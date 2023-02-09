Travel can seem pretty glamorous, with new sights, cuisine, culture and maybe a warm, sunny beach? All capped off with a stay at a hotel for the night. Then your travel adapter breaks, you can’t close the curtains properly and you’ve got to catch an early flight in the morning. Fortunately, many experienced travelers are more than happy to share the best hotel and travel hacks online.

Flight-Attendant-Travel-Hotel-Tips-Esthersturrus

What else is a shower cap useful for? Use it as a cover over your shoes!

Flight-Attendant-Travel-Hotel-Tips-Esthersturrus

No speaker with you? Put your phone in a mug and you have loud sound!

Flight-Attendant-Travel-Hotel-Tips-Esthersturrus

Are your curtains not closing properly? Use a clothes hanger!

Flight-Attendant-Travel-Hotel-Tips-Esthersturrus

Worried about forgetting something from your locker? Put your heel / shoe in it and you won't forget it!

Flight-Attendant-Travel-Hotel-Tips-Esthersturrus

Does your cardboard cup also tip over? Put it the other way around and poke your toothbrush through it! Washbasins are not hygienic.

Flight-Attendant-Travel-Hotel-Tips-Esthersturrus

World travel plug broken? Use your USB cable and charge it in the TV!

Flight-Attendant-Travel-Hotel-Tips-Esthersturrus

Shower cap is also very handy for your remote control. Those things are dirty.

Flight-Attendant-Travel-Hotel-Tips-Esthersturrus

Use your room key for your electricity? NO! You can also use all other cards for this!

Flight-Attendant-Travel-Hotel-Tips-Esthersturrus

Your clothes wrinkled? Hang your clothes in the bathroom while showering! Dry wash it and it's like new again!

Flight-Attendant-Travel-Hotel-Tips-Esthersturrus

Mirror steamed up and you have to leave quickly? Blow dry where necessary and it's gone in no time!

Flight-Attendant-Travel-Hotel-Tips-Esthersturrus

Check if no one is under your bed without looking? Throw a bottle under it! He has to come out on the other side.

