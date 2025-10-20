ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is the perfect time to crack open the toy box of nightmares, so we’re revisiting the eerie and unsettling world of Rosemberg’s Forbidden Toys—this time with a spooky twist. From vintage horrors to newer nightmare fuel, these imaginative creations feel like lost relics from a childhood that took a very wrong turn.

While longtime fans may recognize some of these pieces, seeing them through a Halloween lens makes them feel creepier than ever. Rosemberg’s toys are creepy, funny, and unforgettable, tapping into that childhood fear we never really outgrew—the one where you swear the doll on the shelf blinked. So grab your candy, lock your closet, and scroll on… If you dare.

More info: Instagram | itsrosemberg.com