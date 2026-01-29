Man Tries To Blame Wife For Having No Slacks For His Business Trip, Internet Is Not Having It
Having a spouse means having someone to go through life with. While this person may be there to hold your hand through the good and bad times, it would be unreasonable to expect them to wait on you hand and foot.
This was a problem a married couple faced when the man grew frustrated with his wife for not packing his slacks for a work trip. The couple ended up having an argument that they could have avoided in the first place.
The husband’s harsh realization came thanks to the readers who let him have it. Scroll through for the entire story.
Married couples may argue over some of the most trivial matters
Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)
For this husband and wife, a pair of slacks left behind was the source of tension
Image credits: Rawpixel/Envato (not the actual photo)
The man said he understood where his wife was coming from, but he nonetheless defended his frustration
Image credits: justlazybrowsing
A woman’s “maternalizing drive” may affect her significant other in an unhealthy way
Most women express love and care for their male partners through helpful acts of kindness. It could be through simple gestures like running errands, cooking his favorite meal, and, in this story’s case, packing clothes for their husbands.
Licensed psychologist Dr. James Tobin refers to this as the “maternalizing drive,” which he says also has unintended consequences.
In an article on his website, Dr. Tobin explains that men who receive these acts of kindness may unconsciously feel infantilized and activate the child components of their identity.
Image credits: syda_productions/Freepik (not the actual photo)
“In essence, the relationship is transformed from an adult-to-adult, mutually interdependent bond to a maternal-child bond,” he wrote.
Licensed mental health counselor William Berry shared a similar statement, explaining how women may inadvertently take on the more mature role in a relationship, especially after marriage.
“For many married men, the wife may start to become a mother figure. She may encourage less play (hanging out with friends, heavy drinking) and behave in a more grown-up fashion,” Berry wrote.
Berry emphasizes that couples may be unaware that they’ve entered such an unhealthy dynamic in their relationship. But by recognizing that it happens, couples can gain a better understanding and compassion for each other.
People in the comments unanimously agreed that he was being a jerk to his wife
However, there were a couple of commenters who sided with him
The husband later shared an update, admitting he was in the wrong
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I laughed through most of this. I can’t comprehend buying new clothes late at night and then handing her the shirts to wash while saying “The pats need to be washed, too, but you’ll need to guess where I hid them.” 😳 Can *any* male Panda explain what went through his head when he hid the pants? (Bonus points if you can explain why he became angry with her for not locating their hiding place.) I simply can’t fathom the reasoning for laying out what he wanted to take on the trip .,. but hiding the slacks. I also don’t understand all the commenters calling him a “grown adult” when he is clearly neither. I’m also a bit frustrated with his “I apologized to her” and … well, it looks as if that was it. No “I see what I did wrong and this will never happen again as I realize I’m responsible for myself and she’s not my mother.” I don’t get the impression that he learned anything from this. 😕 If nothing else, I hope SHE learned that she needs to let him take care of his OWN s**t!
(As an aside, why did *he* hafta make all his own flights, hotel reservations, transportation, and so on? Have Travel departments been abolished? And if so, why? There’re typically good discounts when making arrangements for a buncha people on/in the same flights, hotels, and so forth, so why would companies get rid of their Travel departments? I wouldn’t wanna work for a company that makes me do all that nonsense when I have a *job* that’s totally not about making travel arrangements! I have no clue how to obtain discounts if I’m an individual making plans for just me!)Load More Replies...
"Oh no! I have agreed to a work trip and it is late at night and I am flying out tomorrow. Let me go ahead and shove the slacks I need washed and dried for my work trip into the dirty-clothes hamper! I shall then expect my wife to psychically understand that those slacks need to be washed and dried immediately after the button-down shirts are done, even if it is after midnight. I don't need to say anything verbally to her about washing the slacks - women instinctively do laundry, right?" /s
I laughed through most of this. I can’t comprehend buying new clothes late at night and then handing her the shirts to wash while saying “The pats need to be washed, too, but you’ll need to guess where I hid them.” 😳 Can *any* male Panda explain what went through his head when he hid the pants? (Bonus points if you can explain why he became angry with her for not locating their hiding place.) I simply can’t fathom the reasoning for laying out what he wanted to take on the trip .,. but hiding the slacks. I also don’t understand all the commenters calling him a “grown adult” when he is clearly neither. I’m also a bit frustrated with his “I apologized to her” and … well, it looks as if that was it. No “I see what I did wrong and this will never happen again as I realize I’m responsible for myself and she’s not my mother.” I don’t get the impression that he learned anything from this. 😕 If nothing else, I hope SHE learned that she needs to let him take care of his OWN s**t!
(As an aside, why did *he* hafta make all his own flights, hotel reservations, transportation, and so on? Have Travel departments been abolished? And if so, why? There’re typically good discounts when making arrangements for a buncha people on/in the same flights, hotels, and so forth, so why would companies get rid of their Travel departments? I wouldn’t wanna work for a company that makes me do all that nonsense when I have a *job* that’s totally not about making travel arrangements! I have no clue how to obtain discounts if I’m an individual making plans for just me!)Load More Replies...
"Oh no! I have agreed to a work trip and it is late at night and I am flying out tomorrow. Let me go ahead and shove the slacks I need washed and dried for my work trip into the dirty-clothes hamper! I shall then expect my wife to psychically understand that those slacks need to be washed and dried immediately after the button-down shirts are done, even if it is after midnight. I don't need to say anything verbally to her about washing the slacks - women instinctively do laundry, right?" /s
30
3