For The Foodie Who Has Everything, We Present 33 Things They Absolutely Do Not
Shopping for a true foodie is a culinary minefield. They already own a knife that costs more than your car insurance and can pronounce 'sous vide' without flinching. Their pantry is a gourmet boutique of small-batch hot sauces and single-origin spices. What do you get the person who has all the serious, high-end, "makes-a-chef-weep" equipment?
You get them the fun stuff. The weird stuff. The brilliantly niche gadgets that add a much-needed dose of personality to their otherwise professional-grade kitchen. Forget the boring bottle of olive oil. We've curated a list of kitchen companions that are less about sterile function and more about making the everyday act of cooking a weird, wonderful party.
A Smoker For Food Or Cocktails Will Give Them The Power To Make Everything They Consume Taste Like It Was Just Rescued From A Sexy, Mysterious Campfire
Review: "Purchased as a gift for a backyard smoker... now a bartender smoker." - Geno II
A Blank Recipe Book Is The One Gift That Will Finally Convince Them To Stop Storing Their Grandma's Secret, Handwritten Recipes In A Chaotic, Sauce-Stained Folder
Review: "It was packed well and arrived on time. Items were what I expected." - G. A. Kay
The Ultimate Foodie Power Move Is To Sear Your Dinner On A Literal, Prehistoric Slab Of Crystal, Also Known As A Himalayan Salt Block Cooking Plate
Review: "The meat came out with a nice salted crust and the salt block kept the meat juicy and moist. I wouldn’t grill any other way if I could! The block has a bunch of health benefits as well to cook with, I bought this for my father as a gift for his birthday and he LOVES IT. When it’s not in use, it’s a good table centerpiece in my opinion." - Just someone
A Round Of Foodie Fight Trivia Game Will Finally Allow Them To Weaponize Their Encyclopedic Knowledge Of Obscure Cheeses And Regional Pasta Shapes
Review: "Awesome game for foodies of all nations! Great facts even a Top Chef doesn't know. Learning tool as well as a lot of fun listening to discussions on topics that arise." - Domonique Corduan
A Mochi Ice Cream Kit Will Allow Them To Create The Tiny, Chewy, And Deeply Satisfying Japanese Dessert Of Their Dreams In Their Own Kitchen
Review: "Gave to my grandkids and they loved it. They had fun making them and eating them." - Carla Barney
A Cute Egg Separator Will Make The Tedious Task Of Separating Eggs Feel Less Like A Chore And More Like A Slightly Gross, But Deeply Amusing, Science Experiment
Review: "Besides this egg white seperator being super cute it's very functional and looks adorable wherever you store it. I absolutely love it and my youngest loves helping me cook with it." - Soleil
A Strawberry Kettle Will Bring A Pop Of Color And A Dash Of Whimsy To Your Foodie Friend's Kitchen, Brewing Up A Love For All Things Warm And Comforting
Review: "I had been on the hunt for a quirky teapot and this was perfect. It's one of my favorite things in my kitchen.
I drink tea just about everyday and I haven't had any issues with this sweet little teapot." - Cait G.
The Caked-On, Crime Scene-Esque Mess In Their Microwave Can Be Effortlessly Vanquished By The Adorable, Steam-Breathing Fury Of The Dragon's Breath Microwave Steam Cleaner
Review: "Works really well. Make sure not fill it past the neck line. This definitely makes it easier to clean the excess grime off. You can mix the water with lemon juice and vinegar, etc. Nice invention, so simple." - Moseph
Silicone Utensil Crab Will Give Their Messy Cooking Spoon A Tiny, Cheerful, And Incredibly Helpful Crustacean Butler To Hold It For Them
Review: "Works great and he’s oh so cute." - Shirley Andrew
Your friend has the fancy knives, the high-end blender, and the spice rack that's organized with terrifying precision. Their kitchen is a well-oiled machine. But does it have a soul? Does it have a sense of humor? This Christmas, you're giving their kitchen a much-needed personality transplant, one tiny, adorable, and slightly unhinged tool at a time.
A Bottle Of Zahara Extra Virgin Olive Oil From Italy Will Make Their Regular, Grocery-Store Olive Oil Taste Like Greasy Water In Comparison
Review: "Great quality olive oil. This has a nice rich flavor but isn’t too heavy. While this can be great for cooking it is much better used in salad dressings or with seasonings and baguette. I definitely save it for things where I actually want to taste the olive oil. Comes packaged in a nice box and would make a very nice gift." - Yasmina Ferraris
An Exotic Foreign Foods Hamper Is A Glorious, Edible Mystery Box That Will Take Their Taste Buds On A Wild, International Adventure Without The Hassle Of A Passport
Review: "I like getting these. All the different ones to try" - Denene Berry
A Smoked Sea Salt Sampler Set Will Give Them The Power To Make Their Food Taste Like It Was Just Kissed By A Tiny, Flavorful Campfire, With A Different Kind Of Wood For Every Occasion
Review: "Try the Caravel Gourmet Smoke Sampler Today!" - Teabaggy
Vintage Glass Cups With Bamboo Lids Are The Charming Vintage Finds That'll Transport Their Overnight Oats Game To A Bygone Era, Pairing Elegance With Eco-Friendliness In A Perfect Harmony Of Style And Substance
Review: "I loved the size. It's perfect for enjoying coffee or serving a delicious dessert while keeping it fresh in the fridge. Simply put, I loved it!" - Anyelid Perez
Marble Salt Containers Are The Sophisticated Serving Pieces That'll Elevate Your Spice Game, Showcasing The Art Of Salt Storage In Elegant, Modern Designs That Blend Form And Function
Review: "I would not have thought these would have been so nice! Very impressed heavy and sleek." - susan dean
Stoneware Stacked Measuring Cups Are Clever Kitchen Companions That'll Stack Up Precision And Style, Providing A Measuring Experience That's Both Charming And Convenient
Review: "Absolutely adorable. Much better that having a bunch of measuring cups in a drawer and getting hung up every time you try to open it." - april
A Mushroom Butter Bell Will Keep Their Butter Perfectly Soft And Spreadable In A Way That Is Both Charmingly Rustic And A Million Times Fancier Than A Sad, Foil-Wrapped Stick
Review: "I’ve always wanted a butter bell but could never find one that I liked enough to keep on my counter… until I saw this one! It’s the perfect size and it’s the cutest. Very happy with my mushroom" - Christen
The goal here is to find the gift that gets a reaction beyond a polite, "Oh, how useful." You're aiming for the pause, the confused head-tilt, and then the delighted cackle. This is the gift they'll immediately show to everyone who comes over, the one that earns a permanent spot on the counter not just because it works, but because it makes them smile every single time they see it. It's a tiny, daily dose of joy in the heart of their home.
A Pirate Bottle Opener Will Make Every Bottle Of Wine Feel Less Like A Casual Beverage And More Like A Hard-Won, Boozy Treasure
Review: "These bottle openers are HILARIOUS. I bought one for almost every member of my family this past Christmas. They were bought as novelty items but they are actually functional as well. They are well built and much sturdier than I expected. I had thought they would be flimsy and plastic with some metal parts for the actual bottle openers but the entire piece is metal and have held up well. I would definitely buy these again." - Jamie Freeto
Handle The Cooking Heat With These Purr-Fect Paw Oven Mitts
Review: "Who needs boring oven mitts when you can have cat paws?? Pulling things out of the oven has never brought me so much joy. I have a yellow cat, so now we're twinkies! The heat resistance seems pretty good. I have grabbed a hot cast iron skillet and it just feels warm. I am loving these!" - Lisa Oldham
A Glass Olive Oil Sprayer Is The One Kitchen Gadget That Will Finally Allow Them To Live Out Their Fantasy Of Being A Fancy, High-End Chef Who Mists Their Food With A Delicate, Even Coating Of Oil
Review: "This works so well!!! Different rates of spritzing, easy pouring, it’s great! Highly recommend!" - KLM
A Jar Of Wagyu Beef Tallow Is The One Ingredient That Will Make Everything They Cook Taste Like It Was Blessed By A Tiny, Very Expensive, And Incredibly Delicious Cow
Review: "Did some research on Reddit and saw this brand had a lot of positive feedback, so I gave it a try and I’m glad I did. The texture is super creamy and smooth, far superior to what I was using before. I cooked small tri-tip steaks and sautéed squash, zucchini, and broccoli in it, and everything came out perfectly." - Erik
The Only Snail Your Foodie Friend Will Be Delighted To Find Leaving A Slimy Trail In Their Kitchen Is This Adorable Snail Soap Dispenser
Review: "I’m so obsessed with this little dude… he’s so fun and so cute and actually holds a lot more soap than I expected!! It’s so funny just getting snotted on by a little snail every time you wash your hands. 100/10?" - Emma Gouker
Cute Tea Infusers Are The Sweet Little Helpers That'll Bring A Touch Of Charm To Your Foodie Friend's Tea Time, Steeping Their Favorite Brews In Style And Making Every Cup A Delightful Experience
Review: "I brought this to try out different types of loose tea flavors and it is the best!!! I ended up having to buy another two for my friends because they thought it was the cutest thing ever." - WingwomanG84
Review: "Soft and great quality, picture is very detailed and a hit with the teens I gifted it to! You can’t help but laugh or smile when you see these, and who doesn’t need more of that in life?!" - sareeves
The Sad, Grimy Sponge Sitting By The Sink Can Be Replaced By The Infinitely More Magical Beardy Gnome Dish Brush
Review: "He is just as cute in real life as he was on my screen! But more importantly, the scrubber works very well. Honestly, it is much higher quality than I was expecting. Great look, great product, great value all around." - Mark
A Penguin Egg Holder Will Turn The Simple Act Of Boiling Eggs Into A Charming, Adorable, And Slightly Chaotic Penguin Pool Party
Review: "Bought this for a serotonin boost because it’s ridiculously cute. Little did I know how utterly functional it is. No more cracking eggs while dropping them into the pot, no more fishing them out, no more putting them back into the damp cardboard carton where they inevitably are forgotten right next to the equally neglected bag of spring mix." - Kitty M.
The Boring, Utilitarian Vegetable Peeler In Their Drawer Can Now Be Replaced By The Infinitely More Adorable And Slightly Judgmental Catpeeler Cute Vegetable Peeler
Review: "Love it, it’s sharp and you can push it away or pull it towards you to peel and both directions work well. It sits on the back of my stove(away from heat) looking cute when not in use." - Just another Book Dragon
Review: "This is super handy when you make a cauldron of soup - no more losing the ladle in the pot! The only not-handy part of it is when it's in the drawer and wants to stand up." - Night Owl Photography
A Pair Of Lightsaber Chopsticks Will Turn Every Bite Of Sushi Into A Tiny, Epic, And Slightly Nerdy Battle Between The Forces Of Good And Evil
Review: "Easy pull tab to turn on the first time. Vibrant light and ease of use. For larger or smaller hands. A fun twist to the traditional chop stick for a Star Wars enthusiast. Durable and hand wash easily. I can hardly wait to buy more for my boys for Christmas." - Emily
The Only Vampire In History Who Has Bravely Betrayed His Kind To Help You With Dinner Prep Is The Gracula Garlic Crusher
Review: "This little guy works great. I have carpel tunnel and chopping gets hard for me sometimes. But with this it is just a couple of twist and there you have it, fresh crushed garlic! He fits in perfect with my classic horror themed kitchen I am starting! It didn't really say if you had to peel it first or not so I tried it both ways and it works if you just twist a little to take peel off and remove then finish crushing." - llscott
A Set Of Mini Hand Tongs Will Allow Them To Serve Their Charcuterie With The Delicate, Precision Needed For The Task
Review: "These little tongs are so cute, it makes them fun to use. I pack them in my lunch bag and use them when eating messy snacks at work like Cheetos or Doritos. Keeps my fingers clean!" - samiB68
The Endless, Tear-Inducing Chore Of Chopping Vegetables Can Now Be Outsourced To The Incredibly Efficient Vegetable Chopper
Review: "I recently purchased the Fullstar The Original Pro Chopper - Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer, and it has quickly become a favorite kitchen gadget!" - Ayushi
The Electric Can Opener Is Here To Inform That Rusty, Medieval Torture Device They Call A Can Opener That Its Services Are No Longer Required
Review: "Love this can opener, it open cans with ease and there are no sharp edges! Excellent can opener for Children, arthritis sufferers or Senior Citizens! No chance of injury from sharp lids or can edges." - LINDA H.
A Hamburger Meat Smasher Is The One Tool That Will Finally Give Them The Power To Create The Perfect, Uniform, And Deeply Satisfying Hamburger Helper Of Their Dreams
Review: "I gave this to my mom as a gift and she’s absolutely fascinated with it. Super easy to use, makes cooking ground beef and other meats much quicker, and feels very sturdy. Definitely a 5-star kitchen helper." - Guillermo