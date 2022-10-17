Man Is Left Doing The Dishes After His Girlfriend Discovers He Put Cheese In Her Tacos Even Knowing She’s Lactose Intolerant

When people are asked during opinion polls what qualities they value most in their current or possible spouses and partners, a good sense of humor is always in the top five most popular and common answers.

Indeed, it is always great to go through life hand in hand with a person who is able to see something positive and funny even in the most difficult life situation. On the other hand, sometimes the person’s desire to reduce literally everything to jokes does not lead to good. After all, this is real life, not a non-stop stand-up festival.

A similar partner like this ended up with this woman, whose post in the AITA Reddit community at one time gained more than 32.6K upvotes and about 3.4K various comments. Yes, the boyfriend of the author of this post turned out to have a weird sense of humor, but at the same time, the joke almost turned into serious health issues for her.

The author of the post is lactose intolerant so she tries avoiding all dairy products in her cooking

So, the author of the original post is lactose intolerant, so she tries to avoid all possible dairy products as much as possible – they are simply not good for her health. Of course, every time she made tacos, she didn’t put cheese in them, and in doing so, she became the butt of jokes from her boyfriend.

The boyfriend kept joking that by not adding cheese to tacos, she is expressing disrespect to Mexican culture

For example, the guy joked that by doing so, she is expressing disrespect for Mexican culture – although he himself is not Mexican at all. The OP has said more than once that she would love to add cheese, but she just can’t do it. She asked him to stop making fun of her, but some time passed, and the jokes resumed.

Things took a very different turn one night when the partners again decided to make tacos and, of course, the woman again left the cheese out. She went to the bathroom for a while, and when she returned, she noticed that the tacos looked a bit different than when she prepared them.

One night the woman found out that her boyfriend attempted to sneak cheese into her tacos anyway

Suspecting something was wrong, the woman started inspecting the food, and found out that cheese was hidden under all the ingredients. Obviously, her boyfriend decided to prank her in this way, while clearly not giving a damn about the health of his loved one.

The woman just went to bed, leaving her partner to do the dishes, to which he was greatly offended

As a result, the OP told the guy that he was “a raging douchecanoe” and went to bed, leaving him to do the dishes and clean the kitchen. She didn’t talk to him all morning either, although the man was offended that he was “forced” to do the dishes, as the OP usually does this.

People in the comments simply told her that the man showed himself as a real jerk

Of course, the vast majority of people in the comments sided with the OP, criticizing her boyfriend heavily. Moreover, some commenters suggested that the woman even ask herself a question – is this the relationship in which she would like to be? If a guy knows well about his partner’s medical conditions and does this anyway, then this characterizes him from a very bad side.

Moreover, many true Mexicans came to the commentary and noted that in Mexico, it is generally not customary to eat tacos with cheese, and that this is more of a Western tradition. So even the OP’s boyfriend’s sense of humor failed him this time.

An example of how to act in such situations can be seen in this post of ours, where a daughter weaned her father from stealing her food by simply adding lemon, knowing that he was allergic. And we, as always, are waiting for your comments about this very situation, so please feel free to leave them below this post.