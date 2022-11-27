The sun, the sea, the sand. A margarita in one hand, a gourmet sandwich in the other, whilst the hotel staff bustles behind you as you forget all of the worries and woes of your regular life. But as the daydream breaks, the waves turning into the half-packed suitcase in front of you, bits of panic and angst start to set in.

What should you pack? Do you need all those socks? What if you’re unlucky enough to be a part of the 1 in 9,821 chance for the plane to crash? All these questions can make anyone queasy. Thankfully, a flight attendant named Yaima has been sharing all the tips and tricks anyone could ever need on TikTok.

Bored Panda has crafted a similar list before, highlighting hotel safety hacks for solo travelers, if you’re curious to learn more about keeping yourself nice and healthy, and content, with no random people deciding that they want to be your roommate for the night.

But today, we’ve gotten in touch with Justina, @justinavstheworld, who was kind enough to answer some questions about traveling, as well as sharing her own experiences and top tips for handling the most challenging of circumstances, so make sure you stick around for this—you don’t want to miss it!