Teacher’s ‘Private Parts’ Song For First Grade Kids Goes Mega Viral
Student focused on schoolwork in a classroom setting, related to teacher's private parts song for first grade kids going viral
Social Issues, Society

Teacher’s ‘Private Parts’ Song For First Grade Kids Goes Mega Viral

A first-grade teacher in Namibia has taken the internet by storm after leading her students in a now-viral sing-along that tackles one of the most critical topics in early childhood education: body autonomy and consent.

Gelda Waterboer, who teaches at Rogate Primary School, posted a TikTok video of herself passionately singing with her students about “private parts,” clearly showing them which areas of the body no one is allowed to touch. 

Highlights
  • Namibian first-grade teacher Gelda Waterboer went viral for teaching kids about body autonomy
  • The teacher turned her lesson into a catchy song that went viral with 98 million views.
  • Waterboer's approach was praised by parents and educators for addressing consent clearly and early.

The video exploded online, garnering more than 98 million views in just over a week, and thousands of appreciative comments from parents praising her approach.

    A first-grade teacher went massively viral for teaching her students the importance of protecting their private parts through a catchy song

    Teacher engaging first grade kids with educational globes during a fun and interactive classroom activity.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    “These are my private parts, private parts, private parts,” Waterboer sings in the video, motioning to her chest, crotch, and behind. 

    “These are my private parts, no one should touch them, no one should see them.”

    The energetic classroom sing-along continues:

    “And if you touch my private parts, private parts, I will tell my mother, I will tell my father, I will tell my teacher.”

    Teacher in classroom pointing while performing a private parts song for first grade kids going viral online.

    Image credits: gelda_waterboer

    The message, simple but powerful, resonated globally. Parents, educators, and students all over the world praised the unapologetic clarity and urgency of her teaching method.

    “I love this. Not all parents have these conversations with their children,” a viewer wrote. “And not all children have parents who care enough to teach them this either.”

    Teacher performing the viral private parts song for first grade kids in a colorful classroom with educational posters.

    Image credits: gelda_waterboer

    “This needs to be taught in every school because so many kids get taken advantage of and need help,” another pointed out. “This is such a great way to reach them and give them the tools they need to stay safe.”

    @gelda_waterboer♬ original sound – Gelda Waterboer

    For Waterboer, who regularly shares educational content from her classroom on social media, the  song is ultimately about empowering children, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to protect their own bodies.

    “Every child must know that their body belongs to them, and no one has the right to touch them in a way that feels wrong or uncomfortable,” she said.

    Waterboer’s critics argue that, while her message is important, the topic is not something that should be taught to first-grade students

    Comment praising teachers for their private parts song for first grade kids, highlighting appreciation and viral popularity.

    Social media comment expressing emotional reaction related to teacher's private parts song for first grade kids going viral.

    However, while the majority of comments were positive, a few critics argued that first graders were too young to be introduced to such topics, and that those conversations should be the responsibility of parents, not teachers.

    Student writing in a notebook during a classroom lesson inspired by teacher's private parts song for first grade kids viral video.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    In a follow-up video, Waterboer addressed her critics, standing firm in her belief that these topics should be introduced at an early age, and that all adults, no matter their role, are responsible for the wellbeing and safety of children.

    “It is our responsibility as adults, parents, and educators to create a safe space where children feel confident to speak up,” she said.

    “Teaching our children to say ‘no’ is about protection.”

    Teacher with long dark hair in patterned shirt filming a viral private parts song for first grade kids indoors.

    Image credits: gelda_waterboer

    Some viewers went a step further, arguing that children should be taught about their private parts without masking their importance with cutesy names. That way, they learn to understand and protect their boundaries more effectively.

    “I’ve always lived by the rule of not using cute little names for private parts,” a viewer said. 

    “My little ones know the real names. They know we don’t keep secrets, and to tell me ASAP if anyone touches them inappropriately.”

    The song became so popular that some netizens caught themselves singing it without even realizing it

    @gelda_waterboerThank you for spreading the awareness♬ original sound – Gelda Waterboer

    Part of what propelled Gelda Waterboer’s video to over 98 million views was the unexpectedly catchy and upbeat nature of the song. 

    Despite dealing with a heavy and important subject, the repetition and hand motions turned the classroom lesson into something that was easy to understand for her students, and that stuck with millions of people around the world.

    Teacher posing in colorful outfit in classroom with educational posters, related to teacher's private parts song viral topic.

    Image credits: gelda_waterboer

    The performance had an infectious energy, with viewers joking about how she had “every ancestor behind her singing the song.”

    Others admitted the tune had made its way into their daily lives.

    “Me randomly singing ‘these are my private parts’ around the house!”

    First grade kids cheering with teacher in classroom during a fun song about private parts education.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    In turning a serious topic into a memorable song, many believe Waterboer armed her students with a boundary-setting tool that empowers them and increases their trust in their teachers and parents.

    “Teacher of the Year.” Netizens praised Waterboer for her song

    Comment praising a teacher related to the teacher's private parts song for first grade kids that went viral, featuring heart emojis.

    Screenshot of a viral comment reacting to a teacher's private parts song for first grade kids with 355K likes.

    Comment from Nishaat Rylands expressing fear and singing along with viral teacher's private parts song for first grade kids on social media.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a teacher’s private parts song for first grade kids going viral.

    Comment expressing concern about a teacher’s ‘private parts’ song for first grade kids going viral and its impact on children.

    Comment from Kelly Davidson expressing plans to sing teacher's private parts song to her husband, gaining viral attention online.

    Comment praising a teacher for her impactful private parts song for first grade kids that has gone viral, calling her a queen.

    Comment on social media by user Faheemah, discussing a teacher's viral song for first grade kids about private parts.

    Comment praising teacher's private parts song for first grade kids, calling for a teacher of the year award and showing applause emojis.

    Comment praising a teacher’s dedication to students in a viral post about a private parts song for first grade kids.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading This is actually the level of seriousness needed for this related to teacher's private parts song viral topic.

    Comment on viral teacher's private parts song for first grade kids, showing high engagement with likes and reply.

    Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting support for a teacher's private parts song for first grade kids.

    Comment praising teacher’s safe space for kids, referencing abuse and support in viral teacher’s private parts song for first grade kids.

    Comment praising a teacher's private parts song for first grade kids, highlighting its serious message and impact.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Read more »

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Read more »

    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First graders are too young to be taught about such subjects? They are not too young to not be victims of SA, unfortunately. Teaching them is protecting them.

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that everyone who disagree with what this teacher is doing needs to get their computer's hard drive checked by the police.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kathybrooke avatar
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leave teaching this to parents? What if the abusers ARE their parents? Someone get that teacher a cape.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
