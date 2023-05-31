Here’s a semi-rhetorical question for you - is there a more important thing in life than food? Yeah, you might say, ‘Wait a minute, love is the most important thing in life!’ and you might be somewhat right, but love won’t keep you alive, and it might end with heartbreak. Food, however, will keep you alive, and it’s always pure love and zero heartbreak. So, although the question was semi-rhetorical, suggesting that you try to look for other answers, the journey here is short, and we probably can agree that food is the most important thing in life. And what do you do with the most important things in life? You appreciate them and tell it to the world! And how do you do it? Why, by getting one of these food tattoos that we’ve rounded up in this list inked for everyone to see!

Okay, now, let’s get serious for a moment here because tough decisions are a-coming. Meaning it’s almost time for you to check out these glorious tattoos of food and choose one you’re going to bring for your tattoo artist! Choose wisely, though, because we have all sorts of awesome designs here - from cute food tattoos of cupcakes smiling right at you to minimalist food tattoos for those in favor of keeping a bit of mystery to matching food tattoos you might want to get together with your BFF. Because, let’s face it, you’re the chili to their pepper. Either way, it’s definitely a very well-rounded tattoo gallery that will cater to anyone’s taste.

So, ready to check out the absolute best food tattoos circulating around on the internet? If so, scroll down below and grab a bite of this list’s deliciousness! Since the tattoo designs are in no particular order right now, make sure to rank them the way you’d like them. And lastly, share this article with anyone who might be hungry for some awesome ink!