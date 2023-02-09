Flight Attendant Shares 11 Hotel Room Hacks For Travelers, Goes Viral On TikTok
Travel can seem pretty glamorous, with new sights, cuisine, culture and maybe a warm, sunny beach? All capped off with a stay at a hotel for the night. Then your travel adapter breaks, you can’t close the curtains properly and you’ve got to catch an early flight in the morning. Fortunately, many experienced travelers are more than happy to share the best hotel and travel hacks online.
Flight Attendant and TikToker Esther Sturrus has extensive hotel experience and shares it with her 160 '000 followers. Recently, she went viral for some tips to make your hotel stay more comfortable, which included leaving a shoe in the hotel room safe. As strange as it sounds, the reasoning behind it is solid.
As a flight attendant and professional traveler, Esther has plenty of experience with hotels
She shared some useful hotel tips and hacks with her followers on TikTok
Esther’s post went viral, so by popular demand, she made another one
What else is a shower cap useful for? Use it as a cover over your shoes!
No speaker with you? Put your phone in a mug and you have loud sound!
Are your curtains not closing properly? Use a clothes hanger!
Worried about forgetting something from your locker? Put your heel / shoe in it and you won't forget it!
Does your cardboard cup also tip over? Put it the other way around and poke your toothbrush through it! Washbasins are not hygienic.
World travel plug broken? Use your USB cable and charge it in the TV!
Shower cap is also very handy for your remote control. Those things are dirty.
Use your room key for your electricity? NO! You can also use all other cards for this!
Your clothes wrinkled? Hang your clothes in the bathroom while showering! Dry wash it and it's like new again!
Mirror steamed up and you have to leave quickly? Blow dry where necessary and it's gone in no time!
Check if no one is under your bed without looking? Throw a bottle under it! He has to come out on the other side.