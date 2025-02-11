ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine's Day is sneaking up on us, besties! Do you know what’s been making me smile lately? Going through my ridiculously huge collection of food puns (444 and still growing—help! I can’t stop!) and picking out the absolute cutest ones for Valentine's cards.

I’ve narrowed it down to 18 that will totally make your boo melt like butter on warm toast! Yesterday, I showed them to my roommate, and she literally couldn’t stop giggling. She said these are definitely more memorable than your usual Valentine's cards. I totally get it if you’re rolling your eyes at me right now, but I promise your crush will appreciate your sense of humor!

More info: foodiegiggles.com

#1

Let’s Avo-Cuddle

Avocado-themed food pun card with smiling avocados and hearts, saying "Let's avo-cuddle."

Juliet Dreamhunter
    #2

    You Mocha Me So Happy!

    Food pun card with a cup of coffee, surrounded by heart shapes, reading "You Mocha Me So Happy."

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #3

    You Make Life Gouda

    Valentine food pun card with cheese saying "You Make Life Gouda" and hearts around.

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #4

    You Make Miso Happy

    A food pun card with "You Make Miso Happy" text, featuring a bowl of miso soup and hearts.

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #5

    You Make My Heart Go Bananas!

    Food pun card with bananas and hearts, text: "You make my heart go bananas!"

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #6

    Our Love Is Nacho Average Kind

    Valentine food pun card with nachos, hearts, and the phrase "Our love is nacho average kind" on a pink background.

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #7

    Muffin Compares To You!

    Cute food pun card with a smiling muffin and the phrase "Muffin compares to you" surrounded by hearts.

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #8

    You’re My Favorite Catch

    Valentine food pun card featuring a smiling fish and the text "You're My Favorite Catch."

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #9

    You’re Berry-Sistible!

    Valentine food pun card with strawberries and raspberries, reading "You're Berry-sistible!" surrounded by hearts.

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #10

    Oreo Gonna Kiss Me Or What?

    Oreo-themed food pun card with heart background for Valentine’s Day.

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #12

    I’m Hooked On You Like Taffy On Teeth

    Food pun card with hearts and the text "I'm hooked on you, like taffy on teeth."

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #13

    I Have A Hole Lot Of Love For You

    Food pun card with donuts and red hearts, featuring the text "I have a hole lot of love for you."

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #14

    You’ve Got Me Sandwiched In Love

    Food pun card with an Oreo illustration and the message "You've got me sandwiched in love" on a pink background.

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #15

    You’re The Coolest

    Food pun card with smiling ice cream cones and the phrase "You're the coolest."

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #16

    Let’s Stick Together Forever

    Valentine food pun card with lollipops and hearts, text "Let's Stick Together Forever."

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #17

    Nothing Can Come Be-Twix Us

    Valentine's food pun card with "Nothing Can Come Be-Twix Us" on a heart background with flowers and hearts.

    Juliet Dreamhunter
    #18

    I’m Cocoa-Nuts About You

    Coconut-themed food pun card with smiling coconuts and hearts on a pink background.

    Juliet Dreamhunter
