looking confidently at the camera.

    Image credits: katiepiper_

    A slew of people flocked to express their support, as an Instagram user commented: “Got my prosthetic eye 2 years ago I lost mine due to cancer but had to have my eyelid removed not now have a titanium implant with a magnet so my prosthetic just clicks on it gave me so much confidence I can’t thank my doctors enough stay strong you will get used of it.” 

    A person wrote: “What a true inspiration you are Kitty Katty Katie. Make this woman a Dame.”

    Someone else penned: “You are so brave and [an] inspiration to all.”

    Katie's announcement comes 16 years after surviving a life-changing acid attack that left her partially blind

    Person in a black shirt seated, looking off-camera in a clinical setting, related to eye health recovery update.

    Image credits: katiepiper_

    “You’re such an inspiration!” a netizen exclaimed. “This path you’ve been sent down has been so long but you always remain positive and seem accepting of the twists and turns ahead.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “Another challenge, another surgery which anyone who follows you will know that you will meet it with courage! 

    “You are an incredible woman Katie. Sending love.”

    Close-up of a person receiving eye treatment, highlighting recovery from an eye attack.

    Image credits: katiepiper_

    The Loose Women panelist is an advocate for those with burns and disfigurement injuries, Sky News reported on Saturday (January 11).

    The 41-year-old has reportedly undergone hundreds of operations after suffering an acid attack arranged by her ex-boyfriend in March 2008.

    She gave up her right to anonymity and made a documentary in 2009 called “Katie: My Beautiful Face.”

    Katie underwent hundreds of operations after suffering an acid attack arranged by her ex-boyfriend in March 2008

    Smiling woman in a black and white dress at an event, sharing health update after eye struggle.

    Image credits: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

    Moreover, Katie founded the Katie Piper Foundation, which supports survivors of life-changing burns and scars, and received an honorary doctorate from the Royal College of Surgeons to mark her ground-breaking work, as per Sky News.

    “Acid violence is a particularly brutal form of gender-based violence, where the majority of perpetrators are men,” Jaf Shah, Executive Director for the Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI), explained in a report.

    He further explained: “Women, very often, are the victims. The perpetrators’ intentions are extreme: to facially disfigure and inflict enormous physical and mental suffering to victims.” 

    A woman with an eye patch smiles beside a doctor in purple scrubs, sharing health update on eye recovery.

    Image credits: katiepiper_

    Jaf added: “There are two key factors that lead to the majority of acid attacks: gender inequality and easy access to acid.”

    The UK now has the highest number of recorded attacks in the world, with a 69% rise in the number of attacks in 2022, ASTI reported.

    According to ASTI, acid attacks peaked in 2017, with 941 recorded cases. The figures then steadily dropped to 421 in 2021. 

    "After many years battling with my eye health, I've reached the end of [the] road somewhat," Katie wrote

    Smiling woman with long hair holding a card on a TV set, related to a health update after years of eye struggle.

    Image credits: katiepiper_

    Woman smiling in a checkered top, providing a health update after eye struggle.

    Image credits: katiepiper_

    Nevertheless, ASTI stressed that most developing countries do not have a comprehensive national system for recording and monitoring attacks. 

    Additionally, while there are resources available, they are usually focused in urban areas, leading to greater under-reporting in rural areas. 

    Consequently, victims of acid attacks may never present themselves to hospitals for treatment, so their cases go unrecorded, ASTI explained.

    "The attack never robbed her of her beauty," a reader commented

    Comment expressing admiration for bravery related to Katie Piper's eye health journey.

    Comment praising beauty and inner strength in light of Katie Piper's eye attack, wishing her well.

    Comment from Steve Parker about an eye operation, mentioning pain relief and improved movement.

    Comment discussing experiences with prosthetic eyes, offering support and reassurance.

    Social media comment supporting Katie Piper's health update.

    Comment praising Katie Piper as an inspirational figure deserving recognition for overcoming challenges.

    Comment from Simon Ange Maddock admiring Katie Piper's strength, with a flexed bicep emoji.

    Comment by Neo Gaming expressing hope for justice after an eye attack.

    Comment praising bravery and inspiration related to Katie Piper's eye health update.

    Text message praising Katie Piper's resilience and strength after eye attack struggles.

    Comment expressing gratitude for eye hospital support related to prosthetic eye improvement.

    Comment praising Katie Piper, calling her a true inspiration after reading her book about overcoming struggles.

    Text praising Katie Piper for her resilience and strength after her eye attack journey.

    Comment praising Katie Piper’s strength after her health update on eye attack.

    Comment from Paul Kendell discussing an eye attack incident as cowardly.

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watched her documentary and the poor woman has been through a lot. Personally I think if you ae charged with an acid attack your victim should have the right to throw acid on YOU!

    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was on Strictly Come Dancing (the OG Dancing With The Stars) a few years ago which she says was HUGE for her. She did well.

