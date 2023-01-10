When I was a kid, I was fascinated with flags. People often found it weird: why would a preschool child be interested in flags of the world? But there I was, memorizing colors and combinations and just admiring them. To this day, when I travel to a foreign country, the only souvenir I bring back home is the national flag.

As you might imagine, none of the countries use random colors or symbols for their flags. They all have centuries of history and culture behind them. If you want to learn more about flags and their origins, you will find vexillology to be particularly useful, as it studies everything related to flags.

Apparently, “Guess the Flag” games are some of the most popular general knowledge quizzes online. Whether it is a simple flag quiz where you have to name the country a flag belongs to or choose one that belongs to the named country, or something more advanced, anytime you need to occupy yourself with something, a flags game is one of the most frequent go-to options.

But if you have already completed every available quiz about flags online and are craving more, you’ve come to the right place. We have collected one hundred questions about flags, and not of the easiest variety. This is your chance to showcase or expand your knowledge of flags and have a fun time with your friends. The answers are in the first comment, so no peeping! Don’t forget to let us know in the comments which questions you found the easiest or the toughest.  

#1

What type of leaf is on the Canadian flag?

#2

How many rings are on the Olympic flags?

#3

Which country has the oldest continuously used national flag in the world?

#4

What is the name of the flag of the United Kingdom?

#5

What creature is on the flag of Wales?

#6

How many stars are on the EU flag?

#7

Which country has an AK-47 on its flag?

#8

Only two countries in the world have a squared flag. Which ones?

Report

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Switzerland and Vatican City.

#9

Who famously wore the cross now used on the English flag?

#10

What do the flags of Albania, Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan all contain?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Animals. Albania has a double-headed eagle, Sri Lanka has a lion and Kazakhstan's flag features a soaring golden steppe eagle flying below a golden sun.

#11

Which African country has a flag that’s the reverse of the Irish flag?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Côte d’Ivoire. Same colours as Ireland, in reverse order.

#12

What do the 13 stripes represent on the national flag of the United States?

#13

What is the least common colour on the national flags of countries around the world?

#14

What is the common feature on the national flags of all Nordic countries, including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: They all feature a cross symbol.

#15

Which word refers to the study of the history, usage, and symbolism of flags?

#16

Which country's flag has a blue cross on a white background?

#17

Which island's flag features undulating blue ocean waves?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The British Indian Ocean Territory.

#18

What features do the flags of Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Hungary have in common?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Three horizontal blocks of color.

#19

What is the only Nordic country to have one version of its flag depict a coat of arms?

#20

Of Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, and Micronesia, which does not have a Union Jack anywhere on their flag?

#21

What are the three colours of the flag of France?

#22

What colours are the stripes on the flag of Uruguay?

#23

Is it true or false that the flag of Indonesia is red and white?

#24

What are the two colours on the flag of Nigeria?

#25

Which US state has a navy blue flag with a white palm tree and moon?

#26

What colours are on the flag of South Africa?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Green, Black, White, Gold, Red and Blue.

#27

Which country has a flag representing the moon, the sun and the peaks of the Himalayas?

#28

What’s the fastest time to identify all national flags?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 4 minutes 51 seconds, set by American Gabe Osterhout in November 2019.

#29

Which plant is depicted on the national flag of Lebanon?

#30

What is the most common colour on the national flags of countries around the world?

#31

What country has the map of the whole nation on its national flag?

#32

What is the meaning of the white script on the inner edges of each red and green band on the national flag of Iran?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Allah is the greatest.

#33

During the Second World War, how did the American flag differ to today's version?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: It had only 48 stars (the 48 star flag was in use from 1912 to 1959).

#34

If you turn the Indonesian flag upside down which European country's flag do you get?

#35

Which American state has the Union Jack on its flag?

#36

The blue and white flag with the sun in the middle belongs to which country?

#37

Which animal is biting a snake in the center of the Mexican flag?

#38

Which country's flag features a shield and two crossed spears?

#39

Which country has a trident, the symbol of the sea god Neptune, on its flag?

#40

What do the flags of Bahrain and Qatar have in common?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: They both have the same saw-toothed pattern.

#41

If you changed the background of the Bangladesh flag from green to white, it would be very similar to the flag of another country. What is the CAPITAL of that other country?

#42

Which country has changed its flag the most number of times?

#43

What are the three colours on the flag of Germany?

#44

What colour is the circle on the flag of Japan?

#45

What are the colours on the flag of Italy?

#46

Is it true or false that there is blue on the flag of Iran?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: False (green, white and red).

#47

Is it true or false that the stars on the flag of New Zealand are red?

#48

Is it true or false that the flag of the Netherlands features a coat of arms?

#49

Is it true or false that there are four green triangles on the Jamaican flag?

#50

What colour is the cross on the Danish flag?

#51

What is the only country in the world that doesn’t have a 4-sided flag?

#52

Who was the seamstress who made the first American flag?

#53

How many colours are on the LGBTQ flag?

#54

Which national flag features the motto “Ordem e Progresso” (“Order and Progress”)?

#55

How many stars are on the flag of Ghana?

#56

What type of flower was on the flag of France before the French Revolution?

#57

Which country features a shipwreck on its national flag?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Bermuda (The Bermuda triangle is famous for lost ships).

#58

Which way does the dragon face on the Welsh flag?

#59

Which country most recently changed its national flag?

#60

If we turn the national flag of Poland upside down, which country’s flag would we get?

#61

Unlike other national flags that are in the rectangle shape, the flag of Nepal features which two shapes stacked on top of each other?

#62

Which item is featured on the national flag of Saudi Arabia?

#63

The national flag of which country is the only one with people on it?

#64

Romania shares an almost identical flag with which African country?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Chad (almost identical, both blue-yellow-red tricolours, with the blue being slightly lighter in one).

#65

In which part of the world would you find Saint Piran's Flag?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: It's the flag of Cornwall.

#66

In motor racing, which colour flag requires drivers to slow down due to a hazard on the track?

#67

Which central African country has a bird on its flag?

#68

Which country's flag is considered to be the most complex, due to its elaborate design?

#69

Which country's flag features a Raggiana bird-of-paradise?

#70

Which territory's flag features a 'triskelion', with three armoured legs that are joined at the thigh, bent at the knee and has golden spurs.

#71

Which country's flag features a 'tunduk' (the centre-piece from the roof of a traditional yurt tent) at its centre?

#72

Which colour appears on the right-hand side of the Vatican City's flag?

#73

Which country's flag contains the 'Union Jack' in the top left-hand corner?

#74

Which flag contains a red and blue 'yin-yang' on a white background?

#75

What 2 national flags contain the same presentation of colors?

#76

How many stars are on the US flag?

#77

What are the two main colours on the flag of Portugal (apart from the coat of arms)?

#78

Is it true or false that there are two blue stripes on the flag of Botswana?

#79

Is it true or false that the star on the Vietnamese flag is red?

#80

Is it true or false that Gibraltar is the only British Overseas Territory that does not feature the Union Jack on its flag?

#81

Is it true or false that there are two blue stripes on the flag of Indonesia?

#82

How many stars are on the flag of China?

#83

Which constellation is represented on the Australian flag?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
6 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Southern Cross constellation.

#84

What is the colour of the circle on the flag of Bangladesh?

#85

What religion does the colour yellow represent on the flag of Malaysia?

#86

What colours is the flag of the United Nations?

#87

The national flags of many Muslim countries typically feature which symbol?

#88

What animal is on the flag of The Falkland Islands?

#89

Is it ever appropriate to fly the flag upside down?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Yes, but only in an emergency. It means "Help Me! It's an emergency! Call the police! I am in dire trouble and need immediate help!"

#90

Apart from Mauritania, the flag of one other country doesn't contain red, white, nor blue? Which is it?

#91

Which country's flag is the only national flag in the world to have a Bible on it?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Dominican Republic.

#92

Which English county's flag is split into two vertical halves, one red and white, with a chained swan in the center?

#93

Three equal horizontal stripes of red, blue and orange best describes the flag of which 'A' country?

#94

Which country's flag is this? Three horizontal stripes: White, blue, and red (top to bottom). A coat of arms: Contains a mountain with three stars on the left-hand side.

#95

Which feature do the flags of Monserrat, Tuvalu, Saint Helena and Turks & Caicos all share?

Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
5 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: They contain the Union Jack.

