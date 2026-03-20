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Fed-Up Partner Cuts Off Snack Supply As GF Keeps Wasting It, She’s Mad She Doesn’t Have Fresh Chips
Woman holding bowl of chips eating a snack, illustrating partner cutting off snack supply and wasting fresh chips.
Couples, Relationships

Fed-Up Partner Cuts Off Snack Supply As GF Keeps Wasting It, She’s Mad She Doesn’t Have Fresh Chips

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
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Living together comes with its fair share of challenges, even for seemingly small things like household habits. Differences in how partners approach everyday tasks like food storage, grocery shopping, or managing leftovers, can quickly turn minor annoyances into recurring points of tension.

Today’s Original Poster’s (OP) story highlights one such scenario, and you probably won’t believe that it’s a disagreement over something as simple as keeping chip bags closed. While it might seem trivial at first, it left them wondering if they were in the wrong for setting boundaries.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes what seems like common sense isn’t so common after all

    Image credits: grustock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author shared that they live on a rural acreage with their girlfriend who repeatedly leaves chips and other foods improperly stored, causing them to go stale

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    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    They then conducted a simple experiment with two bags of chips—one folded, one left open—to show the effect of air on freshness, but the girlfriend still didn’t understand

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    Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    To avoid waste, they stopped buying extra chips, purchasing only enough for the week

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    Image credits: Sad_Shift_4439

    However, this didn’t sit well with the girlfriend, and it left her accusing the author of being a jerk and forcing her to eat stale food

    The OP shared that their girlfriend lives with them on a quiet acreage outside the city, and that the closest convenience store to them was a 15-minute drive while the closest grocery store was half an hour away. For them, this meant that food shopping requires planning.

    Now, they noted that their girlfriend was a teacher who had a university degree, however, when it came to food storage, she seemed to struggle. According to them, she understood some basics, like putting leftovers in the fridge, but small details, like why Tupperware might be better than the takeout container, or why bread bags need to be sealed, simply didn’t click.

    Even something as simple as folding a bag of chips to keep it fresh was a point of tension between them. In an attempt to help her understand why it was important to keep bags of chips sealed, they bought two bags of chips and left one folded closed, while the other was left open. Two days later, one bag stayed crunchy, the other went stale. Still, the girlfriend blamed the store for selling stale chips.

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    When the OP realized that the girlfriend just wasn’t getting it, they decided to start buying only enough chips for the week instead of stocking up in bulk. If snacks went stale, the person responsible had to get more themselves. However, this didn’t sit well with the OP’s girlfriend who accused them of being a jerk and forcing her to eat stale food.

    Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Even in seemingly simple situations, like folding a bag of chips to keep them fresh, people can struggle to follow basic “common-sense” rules. According to Psychology Today, this happens because the brain relies on deeply ingrained habits and cognitive biases, which often favor emotional comfort and familiar routines over rational thinking.

    Positive Psychology adds that cognitive biases like negativity bias and confirmation bias influence how people interpret evidence and make decisions, often protecting self-image but hindering practical learning. For instance, negativity bias can make someone focus on negative outcomes, blaming the store for stale chips, while overlooking personal habits.

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    These biases also intersect with relationship dynamics. In the context of the chip dispute, With Therapy notes that unspoken assumptions can escalate small annoyances into ongoing tension. They recommend expectation alignment and empathy exercises, which could help partners navigate minor conflicts, reduce resentment, and improve communication around everyday habits like food storage.

    Netizens sided with the OP, expressing disbelief that an adult could repeatedly leave chips open and fail to grasp how they go stale. They also suggested the situation reflected patterns of irresponsibility or “weaponized incompetence”. What do you think? Do you think this is a case of genuine misunderstanding, or could it be weaponized incompetence? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens suggested the situation reflected deeper patterns of irresponsibility or weaponized incompetence, arguing that the author shouldn’t feel obligated to manage her habits

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    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drop a large no-longer-living insect into the bag that was left open. That'll learn her.

    1
    1point
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having heard my mother's stories about people starving to death during the famine of 1944-1945 and of course the present famines all over the world, I think wasting food is akin to immorality. Wasting food means wasting people's efforts, wasting resources, causing pollution through transport and manufacture. Just buy what you need and nothing more.

    1
    1point
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Venting time: That last sentence would resonate with my mother. My dad refused to understand that buying a zillion perishables because they were on sale was not a bargain.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    deeraven avatar
    DEE RAVEN
    DEE RAVEN
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to go single serve bags. Not cheap but cuts down on waste.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drop a large no-longer-living insect into the bag that was left open. That'll learn her.

    1
    1point
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having heard my mother's stories about people starving to death during the famine of 1944-1945 and of course the present famines all over the world, I think wasting food is akin to immorality. Wasting food means wasting people's efforts, wasting resources, causing pollution through transport and manufacture. Just buy what you need and nothing more.

    1
    1point
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Venting time: That last sentence would resonate with my mother. My dad refused to understand that buying a zillion perishables because they were on sale was not a bargain.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    deeraven avatar
    DEE RAVEN
    DEE RAVEN
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to go single serve bags. Not cheap but cuts down on waste.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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