Travel can seem pretty glamorous, with new sights, cuisine, culture and maybe a warm, sunny beach? All capped off with a stay at a hotel for the night. Then your travel adapter breaks, you can’t close the curtains properly and you’ve got to catch an early flight in the morning. Fortunately, many experienced travelers are more than happy to share the best hotel and travel hacks online.

Flight Attendant and TikToker Esther Sturrus has extensive hotel experience and shares it with her 160 '000 followers. Recently, she went viral for some tips to make your hotel stay more comfortable, which included leaving a shoe in the hotel room safe. As strange as it sounds, the reasoning behind it is solid.

If you are compiling all the best travel and hotel tips, Bored Panda has you covered. Check out some travel tips here and other hotel safety tips here.

As a flight attendant and professional traveler, Esther has plenty of experience with hotels

Image credits: esthersturrus

She shared some useful hotel tips and hacks with her followers on TikTok

Esther’s post went viral, so by popular demand, she made another one