Employee Decides To Stop Doing So Much Work Because Boss Wants Quality Over Quantity

In life, you can’t always have it all. If you want to get a good night’s sleep every evening, there will be times where you have to sacrifice your social life. If you want to excel in your career, you’ll likely have to choose between a thriving social life or getting enough rest.

For a job well done, it’s usually important to consider the quality and quantity of your work, but you can’t focus on them both equally. Quality might seem like the most important factor, but when you’re getting paid to complete a task in a timely manner, you don’t have the luxury of taking all the time in the world. One welder on Reddit understands finding the balance between these two important q’s, but his boss, on the other hand, seems to want to have it all: extreme efficiency and accuracy.

It’s no secret that when asked whether quality or quantity are more valuable, most people will deem quality more important. Would you rather have 5 slices of cake from the grocery store or one delicious, fluffy and fresh slice from a local bakery for the same price? Would you rather have 10 poorly made paintings or one masterpiece? Would you rather have a sturdy, well-constructed couch that will last a decade or have to go through 4 cheap ones that inevitably fall apart within the same amount of time?

Even employees report that their job quality matters more for their mental health than the number of hours that they work, according to a study by the National University of Singapore, University of Salford, University of Cambridge and University of Leeds. “Our results suggest that there is no ‘optimum’ number of working hours at which employees’ mental health is at its highest,” said Dr Senhu Wang, Assistant Professor at the National University of Singapore and lead author of the report. “Instead, doing meaningful and useful work, having a positive relationship with colleagues and low work intensity are particularly important for employees’ mental health.”

However, in this particular case on Reddit, the welder was still working incredibly accurately, while managing to do 5x the amount of work as his colleague. We all know that the chances for error will increase the more work an employee takes on, but making mistakes 1% of the time does not seem like anything to be concerned about. Especially considering that the worker noted he would always correct the errors by the end of his shift, so he was never wasting time or materials.

And when it comes to welding, it’s actually incredibly difficult to be 100% accurate all the time. According to Twining Inc., there are supplemental practical examinations that welders can take to be technicians who examine welds in the seismic force resisting system (SFRS) of structures. “The pass/fail criteria show that a technician who correctly locates and characterizes 90% of the rejectable flaws and reports 10% false positives (that is, indicates a rejectable flaw at a location where none exists) will pass the supplemental test,” Twinings Inc. explains.

“Now, consider that a welder whose rate of producing welds with no rejectable flaws is 95%,” they continue. “The California Building Code allows a reduction in the percentage of welds in the SFRS required to be nondestructively tested by this welder to be reduced from 100% to 25%, indicating that the code considers such a welder to be producing excellent work.” It sounds like the welder in this story has been producing more than satisfactory work, at an accuracy rate 0f 99%.

