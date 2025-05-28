Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Literally Just Invented A New Voice”: Former Glee Star Dianna Agron Stuns People With New Accent
Former Glee star Dianna Agron as a cheerleader posing outdoors with red and white pom-poms at sunset.
Celebrities, News

“Literally Just Invented A New Voice”: Former Glee Star Dianna Agron Stuns People With New Accent

Lots of celebrities have done it: Madonna, when she was married to Guy Ritchie; Austin Butler because he played Elvis; and Hilaria Baldwin, just because. 

Changing the way you talk after being immersed in a movie for weeks or months or because a new partner speaks with an accent is not uncommon. 

But for some celebrities, when they seem to pick up a new accent or way of speaking, it’s hard not to wonder if they’re faking it? 

Highlights
  • Former Glee star Dianna Argon is getting criticized for what appears to be a new accent
  • The star was in Cannes to promote an independent film for the fashion brand Miu Miu
  • Some netizens say her new “transatlantic” accent is not authentic; others are more sympathetic
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Fake it till you make it! Netizens call out Dianna Agron’s possibly fake new accent

    Cheerleader jumping with red and white pom-poms at sunset on a sports field, showing energy and athleticism.

    Image credits: FOX Image Collection

    Former Glee star Dianna Agron smiling indoors holding a plate of sliced fruit and a fork in casual white top.

    Image credits: vanityfair

    The most recent celebrity to have possibly changed her accent is former Glee star Dianna Agron. 

    Originally from Texas and California, the 39-year-old made her Hollywood debut as Quinn Fabray in the wildly popular musical-dramedy series Glee from 2009 to 2015.

    Since then, she’s been in a handful of projects, including a guest appearance in an episode of Doctor Odyssey that aired in April. 

    @vanityfair Bonjour, #DiannaAgron! VF joined the actor as she got ready for Miu Miu’s lunch in Cannes. #glee#shivababy#quinnfabray#france#cannes#cannesfilmfestival♬ original sound – Vanity Fair

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the unfamiliar accent of former Glee star Dianna Agron.

    And during the Cannes Film Festival, Argon was in France to support the director Catherine Martin.

    Martin’s new movie, Grane Envie, is a short film for the fashion brand Miu Miu. The short film celebrates the Miu Miu Upcycled collection with a cast that includes heavyweight Willem Dafoe as a widowed Count.

    Dianna Argon shows off new Transatlantic accent in VF interview

    Former Glee star Dianna Agron wearing a WMHS cheerleader outfit, smiling during an interview about her new accent.

    Image credits: GLEE

    @iamabicorn She could’ve had a better storyline #gleek#glee#quinnfabray#diannaagron#funnylines#DisneyPlusVoices#foryou#fyp♬ original sound – not brittany

    Comment on social media questioning identity of a woman, joking it isn't the former Glee star Dianna Agron.

    Ahead of the event, Dianna did a quick interview with Vanity Fair while she was getting ready and putting on her makeup. And that’s where the latest “accent accident” happens.

    She appears to have adopted what’s called a transatlantic accent, which sounds a bit like a mix of American and British English.

    Experts say that in a transatlantic accent, the R sound is softer, the vowels are more open and rounded, and the T sound is more pronounced than it is in British English. 

    Netizens have picked up on the subtle change in her voice and are beginning to ask questions

    Former Glee star Dianna Agron posing indoors, wearing a navy blue top, showcasing her new accent and style.

    Image credits: diannaagron

    Former Glee star Dianna Agron smiling and standing by a door, surprising fans with a new accent.

    Image credits: vanityfair

    Those rounded vowels were on full display in her interview, and people online were quick to notice that her voice did not sound like it normally does.

    “She literally just invented a new voice. I’m so confused”

    But… why… does she suddenly have a transatlantic accent…?”

    @lorenzoespinosa_#stitch with @Vanity Fair, what episode of Glee is this? #diannaagron#foryou#fyp♬ original sound – Lorenzo

    “Her partner has a London accent, so naturally, she picks up some of that transatlantic tone. It’s adorable.”

    “What in the Madonna is going on here? 😭😂”

    “Y’all, just let people disappear and then reappear with inexplicable accents!! We are dealing with so much just let this one slide ok honestly.”“Ah yes, I believe this is a graduate from the Hilaria School of acting 😂”

    Not the first celebrity to make waves with a seemingly new accent or voice

    Dianna Agron in a black gown posing on stone stairs, stunning people with her new accent and elegant style.

    Image credits: Pierre Mouton/Getty Images

    Social media comment reading "Girl who spent a semester in Paris," highlighting reactions to former Glee star's new accent.

    You may remember when Madonna moved to the U.K. to be with her then-husband, film director Guy Ritchie. In a few interviews, Madonna appeared to speak with a British accent, which seemed strange to some people since she is from the U.S. 

    Slipping into an accent because you’re surrounded by people who speak that way is a real phenomenon.

    Dianna’s current partner, Harold Ancart, is a photographer originally from Belgium. And unless Dianna speaks French, Dutch, or Flemish (she doesn’t), she is hearing him speak English with an accent. Plus, her ex-husband, Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall, is English. So, Dianna has been surrounded by people whose English does not sound like her own.

    Former Glee star Dianna Agron in red WMHS cheerleading outfit performing a dance routine on stage.

    Image credits: gleeofficial

    According to Horizon, the EU Innovation and Research magazine, when you move to a foreign country and converse with the locals, you tend to absorb the attributes of people’s speech, which can “have a subtle effect on the way we speak. Over time, this can also lead to entirely new accents developing.”

    Some actors from England have even had to relearn their native British accent because they’d been speaking with an American accent for so long, and they forgot!

    Hilaria has been the focus of online scrutiny for seeming to fake her Spanish accent

    Former Glee star Dianna Agron wearing a black feathered dress and gloves, smiling beside a marble fireplace.

    Image credits: diannaagron

    Social media comment discussing former Glee star Dianna Agron and her new accent that stuns people.

    One of the most recent and headline-grabbing examples of a celebrity changing their accent is the case of Hilaria Baldwin, the 41-year-old yoga instructor and wife of actor Alec Baldwin.

    Over the past five years or so, social media has been pouring over Hilaria’s accent because of her supposed upbringing in Spain. She claims to have spent summers and some extended vacations in the country when she was a child, which she says has now affected the way she speaks English.

    @badboyfilly Hey real quick who was that person #diannaagron#glee#fyp#funny#accent#vanityfair♬ Background Music – chill supply

    In one memorable instance, she seemed to forget the word for ‘cucumber’ during a cooking segment in a TV interview. Social media incinerated her, saying she was lying about her upbringing and lying about having a slightly Spanish accent.  

    Dianna Argon’s new transatlantic way of speaking is drawing criticism from some netizens, while others give her a pass

    Comment on social media post reading God forbid a girl enunciates with 3589 likes in simple text style.

    Comment on social media post reacting to former Glee star Dianna Agron’s new accent, expressing surprise and confusion.

    Comment mentioning former Glee star Dianna Agron frequently switching and holding to new accents, stunning people.

    Comment by Raquel Lemos praising an unemployed woman and her random accents on a social media post.

    Comment from Jazmin praising former Glee star Dianna Agron for her new accent and different voices.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing former Glee star Dianna Agron's surprising new accent.

    Social media comment humorously celebrating a 100 day streak on Duolingo language app.

    Comment on social media post discussing a surprising new accent created by former Glee star Dianna Agron.

    Comment screenshot discussing former Glee star Dianna Agron adopting a London and transatlantic accent.

    Social media comment questioning if former Glee star Dianna Agron borrowed Padma Lakshmi’s voice and new accent.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the situation with crying and laughing emojis reacting to a surprising new accent.

    Comment on social media by user aly_jayne saying It’s giving With Love, Dianna, responding to a post about former Glee star Dianna Agron and new accent.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a graduate from the Hilaria school of acting with a laughing emoji.

