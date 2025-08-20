Teacher’s ‘Private Parts’ Song For First Grade Kids Goes Mega Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A first-grade teacher in Namibia has taken the internet by storm after leading her students in a now-viral sing-along that tackles one of the most critical topics in early childhood education: body autonomy and consent.

Gelda Waterboer, who teaches at Rogate Primary School, posted a TikTok video of herself passionately singing with her students about “private parts,” clearly showing them which areas of the body no one is allowed to touch.

The video exploded online, garnering more than 98 million views in just over a week, and thousands of appreciative comments from parents praising her approach.

“These are my private parts, private parts, private parts,” Waterboer sings in the video, motioning to her chest, crotch, and behind.

“These are my private parts, no one should touch them, no one should see them.”

The energetic classroom sing-along continues:

“And if you touch my private parts, private parts, I will tell my mother, I will tell my father, I will tell my teacher.”

Image credits: gelda_waterboer

The message, simple but powerful, resonated globally. Parents, educators, and students all over the world praised the unapologetic clarity and urgency of her teaching method.

“I love this. Not all parents have these conversations with their children,” a viewer wrote. “And not all children have parents who care enough to teach them this either.”

Image credits: gelda_waterboer

“This needs to be taught in every school because so many kids get taken advantage of and need help,” another pointed out. “This is such a great way to reach them and give them the tools they need to stay safe.”

For Waterboer, who regularly shares educational content from her classroom on social media, the song is ultimately about empowering children, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to protect their own bodies.

“Every child must know that their body belongs to them, and no one has the right to touch them in a way that feels wrong or uncomfortable,” she said.

Waterboer’s critics argue that, while her message is important, the topic is not something that should be taught to first-grade students

However, while the majority of comments were positive, a few critics argued that first graders were too young to be introduced to such topics, and that those conversations should be the responsibility of parents, not teachers.

In a follow-up video, Waterboer addressed her critics, standing firm in her belief that these topics should be introduced at an early age, and that all adults, no matter their role, are responsible for the wellbeing and safety of children.

“It is our responsibility as adults, parents, and educators to create a safe space where children feel confident to speak up,” she said.

“Teaching our children to say ‘no’ is about protection.”

Image credits: gelda_waterboer

Some viewers went a step further, arguing that children should be taught about their private parts without masking their importance with cutesy names. That way, they learn to understand and protect their boundaries more effectively.

“I’ve always lived by the rule of not using cute little names for private parts,” a viewer said.

“My little ones know the real names. They know we don’t keep secrets, and to tell me ASAP if anyone touches them inappropriately.”

The song became so popular that some netizens caught themselves singing it without even realizing it

Part of what propelled Gelda Waterboer’s video to over 98 million views was the unexpectedly catchy and upbeat nature of the song.

Despite dealing with a heavy and important subject, the repetition and hand motions turned the classroom lesson into something that was easy to understand for her students, and that stuck with millions of people around the world.

Image credits: gelda_waterboer

The performance had an infectious energy, with viewers joking about how she had “every ancestor behind her singing the song.”

Others admitted the tune had made its way into their daily lives.

“Me randomly singing ‘these are my private parts’ around the house!”

In turning a serious topic into a memorable song, many believe Waterboer armed her students with a boundary-setting tool that empowers them and increases their trust in their teachers and parents.

“Teacher of the Year.” Netizens praised Waterboer for her song

