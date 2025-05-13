Hi, I’m Romain Thiery, a French photographer and pianist who has spent over a decade capturing the poetic decay of abandoned pianos around the world. My series "Requiem pour Pianos" has taken me across Europe and beyond, always in search of these majestic, forgotten instruments. This spring, I ventured to Japan for the very first time — a country that fascinated me both for its rich musical culture and its beautiful abandoned architecture.

Over the course of 15 days, I traveled more than 1,200 kilometers by car, train, and foot, exploring remote mountains, silent villages, and decaying buildings in search of pianos left behind. I discovered nearly a dozen abandoned pianos, each one whispering its own story through dust, rust, and splintered wood.

I didn’t just photograph the pianos — I recorded their voices.

For each piano I found, I brought recording equipment to capture its final sounds. These weren't just notes, but creaks, hammers, and the sighs of wood reacting to time. I will later compose a musical piece from these samples, continuing the journey of my "Requiem pour Pianos" project. You can listen to some of the recordings here.

