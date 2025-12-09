ADVERTISEMENT

Shopping for a true foodie is a culinary minefield. They already own a knife that costs more than your car insurance and can pronounce 'sous vide' without flinching. Their pantry is a gourmet boutique of small-batch hot sauces and single-origin spices. What do you get the person who has all the serious, high-end, "makes-a-chef-weep" equipment?

You get them the fun stuff. The weird stuff. The brilliantly niche gadgets that add a much-needed dose of personality to their otherwise professional-grade kitchen. Forget the boring bottle of olive oil. We've curated a list of kitchen companions that are less about sterile function and more about making the everyday act of cooking a weird, wonderful party.

A Smoker For Food Or Cocktails Will Give Them The Power To Make Everything They Consume Taste Like It Was Just Rescued From A Sexy, Mysterious Campfire

Review: "Purchased as a gift for a backyard smoker... now a bartender smoker." - Geno II

amazon.com Report

    A Blank Recipe Book Is The One Gift That Will Finally Convince Them To Stop Storing Their Grandma's Secret, Handwritten Recipes In A Chaotic, Sauce-Stained Folder

    Review: "It was packed well and arrived on time. Items were what I expected." - G. A. Kay

    amazon.com Report

    My partner is a great cook but always writes recipes down on random scraps of paper. I would love to buy him this but I suspect he would just tear pages out and add them to the pile

    #3

    The Ultimate Foodie Power Move Is To Sear Your Dinner On A Literal, Prehistoric Slab Of Crystal, Also Known As A Himalayan Salt Block Cooking Plate

    Review: "The meat came out with a nice salted crust and the salt block kept the meat juicy and moist. I wouldn’t grill any other way if I could! The block has a bunch of health benefits as well to cook with, I bought this for my father as a gift for his birthday and he LOVES IT. When it’s not in use, it’s a good table centerpiece in my opinion." - Just someone

    amazon.com , Just someone Report

    A Round Of Foodie Fight Trivia Game Will Finally Allow Them To Weaponize Their Encyclopedic Knowledge Of Obscure Cheeses And Regional Pasta Shapes

    Review: "Awesome game for foodies of all nations! Great facts even a Top Chef doesn't know. Learning tool as well as a lot of fun listening to discussions on topics that arise." - Domonique Corduan

    amazon.com Report

    A Mochi Ice Cream Kit Will Allow Them To Create The Tiny, Chewy, And Deeply Satisfying Japanese Dessert Of Their Dreams In Their Own Kitchen

    Review: "Gave to my grandkids and they loved it. They had fun making them and eating them." - Carla Barney

    amazon.com Report

    Person pouring egg white from a novelty egg separator into a measuring cup for food-crazed friends gift ideas.

    Review: "Besides this egg white seperator being super cute it's very functional and looks adorable wherever you store it. I absolutely love it and my youngest loves helping me cook with it." - Soleil

    Amazon.com Report

    Bright red kettle with yellow dots and green handle on stove burner, perfect out-of-the-box gift idea for food-crazed friends.

    Review: "I had been on the hunt for a quirky teapot and this was perfect. It's one of my favorite things in my kitchen.
    I drink tea just about everyday and I haven't had any issues with this sweet little teapot." - Cait G.

    Amazon.com Report

    That is not a teapot. It's a kettle.

    #8

    The Caked-On, Crime Scene-Esque Mess In Their Microwave Can Be Effortlessly Vanquished By The Adorable, Steam-Breathing Fury Of The Dragon's Breath Microwave Steam Cleaner

    Review: "Works really well. Make sure not fill it past the neck line. This definitely makes it easier to clean the excess grime off. You can mix the water with lemon juice and vinegar, etc. Nice invention, so simple." - Moseph

    amazon.com Report

    Silicone Utensil Crab Will Give Their Messy Cooking Spoon A Tiny, Cheerful, And Incredibly Helpful Crustacean Butler To Hold It For Them

    Review: "Works great and he’s oh so cute." - Shirley Andrew

    amazon.com , Shirley Andrew Report

    Your friend has the fancy knives, the high-end blender, and the spice rack that's organized with terrifying precision. Their kitchen is a well-oiled machine. But does it have a soul? Does it have a sense of humor? This Christmas, you're giving their kitchen a much-needed personality transplant, one tiny, adorable, and slightly unhinged tool at a time.

    A Bottle Of Zahara Extra Virgin Olive Oil From Italy Will Make Their Regular, Grocery-Store Olive Oil Taste Like Greasy Water In Comparison

    Review: "Great quality olive oil. This has a nice rich flavor but isn’t too heavy. While this can be great for cooking it is much better used in salad dressings or with seasonings and baguette. I definitely save it for things where I actually want to taste the olive oil. Comes packaged in a nice box and would make a very nice gift." - Yasmina Ferraris

    amazon.com , Yasmina Ferraris Report

    FFS, it's early $80 a litre. Do not waste your money.

    An Exotic Foreign Foods Hamper Is A Glorious, Edible Mystery Box That Will Take Their Taste Buds On A Wild, International Adventure Without The Hassle Of A Passport

    Review: "I like getting these. All the different ones to try" - Denene Berry

    amazon.com , Denene Berry Report

    A Smoked Sea Salt Sampler Set Will Give Them The Power To Make Their Food Taste Like It Was Just Kissed By A Tiny, Flavorful Campfire, With A Different Kind Of Wood For Every Occasion

    Review: "Try the Caravel Gourmet Smoke Sampler Today!" - Teabaggy

    amazon.com , Teabaggy Report

    Glass cups with textured patterns filled with fruits and desserts on a wooden board, perfect for food-crazed friends gifts.

    Review: "I loved the size. It's perfect for enjoying coffee or serving a delicious dessert while keeping it fresh in the fridge. Simply put, I loved it!" - Anyelid Perez

    amazon.com Report

    Black and white marble salt cellars with wooden lids and spoons, ideal gift ideas for food-crazed friends.

    Review: "I would not have thought these would have been so nice! Very impressed heavy and sleek." - susan dean

    amazon.com Report

    Stacked turquoise ceramic containers with farm animal designs, a unique gift idea for food-crazed friends.

    Review: "Absolutely adorable. Much better that having a bunch of measuring cups in a drawer and getting hung up every time you try to open it." - april

    amazon.com Report

    Ceramic mushroom-shaped container and plain cup on wooden surface, unique gift idea for food-crazed friends.

    Review: "I’ve always wanted a butter bell but could never find one that I liked enough to keep on my counter… until I saw this one! It’s the perfect size and it’s the cutest. Very happy with my mushroom" - Christen

    Amazon.com Report

    The goal here is to find the gift that gets a reaction beyond a polite, "Oh, how useful." You're aiming for the pause, the confused head-tilt, and then the delighted cackle. This is the gift they'll immediately show to everyone who comes over, the one that earns a permanent spot on the counter not just because it works, but because it makes them smile every single time they see it. It's a tiny, daily dose of joy in the heart of their home.

    Pirate-themed multi-tool corkscrew and bottle opener on wood table, a unique gift idea for food-crazed friends.

    Review: "These bottle openers are HILARIOUS. I bought one for almost every member of my family this past Christmas. They were bought as novelty items but they are actually functional as well. They are well built and much sturdier than I expected. I had thought they would be flimsy and plastic with some metal parts for the actual bottle openers but the entire piece is metal and have held up well. I would definitely buy these again." - Jamie Freeto

    Amazon.com Report

    #18

    Handle The Cooking Heat With These Purr-Fect Paw Oven Mitts

    Oven mitts with fun design holding a tray of freshly baked bread, a creative gift idea for food-crazed friends.

    Review: "Who needs boring oven mitts when you can have cat paws?? Pulling things out of the oven has never brought me so much joy. I have a yellow cat, so now we're twinkies! The heat resistance seems pretty good. I have grabbed a hot cast iron skillet and it just feels warm. I am loving these!" - Lisa Oldham

    Amazon.com Report

    A Glass Olive Oil Sprayer Is The One Kitchen Gadget That Will Finally Allow Them To Live Out Their Fantasy Of Being A Fancy, High-End Chef Who Mists Their Food With A Delicate, Even Coating Of Oil

    Review: "This works so well!!! Different rates of spritzing, easy pouring, it’s great! Highly recommend!" - KLM

    amazon.com , Dulce Report

    A Jar Of Wagyu Beef Tallow Is The One Ingredient That Will Make Everything They Cook Taste Like It Was Blessed By A Tiny, Very Expensive, And Incredibly Delicious Cow

    Review: "Did some research on Reddit and saw this brand had a lot of positive feedback, so I gave it a try and I’m glad I did. The texture is super creamy and smooth, far superior to what I was using before. I cooked small tri-tip steaks and sautéed squash, zucchini, and broccoli in it, and everything came out perfectly." - Erik

    amazon.com , Erik Report

    #21

    The Only Snail Your Foodie Friend Will Be Delighted To Find Leaving A Slimy Trail In Their Kitchen Is This Adorable Snail Soap Dispenser

    Colorful snail-shaped kitchen gadget being used and displayed as a unique out-of-the-box gift idea for food-crazed friends.

    Review: "I’m so obsessed with this little dude… he’s so fun and so cute and actually holds a lot more soap than I expected!! It’s so funny just getting snotted on by a little snail every time you wash your hands. 100/10?" - Emma Gouker

    Amazon.com Report

    Two quirky tea infusers shaped like a green frog in a striped mug and a gray koala in a white cup, perfect gift ideas for food-crazed friends.

    Review: "I brought this to try out different types of loose tea flavors and it is the best!!! I ended up having to buy another two for my friends because they thought it was the cutest thing ever." - WingwomanG84

    Amazon.com Report

    Cat-shaped kitchen towel hanging on stove and curious cat inspecting this food-themed gift idea.

    Review: "Soft and great quality, picture is very detailed and a hit with the teens I gifted it to! You can’t help but laugh or smile when you see these, and who doesn’t need more of that in life?!" - sareeves

    Amazon.com Report

    #24

    The Sad, Grimy Sponge Sitting By The Sink Can Be Replaced By The Infinitely More Magical Beardy Gnome Dish Brush

    Review: "He is just as cute in real life as he was on my screen! But more importantly, the scrubber works very well. Honestly, it is much higher quality than I was expecting. Great look, great product, great value all around." - Mark

    amazon.com , Mark Report

    A Penguin Egg Holder Will Turn The Simple Act Of Boiling Eggs Into A Charming, Adorable, And Slightly Chaotic Penguin Pool Party

    Review: "Bought this for a serotonin boost because it’s ridiculously cute. Little did I know how utterly functional it is. No more cracking eggs while dropping them into the pot, no more fishing them out, no more putting them back into the damp cardboard carton where they inevitably are forgotten right next to the equally neglected bag of spring mix." - Kitty M.

    amazon.com , Kitty M. Report

    #26

    The Boring, Utilitarian Vegetable Peeler In Their Drawer Can Now Be Replaced By The Infinitely More Adorable And Slightly Judgmental Catpeeler Cute Vegetable Peeler

    Review: "Love it, it’s sharp and you can push it away or pull it towards you to peel and both directions work well. It sits on the back of my stove(away from heat) looking cute when not in use." - Just another Book Dragon

    amazon.com Report

    A Swan Soup Ladle Will Make Every Pot Of Soup Feel A Little More Regal

    Review: "This is super handy when you make a cauldron of soup - no more losing the ladle in the pot! The only not-handy part of it is when it's in the drawer and wants to stand up." - Night Owl Photography

    amazon.com , Night Owl Photography Report

    A Pair Of Lightsaber Chopsticks Will Turn Every Bite Of Sushi Into A Tiny, Epic, And Slightly Nerdy Battle Between The Forces Of Good And Evil

    Review: "Easy pull tab to turn on the first time. Vibrant light and ease of use. For larger or smaller hands. A fun twist to the traditional chop stick for a Star Wars enthusiast. Durable and hand wash easily. I can hardly wait to buy more for my boys for Christmas." - Emily

    amazon.com , Emily Report

    #29

    The Only Vampire In History Who Has Bravely Betrayed His Kind To Help You With Dinner Prep Is The Gracula Garlic Crusher

    Review: "This little guy works great. I have carpel tunnel and chopping gets hard for me sometimes. But with this it is just a couple of twist and there you have it, fresh crushed garlic! He fits in perfect with my classic horror themed kitchen I am starting! It didn't really say if you had to peel it first or not so I tried it both ways and it works if you just twist a little to take peel off and remove then finish crushing." - llscott

    amazon.com , llscott Report

    Colorful silicone hand-shaped food tongs on a wooden surface, perfect out-of-the-box gift ideas for food-crazed friends.

    Review: "These little tongs are so cute, it makes them fun to use. I pack them in my lunch bag and use them when eating messy snacks at work like Cheetos or Doritos. Keeps my fingers clean!" - samiB68

    Amazon.com Report

    #31

    The Endless, Tear-Inducing Chore Of Chopping Vegetables Can Now Be Outsourced To The Incredibly Efficient Vegetable Chopper

    Review: "I recently purchased the Fullstar The Original Pro Chopper - Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer, and it has quickly become a favorite kitchen gadget!" - Ayushi

    amazon.com , Ayushi Report

    The Electric Can Opener Is Here To Inform That Rusty, Medieval Torture Device They Call A Can Opener That Its Services Are No Longer Required

    Review: "Love this can opener, it open cans with ease and there are no sharp edges! Excellent can opener for Children, arthritis sufferers or Senior Citizens! No chance of injury from sharp lids or can edges." - LINDA H.

    amazon.com , LINDA H. Report

    #33

    A Hamburger Meat Smasher Is The One Tool That Will Finally Give Them The Power To Create The Perfect, Uniform, And Deeply Satisfying Hamburger Helper Of Their Dreams

    Review: "I gave this to my mom as a gift and she’s absolutely fascinated with it. Super easy to use, makes cooking ground beef and other meats much quicker, and feels very sturdy. Definitely a 5-star kitchen helper." - Guillermo

    amazon.com , Guillermo Report

