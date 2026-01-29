Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Tries To Blame Wife For Having No Slacks For His Business Trip, Internet Is Not Having It
Man and woman having a tense conversation indoors, man appears frustrated while discussing business trip slacks issue.
Couples, Relationships

Man Tries To Blame Wife For Having No Slacks For His Business Trip, Internet Is Not Having It

3

30

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a spouse means having someone to go through life with. While this person may be there to hold your hand through the good and bad times, it would be unreasonable to expect them to wait on you hand and foot. 

This was a problem a married couple faced when the man grew frustrated with his wife for not packing his slacks for a work trip. The couple ended up having an argument that they could have avoided in the first place. 

The husband’s harsh realization came thanks to the readers who let him have it. Scroll through for the entire story. 

RELATED:

    Married couples may argue over some of the most trivial matters

    Man and woman having a tense conversation, illustrating a man trying to blame wife for no slacks on business trip.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    For this husband and wife, a pair of slacks left behind was the source of tension 

    Text post about a man blaming his wife for not packing slacks for his last-minute business trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about man needing new work slacks for business trip and blaming wife, sparking internet reaction.

    Text excerpt about man blaming wife for no slacks on business trip, mentioning laundry and clothes care.

    Text screenshot showing a man trying to blame his wife for having no slacks packed for his business trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man upset about missing slacks on business trip, tries to blame wife, sparking internet backlash and discussion.

    Text excerpt about man blaming wife for no slacks on business trip, wife finds clothes in laundry basket unwashed.

    Man frustrated and blaming wife for no slacks packed for his business trip, sparking internet backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in business attire packing a suitcase, checking clothes for slacks before a business trip in a bedroom.

    Image credits: Rawpixel/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man said he understood where his wife was coming from, but he nonetheless defended his frustration

    Text explaining a man blaming wife for no slacks on his business trip while internet reacts strongly.

    Man tries to blame wife for having no slacks on business trip, sharing frustrations about last-minute packing and travel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man tries to blame wife for no slacks on business trip, sparking frustration and online debate over responsibility.

    Image credits: justlazybrowsing

    A woman’s “maternalizing drive” may affect her significant other in an unhealthy way

    Most women express love and care for their male partners through helpful acts of kindness. It could be through simple gestures like running errands, cooking his favorite meal, and, in this story’s case, packing clothes for their husbands. 

    Licensed psychologist Dr. James Tobin refers to this as the “maternalizing drive,” which he says also has unintended consequences. 

    In an article on his website, Dr. Tobin explains that men who receive these acts of kindness may unconsciously feel infantilized and activate the child components of their identity. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman holding laundry basket in living room as man blames wife for having no slacks for business trip

    Image credits: syda_productions/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In essence, the relationship is transformed from an adult-to-adult, mutually interdependent bond to a maternal-child bond,” he wrote. 

    Licensed mental health counselor William Berry shared a similar statement, explaining how women may inadvertently take on the more mature role in a relationship, especially after marriage. 

    “For many married men, the wife may start to become a mother figure. She may encourage less play (hanging out with friends, heavy drinking) and behave in a more grown-up fashion,” Berry wrote

    Berry emphasizes that couples may be unaware that they’ve entered such an unhealthy dynamic in their relationship. But by recognizing that it happens, couples can gain a better understanding and compassion for each other. 

    People in the comments unanimously agreed that he was being a jerk to his wife

    Reddit user responds to man trying to blame wife for no slacks packed for his business trip, sparking internet debate.

    User comment discussing a man blaming his wife for no slacks on business trip, with internet users disagreeing.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a man tries to blame his wife for having no slacks for his business trip.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a man trying to blame his wife for having no slacks for his business trip.

    Alt text: Screenshot of online comments criticizing a man blaming his wife for no slacks on his business trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter arguing man is wrong to blame wife for having no slacks for his business trip, advises packing own bag.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man blaming wife for no slacks on business trip, internet reactions visible.

    Comment criticizing man blaming wife for no slacks, highlighting failure to plan for business trip clothing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man blaming his wife for having no slacks for his business trip.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man blaming his wife for not having slacks for his business trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man for blaming his wife over no slacks for his business trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing man trying to blame wife for no slacks on his business trip, internet reacting strongly.

    Comment thread criticizing man blaming wife for no slacks on business trip, with user calling him out.

    Reddit comment criticizing man trying to blame wife for no slacks on business trip, with internet users disagreeing strongly.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment blaming wife for no slacks on business trip, sparking internet debate and reactions.

    Man blames wife for no slacks on business trip, internet disagrees and defends her packing efforts.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a man trying to blame his wife for having no slacks for his business trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a man for blaming his wife for no slacks on his business trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment debating responsibility for packing slacks for a business trip, blaming wife rejected by internet users.

    Comment criticizing man for blaming wife over no slacks for business trip, internet responding strongly to his excuses.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Forum comment discussing a man blaming his wife for no slacks on business trip, internet users disagree strongly with him.

    Screenshot of internet comment criticizing a man for blaming his wife over having no slacks for his business trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user comments criticizing a man blaming his wife for having no slacks for his business trip, sparking online debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man blaming his wife for having no slacks for his business trip.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user criticizes a man blaming his wife for having no slacks for his business trip.

    Screenshot of online comment criticizing a man blaming his wife for not having slacks for his business trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a man blaming his wife for not having slacks for his business trip.

    Man blaming wife for no slacks on business trip, internet users criticize his lack of responsibility and packing.

    Comment about man blaming wife for no slacks on business trip, discussing laundry and packing issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing blame about missing slacks for a business trip and travel packing advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a man blaming his wife for having no slacks for his business trip.

    Comment on social media about man blaming wife for having no slacks for his business trip, internet responds with criticism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a man blaming his wife for having no slacks for his business trip, sparking debate online.

    Comment in online forum responding to man blaming wife for no slacks on business trip, users criticize his behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment about man blaming wife for no slacks on business trip, internet users disagreeing with his excuse.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a man blaming his wife for no slacks for his business trip.

    Comment explaining blame shifting and fault for not packing slacks, related to man blaming wife for business trip slacks.

    Screenshot of an internet comment criticizing a man for blaming his wife over having no slacks for a business trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a man blaming his wife for no slacks on business trip, with internet users rejecting the blame.

    However, there were a couple of commenters who sided with him

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man trying to blame his wife for having no slacks for his business trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man blaming his wife for having no slacks for his business trip.

    The husband later shared an update, admitting he was in the wrong 

    Man tries to blame wife for no slacks on business trip but internet users disagree and criticize his excuse.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man apologizing online after blaming wife for no slacks on business trip, facing backlash from internet users.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    3

    30

    3

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I laughed through most of this. I can’t comprehend buying new clothes late at night and then handing her the shirts to wash while saying “The pats need to be washed, too, but you’ll need to guess where I hid them.” 😳 Can *any* male Panda explain what went through his head when he hid the pants? (Bonus points if you can explain why he became angry with her for not locating their hiding place.) I simply can’t fathom the reasoning for laying out what he wanted to take on the trip .,. but hiding the slacks. I also don’t understand all the commenters calling him a “grown adult” when he is clearly neither. I’m also a bit frustrated with his “I apologized to her” and … well, it looks as if that was it. No “I see what I did wrong and this will never happen again as I realize I’m responsible for myself and she’s not my mother.” I don’t get the impression that he learned anything from this. 😕 If nothing else, I hope SHE learned that she needs to let him take care of his OWN s**t!

    0
    0points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (As an aside, why did *he* hafta make all his own flights, hotel reservations, transportation, and so on? Have Travel departments been abolished? And if so, why? There’re typically good discounts when making arrangements for a buncha people on/in the same flights, hotels, and so forth, so why would companies get rid of their Travel departments? I wouldn’t wanna work for a company that makes me do all that nonsense when I have a *job* that’s totally not about making travel arrangements! I have no clue how to obtain discounts if I’m an individual making plans for just me!)

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Oh no! I have agreed to a work trip and it is late at night and I am flying out tomorrow. Let me go ahead and shove the slacks I need washed and dried for my work trip into the dirty-clothes hamper! I shall then expect my wife to psychically understand that those slacks need to be washed and dried immediately after the button-down shirts are done, even if it is after midnight. I don't need to say anything verbally to her about washing the slacks - women instinctively do laundry, right?" /s

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I laughed through most of this. I can’t comprehend buying new clothes late at night and then handing her the shirts to wash while saying “The pats need to be washed, too, but you’ll need to guess where I hid them.” 😳 Can *any* male Panda explain what went through his head when he hid the pants? (Bonus points if you can explain why he became angry with her for not locating their hiding place.) I simply can’t fathom the reasoning for laying out what he wanted to take on the trip .,. but hiding the slacks. I also don’t understand all the commenters calling him a “grown adult” when he is clearly neither. I’m also a bit frustrated with his “I apologized to her” and … well, it looks as if that was it. No “I see what I did wrong and this will never happen again as I realize I’m responsible for myself and she’s not my mother.” I don’t get the impression that he learned anything from this. 😕 If nothing else, I hope SHE learned that she needs to let him take care of his OWN s**t!

    0
    0points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (As an aside, why did *he* hafta make all his own flights, hotel reservations, transportation, and so on? Have Travel departments been abolished? And if so, why? There’re typically good discounts when making arrangements for a buncha people on/in the same flights, hotels, and so forth, so why would companies get rid of their Travel departments? I wouldn’t wanna work for a company that makes me do all that nonsense when I have a *job* that’s totally not about making travel arrangements! I have no clue how to obtain discounts if I’m an individual making plans for just me!)

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Oh no! I have agreed to a work trip and it is late at night and I am flying out tomorrow. Let me go ahead and shove the slacks I need washed and dried for my work trip into the dirty-clothes hamper! I shall then expect my wife to psychically understand that those slacks need to be washed and dried immediately after the button-down shirts are done, even if it is after midnight. I don't need to say anything verbally to her about washing the slacks - women instinctively do laundry, right?" /s

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT