Flight Attendant Shares 16 Tips And Tricks That Might Help You Out If You Travel A Lot
The sun, the sea, the sand. A margarita in one hand, a gourmet sandwich in the other, whilst the hotel staff bustles behind you as you forget all of the worries and woes of your regular life. But as the daydream breaks, the waves turning into the half-packed suitcase in front of you, bits of panic and angst start to set in.
What should you pack? Do you need all those socks? What if you’re unlucky enough to be a part of the 1 in 9,821 chance for the plane to crash? All these questions can make anyone queasy. Thankfully, a flight attendant named Yaima has been sharing all the tips and tricks anyone could ever need on TikTok.
But today, we’ve gotten in touch with Justina, @justinavstheworld, who was kind enough to answer some questions about traveling, as well as sharing her own experiences and top tips for handling the most challenging of circumstances, so make sure you stick around for this—you don’t want to miss it!
Do Check For Bed Bugs. During The Day, They're Usually Against The Headboard Or In Between The Mattress Seams
Traveling for some people may feel like going through the 5 stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Whilst we dream of and imagine the amazing adventures we’ll be having and the friends we’ll be making, the journey to that point may come with a case of angst.
Thankfully, there’s plenty of advice out there for the weary traveler, trying to find the safest path to adventure. A TikToker, known by her username Yaimam, has been sharing all the tips and tricks nervous and inexperienced travelers could ever need. Since 2019, she’s gathered up a following of 166.8k, with multiple videos going viral with millions of views. From packing to dealing with turbulence, she’s got you covered!
Alongside Yaima, we have Justina, a Lithuanian travel-enthusiast, who’s found her little slices of Heaven-on-Earth in Georgia and Arctic Lapland, Finland. She went off traveling independently after finishing school, visiting 60 countries on a budget. 7 years ago, she and her friend opened a small tourism agency, called Magical Caucasus Travel, to help people discover Georgia and Armenia!
If there’s anyone who knows how to travel well it’s these two!
Use This Little Baggie For Ice For The Remote. It's The Nastiest Thing In The Hotel Room
Let me tell you-one time, at a motel, (because my mom & dad are medical professionals), we were wiping evrything down. I get to the remothe, wipe it. COVERED IN DUST AND DIRT AND WHO KNOWS WHAT ELSE. Wipe was black. AND THERE WAS FRIGGIN YEAST on the REMOTE!
Don't Use The Coffee Makers
One of the biggest mistakes novice travelers make is not doing your homework before a trip. “Spending more time doing research before your vacation will make it easier and even cheaper,” Justina told Bored Panda. “If you wanna be a tourist, you will pay a tourist price which will save you from hassle. However, if you would like to be a traveler, do your research, make a plan, and take pride in how you manage everything.”
So let’s start at the very beginning—the packing stage! Justina noted that you should pack clothing items that you can wear on multiple occasions. “Try to pack outfits that complement one another. Never forget that hotel/hostel sinks can be used to wash small items! A wide scarf is one thing that I usually find to be quite helpful, both for handling weather conditions and for adding some privacy in hostels.”
Yaima revealed that the best way to fit all your clothing in as nicely as if playing a game of Tetris is to roll them up. However, there is a special way to do this, and it’s called Ranger Rolling.
As stated on Travel And Leisure, to properly roll your clothes, lay them out flat. Then fold the bottom two inches of the item inside out so it creates a type of pocket along one side. From the opposite end, roll the item tightly until you get to the pocket you’ve created. Fold one side of the pocket over the roll, securing it tightly. It may take some practice, but it’s worth it.
Use Hotel Laundry Bags To Separate Your Dirty Laundry In Your Luggage
Most Hotels Offer Free Shower Caps. If You're Not Going To Use Them For Showering, Use Them For Your Shoes
It will help you protect your clothing from anything dirty you might have on the bottom
Next come the shoes. If you’ve got some shower caps handy or you find them in the hotel room, take them with you. Yaima advises placing those shower caps (unless you’re intending to use them for their intended purpose) over your shoes one by one to avoid any dirt getting on your clothing.
Last but not least, cosmetics and liquids. Universally, the sizes of those items are limited to 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item. Yaima advises all to bring a refillable water bottle (empty, of course), so that you can fill it up once you’re done with security and avoid paying extra for bottled water.
And for the cosmetics: go to your favorite beauty shop, such as Sephora, and ask for samples of your favorite products, as they’ll most likely be the perfect size to take on trips. Then you can keep the containers and refill them as you see fit. Easy!
Remember, if all else fails, have your airline ticket and your passport; that’s all you need to travel! Or is it? “I usually say that if you lose everything but your passport and bank card, you can still survive,” Justina stated. “The second charger, though, is one of the things I find to be most helpful on all of my travels. Finding another one can be difficult and a fully charged phone is the most essential travel item.”
Not Going To Use The Toiletries? Shelters Will Gladly Take Them As A Donation
Do Use The Coffee Sugar Packet. Mix It In With Your Face Wash And Exfoliate Away
...but wouldnt that clog your pores and make your face sticky?
Now that you’re all packed and ready to hit the road (Jack), let’s see what hacks Yaima has for the airport. In one video she explained that each airport will be different from the last, depending on the threat levels in the area. Regardless, it’s best to prepare for the strictest circumstances to have the easiest time in security.
So, wear easily removable shoes with socks underneath; the floor is gonna be nasty, you don’t want none of that. Place your liquids and creams into a clear ziplock bag. Many airports will provide them free of charge. Keep your electronic devices separate, as you’ll most likely be asked to remove them from your bag.
The one thing that slows everything down in security is if you keep things in your pockets. You’ll be asked to take them out, and you fiddling around your trousers for minutes on end as you try to dig out every knick-knack may be anxiety-inducing, especially when you’re being closely observed by a guard and a line of impatient travelers. Just put everything in your bag.
For Makeup And Cream Products, Go To Your Local Makeup Store And Ask For Sample Sizes Of Your Favorites
At Sephora, for example, they always give free samples. Or you can use little sample sizes of your favorite stuff and just refill them every time you go traveling
Always Double-Check If The Bottled Water Is Free
we usually bring a pack of waters, this would be helpful!
Now, for those of us who fear flying (that would be I), Yaima has some tips. Oftentimes it’s the turbulence that causes a lot of distress: the sudden and violent shifts in airflow that vibrate the plane, often caused by changes in temperature, storms, and nearby features such as mountains.
Pilots and traffic control do the best they can to manage turbulence. Yaima explained that there’s a device used to specifically determine the locations of pockets of turbulence, as well as to determine which of the 3 categories it’ll be in: light, moderate, or severe.
If it’s something that significantly affects your well-being, avoid traveling in summertime and winter, as the turbulence is the worst during those seasons. But, with the technology available, and with planes communicating with each other as well, discussing the safest routes and altitudes for travel, try to fear not.
In a lot of situations, that’s easier said than done. Yaima advised getting to the airport early to prevent adding further angst. “Listen to your favorite music, and when you’re on the plane, keep your headphones in, and breathe,” she said in a video.
One Of The Best Ways To Fit Your Clothing In Your Bag Is To Roll Everything
Bring An Empty Reusable Water Bottle With You And Refill It At The Airport
This Way, You Don't Have To Wait For The Flight Attendants To Serve You
“If you have a big fear, communicate with the flight attendants and let them know, as they’ll check up on you every once in a while,” she continued. Avoid alcohol, as it tends to raise your anxiety levels, and if it’s debilitating for you to fly, consult with your doctor or consider getting a certified emotional support animal.
Finally, Yaima assured that pilots and wait staff are trained to handle turbulence and a lot of other issues, and are there to help as needed. If they’re not panicking, you shouldn’t be either! “Remember, we’re here for you,” she said.
Prepare For The Security Checks By Wearing Easily Removable Shoes, Putting Liquids In A Ziplock Bag, And Separating The Electronics
Please wear socks! And take everything out of your pockets and place the items in your bag.
As far as liquids and creams go, put anything you might need like makeup, shampoo, lotion, conditioner in no bigger than a 4-ounce bottle and put all of those in a 1-quart clear Ziploc bag.
Keep your electronics separate, because they’ll most likely have you take them out of your bag during security
I am a seasoned world traveler since childhood (my family is in Egypt and traveling in the 80’s 90’s was less expensive and much simpler.) Last March I brought my then-boyfriend and his brother, who never travel, to Hawaii for their first time. I tried to give them tips and such before going through security, but ultimately had a “bless your heart” kind of moment while watching them remove their shoes, struggle with their luggage on the X-ray belt, have to go back because something metal went off in their pockets etc. I tried to warn them but sometimes you just have to experience it to learn. My then-boyfriend, while not experienced in traveling but an all around amazing guy, proposed to me while in Hawaii, getting married in March 2023 and are honeymooning at the same destination there. We hope to go on many more trips together. He’ll eventually get the hang of security and breeze right through it with me.
Always Use Both Locks. If You Forget To Put Your 'Do Not Disturb' Sign On, The Bottom One Will Keep Housekeeping From Coming In
Now that you’ve gone through all of that, Yaima has some tips for your hotel stay. “Use a little bag for the ice for the remote, as it’s the nastiest thing in the hotel room,” she stated in a video. “Check for bedbugs. During the day they’re usually against the headboard, or in between the mattress seams. Don’t use the coffee makers,” after which she proceeded to gag.
She did encourage using the free sugar packets and mixing it with your face wash to create an exfoliator. Although this point in particular caused some discussion, Purvisha Patel, M.D. and board-certified dermatologist, reassured everyone that physical exfoliators are indeed not the Devil.
“If you have oily skin it is safe to exfoliate in the shower every day,” she said. “Those with combination or dry skin may only be able to tolerate physical exfoliation every two to three days.” And a final word of advice from Dr. Patel: “When exfoliating, rub in a circular motion and rinse off well, so the dead skin cells are taken off.”
The final bits of advice from Yaima regarding hotels: Use hotel laundry bags to separate your dirty laundry in your luggage, always double-check if the bottled water is free, and donate unused toiletries to local shelters. And of course, use all the locks provided on the door. If you forget to put your ‘do not disturb’ sign on, the bottom lock can keep housekeeping from coming in and seeing you in your birthday suit.
Also, The Liquid On The Lavatory Floor Is Not Water, So Beware
Many Are Scared Of Turbulence, But If Flight Attendants Aren’t Freaking Out, You Shouldn’t Be Freaking Out Either
I'm not a scientist but turbulence is simply changes in air. The changes can be caused by mountains, changes in temperature and storms.
Out of my years of flying, I've never experienced severe turbulence because pilots know where it is most of the time. Not only do they know where it is, but planes also talk to each other.
So if there is a pocket of unexpected turbulence, the planes in front of you will radio either air traffic control or the planes behind them and let them know they might want to change their altitude or go left or right
People have absolutely loved this series, offering their own bits of advice for travelers. “Don’t stay on the first floor. And avoid staying above the 7th floor, so you can be rescued by the fire department,” said one. “Pick one hotel chain and increase hotel points!! Don’t stay in old hotels... might be haunted!” said another.
Some last bits of advice from Justina: “It's normal to feel worried when experiencing anything new. How can one feel better? Read about other people's first-time experiences, their suggestions, and, most importantly, never be hesitant to seek help when confronted with unexpected situations. Whether it's an airport staff member, a local, or another traveler, people are helpful and kind!”
Make sure to follow Justina and her adventures on her Instagram page. If you’d like to check out more of Yaima, don’t hesitate to follow her on TikTok! Let us know your thoughts on these tips and share your own in the comments below! Until then, I wish you all safe travels and a beautiful day ahead!
Fear Of Flying? It's Okay, Lots Of People Have It. Get To The Airport Early, Listen To Your Favorite Music, And Breathe
If it's really that bad, make sure to communicate with the flight attendants and let them know, they'll try to check on you every once in a while. You can get a certified emotional support animal, you can also consult a doctor.
Also, turbulence is the worst during summer and winter, so avoid travelling then if possible
Me, an introvert: "oh no I guess I can't go anywhere. I MIGHT just have to stay in the comfort of my own home away from people.🙃"
