Halloween is the perfect time to crack open the toy box of nightmares, so we’re revisiting the eerie and unsettling world of Rosemberg’s Forbidden Toys—this time with a spooky twist. From vintage horrors to newer nightmare fuel, these imaginative creations feel like lost relics from a childhood that took a very wrong turn.
While longtime fans may recognize some of these pieces, seeing them through a Halloween lens makes them feel creepier than ever. Rosemberg’s toys are creepy, funny, and unforgettable, tapping into that childhood fear we never really outgrew—the one where you swear the doll on the shelf blinked. So grab your candy, lock your closet, and scroll on… If you dare.
Here’s Johnny! The Shining Bathroom Set By Playskool
Rosemberg’s Forbidden Toys emerged from his fascination with presenting a “nonexistent past through the formal conventionalism of advertising aesthetics exclusively centered on toys.” He explains, “Since it is a popular language, I find it especially interesting to twist it and invite reflection on the context and mechanics of products that could have existed, focusing on themes such as censorship, taboo, ideology, and religion”. By taking objects usually associated with innocence and subverting their meaning, Rosemberg challenges audiences to question what is considered socially acceptable and why.
Sylvanian Families Cosmic Horror Playset By Tomy
Possessed Nancy Exorcisable Doll By Famosa
A conceptual artist with experience in film, music, and design, Rosemberg has long drawn inspiration from the toy world. “I have always been a great lover of the toy world (I have an almost impractical collection at home), and it has been a constant source of inspiration in my work. In one way or another, the toy world has always been present in everything I have done”. His earlier practice of leaving handmade toys on the streets has evolved into a digital exploration that combines traditional artistic methods with AI tools like DALL·E 3 and Midjourney.
Grave Digger Crypt Raiding Game By Marppo
Crazy Burial Compact Coffin Balancing Game By Mattel
While some of the Forbidden Toys are controversial, Rosemberg notes that public reception has largely exceeded his expectations. “I have received support from a very diverse group of people whom I greatly admire. I have also received criticism, but that is normal considering the nature of my work. Furthermore, since these criticisms are exclusively of a moral nature, they do not displease me; rather, they amuse me; as impotent rage is a spectacle in itself”. He also observes how audiences interpret his work in unpredictable ways: “Sometimes people see nuances or layers I didn’t initially intend, and that dialogue between the work and the audience becomes part of the piece itself”.
My Juggalo Baby Icp Doll By Famosa
The Trolley Problem Philosophical Dilemma Toy By Tomy
Though many Forbidden Toys exist digitally, Rosemberg has expanded the series into physical forms. Sculptures from the project have been exhibited at galleries such as Anneé Zero in Paris and are set to appear at EMOP in Berlin. Beyond exhibition, the artist emphasizes the conceptual goal: “What I intend with the Forbidden Toys project is to give the impression that it’s a toy that could have existed and then provoke reflection: who in their right mind could have conceived something like this, what purpose it might have, how it would work, etc.”. The project continues to explore the space between imagination, humor, and discomfort, inviting viewers to reconsider the familiar objects that shape cultural and personal memory.
Fertilinova Gamete Competition Game By Mediterráneo
Don’t Wake Michael! Nocturnal Stealth Game By Hasbro
Barnie Taxidermy Dissecting Plush Toy By Vir
Ouijatronic Afterlife Communication Game By Enigma
Echobeast Electronic Voice Distorter By Rommül
Littlest Meat Processing Farm Pig Slaughter Playset By Kenner
Root Canal Dental Repair Game By Roman Corp
Summonlings Ritualistic Invocation Game By Enigma
Burzum vs. Mayhem Inner Circle Fight Game By Helvete
Zappy Electric Chair Board Game By Marppo
Benny Max Mixing Fun Milkshake Maker Toy By Bizak
Pluggy-Doo Christmas Edition Tactile Learning Toy By Playskool
My Lovely Pinhead Cenobite Doll By Vir 6w
Prophecy At The Zoo Apocalyptic Family Game By Corgi
Butcher Select Cuts Set By LEGO
My Little Cult Esoteric Liturgical Sound System By Enigma
Grandpa’s Pedicure Elderly Nail Maintenance Game By Congost
Foodneral Standard And Lite Vegetable Memorial Toy By Famosa
Hellen Surprise Scary Electric Mask By Cristum
Innerskelly Grief Counseling Electronic Talking Toy By Fisherplay
Humanitarian Hero Sea Rescue Game By Cefa
Divorce! Family Dispute Game By Ljn
Crazy Burial Coffin Jogging Game By Mattel
Glovebo Advanced Glove-Doll By Famosa
Preserving Ms. Judy Embalming Game By Bizak
It’s Raw!!! Food Poisoning Electronic Action Game By Bandai
Water Fun Controversial State Torture Playset By Playmobil
Repptal Lizard Roleplay Electronic Toy By Hjärna Electronics
Smitin Slime Monster Bottle By Creepmart Inc
E.t. 2: Escape From Borneo Toys “R” Us Exclusive Playset
Human Blobfish Action Figure By Inunty
Gan Bammn & Ramrai Action Figure 2 Pack By Congost
Sztrylxz Babysitting Biodroid By Helyx
Evil Buildings Unfortunate Billy Whirly Playset By Congost
Smash & Grab Quick Hit Game By Congost
Kosmetix Fun Draize Test Game By Galoob
