Woman Allows Her Sister To Help Her Cook, Finds Her Pouring Maple Syrup Into The Pasta, Forces Her To Make Dinner

Mankind has not yet come to a consensus about culinary talent – is the ability to cook well innate, or can it be learned? Therefore, for every Jamie Oliver with his video tutorials, there will always be some analogue of Professor Slughorn from the Harry Potter books, claiming something like “the talent for potions is definitely inherited.”

But there is one thing, perhaps, no one doubts – the amazing ability of some people to spoil literally any dish more complicated than a sandwich, to be a phantom kitchen menace, is absolutely impossible to learn. Moreover, heredity does not matter here either – after all, it sometimes happens that one of the closest relatives is a really outstanding chef, while another is a walking culinary disaster.

Here is a great example that clearly proves this – a wonderful post in the AITA Reddit community, which racked up 4.8K upvotes and more than 870 different comments in just a few days. Cooking stories are always very interesting, and this one is also quite funny. So let’s get to reading and enjoying it!

The Original Poster hosted a family gathering and decided to cook something delicious for her relatives

The Original Poster says that she recently hosted a family gathering and being a good hostess, she decided to cook a lot of different delicious meals for her relatives. While the woman was cooking, her older sister arrived, much earlier than the rest of the guests. After talking for a while, the sister offered the OP her help in the kitchen.

The OP’s sister volunteered to help her, ended up pouring maple syrup onto pasta and meatballs

The OP was well aware that, unlike herself, her sister was not endowed with special culinary talents, but she was very persistent, promising to minimally interfere in the process, and at least just not be a burden. Imagine the OP’s shock, when, after leaving the kitchen for some time and then returning, she noticed a strange smell coming from the pasta and meatballs she had already cooked!

Yes, it turned out that while the hostess was outside the kitchen, the sister managed not only to spoil everything, but approached this very creatively. The woman took the maple syrup and poured it generously onto both pasta and meatballs. After the OP’s initial shock wore off, she asked her sister why she thought spaghetti, and especially meatballs, needed such an out-of-the-ordinary ingredient as maple syrup.

Moreover, the hapless cook claimed that maple syrup perfectly matches with meat and spaghetti

The sister’s reasoning was absolutely deadly. So, according to the hapless cook, pasta is a carb and is made from wheat, like, for example, pancakes. And what is the best and probably the most delicious addition to pancakes? That’s right, it’s maple syrup!

Okay, we seem to have sorted out the pasta – but why add syrup to the meatballs? As it turns out, the OP’s sister also had an answer for that – turns out meatballs are red meat, just like bacon, so when combined with maple syrup, it also looks quite normal and would taste good.

When asked to cook something to take the place of the spoiled dishes, the woman made some disgusting kind of a sandwich

To give the OP credit, she didn’t force her sister to eat what she did herself. Instead, she simply asked the poor cook to make something others could have instead of the spoiled dishes. What did the sister do? That’s right – she took a piece of bread, peeled off the crusts, spooned on some coleslaw, pre-made by the OP, and called it the proud word “sandwich”.

The OP admits that after that, she just gave up and asked her sister to stall the guests while she boiled new pasta and cooked the meatballs. Anyone who’s ever done cooking knows it’s not the fastest process, so the OP left the kitchen straight in the heat of a meeting.

At the table, the OP stated that her sister should eat only that sandwich as revenge for spoiling everything

When it was time to sit down at the table, the OP handed her sister the “sandwich” she had made and said it was the only thing she was allowed to eat today. The sister was indignant, but the OP simply started telling the guests what she had done in her kitchen. Their younger brother, hearing about such culinary sacrilege, just shuddered, but still said that the OP had perhaps gone too far.

People in the comments told the OP that her sister should have probably eaten those pasta and meatballs with maple syrup

However, the vast majority of people in the comments still remain on the OP’s side. Moreover, many people called the woman too merciful – after all, it would have been right to give her sister a full plate of meatballs and spaghetti with maple syrup and make her eat it all. “Let her see how her logic holds up”, the commenters note.

By the way, the OP’s sister’s “logic” was also devastatingly criticized by the commenters. People wonder if the woman has ever tried to combine meatballs, pasta and maple syrup, or if her argument is just a pure theory. According to the commenters, the OP’s sister was perhaps simply trying to justify herself for her kitchen fail.

