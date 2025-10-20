ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is the perfect time to crack open the toy box of nightmares, so we’re revisiting the eerie and unsettling world of Rosemberg’s Forbidden Toys—this time with a spooky twist. From vintage horrors to newer nightmare fuel, these imaginative creations feel like lost relics from a childhood that took a very wrong turn.

While longtime fans may recognize some of these pieces, seeing them through a Halloween lens makes them feel creepier than ever. Rosemberg’s toys are creepy, funny, and unforgettable, tapping into that childhood fear we never really outgrew—the one where you swear the doll on the shelf blinked. So grab your candy, lock your closet, and scroll on… If you dare.

More info: Instagram | itsrosemberg.com

#1

Here’s Johnny! The Shining Bathroom Set By Playskool

Two children playing with a creepy toy set featuring a boy holding an axe through a broken door, a forbidden toy concept.

the.forbidden.toys Report

Rosemberg’s Forbidden Toys emerged from his fascination with presenting a “nonexistent past through the formal conventionalism of advertising aesthetics exclusively centered on toys.” He explains, “Since it is a popular language, I find it especially interesting to twist it and invite reflection on the context and mechanics of products that could have existed, focusing on themes such as censorship, taboo, ideology, and religion”. By taking objects usually associated with innocence and subverting their meaning, Rosemberg challenges audiences to question what is considered socially acceptable and why.
    #2

    Sylvanian Families Cosmic Horror Playset By Tomy

    Child playing with creepy Sylvanian Families toy featuring a haunting rabbit with tentacles from forbidden toys collection.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #3

    Possessed Nancy Exorcisable Doll By Famosa

    Young girl controlling creepy toy doll that is vomiting green slime, an eerie forbidden toy creation by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    A conceptual artist with experience in film, music, and design, Rosemberg has long drawn inspiration from the toy world. “I have always been a great lover of the toy world (I have an almost impractical collection at home), and it has been a constant source of inspiration in my work. In one way or another, the toy world has always been present in everything I have done”. His earlier practice of leaving handmade toys on the streets has evolved into a digital exploration that combines traditional artistic methods with AI tools like DALL·E 3 and Midjourney.
    #4

    Grave Digger Crypt Raiding Game By Marppo

    Two girls playing the creepy Forbidden Toys grave digger game with skeletons and tombstones on a dirt-filled board.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #5

    Crazy Burial Compact Coffin Balancing Game By Mattel

    Creepy forbidden toy with blue figures carrying a pink coffin and a skeleton inside, evoking spooky vibes.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    While some of the Forbidden Toys are controversial, Rosemberg notes that public reception has largely exceeded his expectations. “I have received support from a very diverse group of people whom I greatly admire. I have also received criticism, but that is normal considering the nature of my work. Furthermore, since these criticisms are exclusively of a moral nature, they do not displease me; rather, they amuse me; as impotent rage is a spectacle in itself”. He also observes how audiences interpret his work in unpredictable ways: “Sometimes people see nuances or layers I didn’t initially intend, and that dialogue between the work and the audience becomes part of the piece itself”.

    #6

    My Juggalo Baby Icp Doll By Famosa

    Young girl holding a creepy clown-faced toy doll, an eerie creation from the Forbidden Toys collection by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #7

    The Trolley Problem Philosophical Dilemma Toy By Tomy

    Boy playing with trolley toy featuring multiple tied dolls lined on tracks, illustrating forbidden toys concept.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Though many Forbidden Toys exist digitally, Rosemberg has expanded the series into physical forms. Sculptures from the project have been exhibited at galleries such as Anneé Zero in Paris and are set to appear at EMOP in Berlin. Beyond exhibition, the artist emphasizes the conceptual goal: “What I intend with the Forbidden Toys project is to give the impression that it’s a toy that could have existed and then provoke reflection: who in their right mind could have conceived something like this, what purpose it might have, how it would work, etc.”. The project continues to explore the space between imagination, humor, and discomfort, inviting viewers to reconsider the familiar objects that shape cultural and personal memory.

    #8

    Fertilinova Gamete Competition Game By Mediterráneo

    Two girls playing with a creepy toy featuring an eyeball and sperm figures, a forbidden toy creation by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #9

    Don’t Wake Michael! Nocturnal Stealth Game By Hasbro

    Children playing Forbidden Toys game featuring a creepy Michael doll sleeping in a bed with other toy figures around.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #10

    Barnie Taxidermy Dissecting Plush Toy By Vir

    Child playing with a creepy Barney taxidermy toy revealing bones, a chilling example of forbidden toys by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #11

    Ouijatronic Afterlife Communication Game By Enigma

    Two girls playing with a pink Ouijatronic toy board, a creepy forbidden toy creation with a ghost figure on screen.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #12

    Echobeast Electronic Voice Distorter By Rommül

    Child holding a microphone next to a creepy forbidden toy with multiple eyes and a large open mouth on a green background.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #13

    Littlest Meat Processing Farm Pig Slaughter Playset By Kenner

    Girl smiling with a creepy Littlest Meat Processing Farm toy set, one of the forbidden toys by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #14

    Root Canal Dental Repair Game By Roman Corp

    Two boys playing with a creepy root canal toy from Forbidden Toys, featuring oversized teeth and a drill.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #15

    Summonlings Ritualistic Invocation Game By Enigma

    Two girls laugh as they play with a creepy pink demon toy on a pentagram board from forbidden toys by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Something similar existed about 30 years ago, it was called Ask Zandar

    #16

    Burzum vs. Mayhem Inner Circle Fight Game By Helvete

    Two kids with creepy face paint play a Forbidden Toys set featuring dark figures and a gothic castle arena.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #17

    Zappy Electric Chair Board Game By Marppo

    Child playing with the creepy Zappy toy featuring a doll in an electric chair with lightning bolts, a forbidden toy creation.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #18

    Benny Max Mixing Fun Milkshake Maker Toy By Bizak

    Girl laughing while using a creepy forbidden toy blender with a realistic bald head face and straw to drink a milkshake.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #19

    Pluggy-Doo Christmas Edition Tactile Learning Toy By Playskool

    Toddler reaching to touch a creepy Pluggy-Doo toy Santa with exposed electrical outlets, a forbidden toy creation.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #20

    My Lovely Pinhead Cenobite Doll By Vir 6w

    Young girl holding a creepy Pinhead doll from forbidden toys collection with tagline pain never ends and collectible figures.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #21

    Prophecy At The Zoo Apocalyptic Family Game By Corgi

    Two children laughing with a burning giraffe toy on a digital display console, showcasing forbidden toys by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #22

    Butcher Select Cuts Set By LEGO

    Child in blue apron with creepy forbidden toys made of LEGO bricks resembling butchered meat creations.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #23

    My Little Cult Esoteric Liturgical Sound System By Enigma

    Young girl in pink sweater holding microphone next to a creepy pink cult-themed toy with candles and goat figure.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #24

    Grandpa’s Pedicure Elderly Nail Maintenance Game By Congost

    Two children clipping nails of a creepy large toy foot in a vintage forbidden toys game setting.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #25

    Foodneral Standard And Lite Vegetable Memorial Toy By Famosa

    Child in a blue suit with a creepy large carrot toy lying in a coffin-shaped box in a garden setting, forbidden toys theme.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #26

    Hellen Surprise Scary Electric Mask By Cristum

    Young girl holding a creepy forbidden toy with a monstrous face, showcasing one of Rosemberg's creepy creations.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #27

    Innerskelly Grief Counseling Electronic Talking Toy By Fisherplay

    Creepy forbidden toy with contrasting colorful skull and human-like heads on a blue mechanical base with buttons.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #28

    Humanitarian Hero Sea Rescue Game By Cefa

    Two children play a creepy forbidden toys fishing game with human figurines and a boat in a chilling setup.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #29

    Divorce! Family Dispute Game By Ljn

    Two children play with a Forbidden Toys divorce game featuring creepy broken house and tug-of-war figures.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #30

    Crazy Burial Coffin Jogging Game By Mattel

    Two girls playing with a creepy forbidden toy coffin and tombstone game with a treadmill base by Mattel.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #31

    Glovebo Advanced Glove-Doll By Famosa

    Young girl holding creepy Glovebo toy with a face on the palm, featured among forbidden toys by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #32

    Preserving Ms. Judy Embalming Game By Bizak

    Two girls smiling next to a creepy forbidden toy of a hospital bed with an elderly doll and colored IV bags.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #33

    It’s Raw!!! Food Poisoning Electronic Action Game By Bandai

    Two boys playing with a creepy chef toy grilling real quail, a spooky forbidden toy creation by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #34

    Water Fun Controversial State Torture Playset By Playmobil

    Playmobil toy set from Forbidden Toys collection featuring a creepy scene with a figure pouring water over another on a bed.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #35

    Repptal Lizard Roleplay Electronic Toy By Hjärna Electronics

    Two children wearing green creepy masks playing with a vintage eerie forbidden toy labeled Repp Tal.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #36

    Smitin Slime Monster Bottle By Creepmart Inc

    Green creepy toy bottle with eyes and sharp teeth next to its colorful box from forbidden toys collection by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #37

    E.t. 2: Escape From Borneo Toys “R” Us Exclusive Playset

    E.T. 2 collectible toy chained to a bed in a motel setting, a creepy forbidden toy creation with long blonde hair.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #38

    Human Blobfish Action Figure By Inunty

    Creepy forbidden toy figure resembling a human-fish hybrid with wrinkled skin and large eyes in sealed packaging.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #39

    Gan Bammn & Ramrai Action Figure 2 Pack By Congost

    Creepy forbidden toys by Rosemberg featuring a menacing action figure and large angry face in purple packaging.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #40

    Sztrylxz Babysitting Biodroid By Helyx

    Two children playing with a large red creepy toy with sharp teeth on a sandy beach under clear blue sky.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #41

    Evil Buildings Unfortunate Billy Whirly Playset By Congost

    Boy in red shirt playing with creepy forbidden toys featuring animated angry building blocks and a smiling airplane.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #42

    Smash & Grab Quick Hit Game By Congost

    Boy excitedly holding a knife near a distressed toy man in a creepy forbidden toys creation scene.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #43

    Kosmetix Fun Draize Test Game By Galoob

    Young girl playing with a creepy toy rabbit from Forbidden Toys by Rosemberg, featuring unsettling eye details and eerie design.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

