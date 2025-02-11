ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine's Day is sneaking up on us, besties! Do you know what’s been making me smile lately? Going through my ridiculously huge collection of food puns (444 and still growing—help! I can’t stop!) and picking out the absolute cutest ones for Valentine's cards.

I’ve narrowed it down to 18 that will totally make your boo melt like butter on warm toast! Yesterday, I showed them to my roommate, and she literally couldn’t stop giggling. She said these are definitely more memorable than your usual Valentine's cards. I totally get it if you’re rolling your eyes at me right now, but I promise your crush will appreciate your sense of humor!

