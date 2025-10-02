Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
First Grade Teacher Breaks Silence After Viral ‘Private Parts’ Song To Kids Sparks Debate
First grade teacher speaking passionately in classroom with colorful educational posters during debate over private parts song.
Social Issues, Society

First Grade Teacher Breaks Silence After Viral ‘Private Parts’ Song To Kids Sparks Debate

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
One Namibian teacher has found herself at the center of an international conversation after a TikTok of her classroom lesson went viral

Gelda Waterboer, a first-grade teacher, shared a video of herself leading students in a song about body boundaries. The song was sung with such intensity that it quickly caught the attention of netizens across the globe. 

Highlights
  • A first-grade teacher’s song about body boundaries went viral, sparking global debate.
  • In a follow-up post, the teacher spoke out, explaining why her lesson is deeply personal.
  • The video has been viewed more than 160 million times and continues to resonate with parents and educators alike.

As the video hit millions of views, Waterboer spoke out about why she teaches with such passion, revealing that the lesson comes from personal experience.

    The viral song sparked praise and criticism

    First grade teacher wearing a colorful sequin top posing in a classroom with educational posters on the wall behind her.

    First grade teacher wearing a colorful sequin top posing in a classroom with educational posters on the wall behind her.

    Image credits: TikTok/gelda_waterboer

    In the now-famous clip, Waterboer could be seen standing at the front of her classroom as her students echoed her words. 

    “These are my private parts, private parts, private parts, these are my private parts, no one should touch them.

    First grade teacher in classroom gesturing while discussing viral private parts song with students and sparking debate.

    First grade teacher in classroom gesturing while discussing viral private parts song with students and sparking debate.

    Image credits: www.tiktok.com

    “And if you touch my private parts, private parts, I will tell my mother, I will tell my father, I will tell my teacher.”

    The moment was simple but powerful, as it showed Waterboer’s students learning in unison that they have the right to say no.

    First grade teacher engaging young students in a classroom discussion after viral private parts song sparks debate

    First grade teacher engaging young students in a classroom discussion after viral private parts song sparks debate

    Image credits: Unsplash/CDC

    Waterboer overlaid her video with the words “Being safe. Make sure they put in the emotion.”

    The video resonated with millions across the globe. According to a People magazine report, Waterboer’s video has now amassed over 160 million views.

    The directness of her delivery, however, led to mixed reactions. While many applauded her for teaching children to stand up for themselves boldly, others commented on her “aggressive” tone.

    Waterboer responded to these comments directly in a follow-up TikTok.

    Comment from user Andreea praising first grade teacher after viral private parts song to kids sparks debate.

    Comment from user Andreea praising first grade teacher after viral private parts song to kids sparks debate.

    “Teaching our children to say ‘no’ is not just about manners — it’s about protection,” the teacher wrote. 

    “Every child must know that their body belongs to them, and no one has the right to touch them in a way that feels wrong or uncomfortable,” she wrote in her follow-up post.

    Waterboer explained why the lesson is personal

    User comment praising first grade teacher for teaching body safety after viral private parts song sparks debate.

    User comment praising first grade teacher for teaching body safety after viral private parts song sparks debate.

    Beyond the viral attention, Waterboer revealed that her dedication to this lesson was deeply tied to her own childhood. 

    “I wish I had a teacher like me growing up,” she admitted in another post. 

    First grade teacher breaks silence about educating kids on body safety and protection in classroom debate.

    First grade teacher breaks silence about educating kids on body safety and protection in classroom debate.

    Image credits: TikTok/gelda_waterboer

    Growing up in an environment where conversations about body boundaries were considered taboo, she said children were often discouraged from speaking up.

    “We, as Africans, put these topics under the table. It’s taboo. That has really made an African child not speak up,” she explained. 

    @gelda_waterboer♬ original sound – Gelda Waterboer

    Breaking that silence has then become part of her mission as a teacher. “For me, as long as I’m a teacher, I have vowed that I will be the teacher that I have never had growing up.”

    She also addressed why she delivers the song with so much intensity. “Some things need to be loud. Some things need to be aggressive,” Waterboer said. 

    Waterboer stressed that even adults and online content creators need to be involved

    Comment from Emma defending first grade teacher after viral private parts song sparks debate, with 1924 likes.

    Comment from Emma defending first grade teacher after viral private parts song sparks debate, with 1924 likes.

    Apart from her message to kids, Waterboer also noted that adults and online creators should take responsibility for her song’s lesson.

    “It is our responsibility as adults, parents, and creators to create a space where children feel confident to speak up. 

    Young boy outdoors wearing a white shirt, representing the first grade teacher topic in a viral private parts song debate.

    Young boy outdoors wearing a white shirt, representing the first grade teacher topic in a viral private parts song debate.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Vladislav Anchuk

    “If someone touches you in a strange way — tell a trusted adult immediately. You are not in trouble. You are not alone. You will be heard,” she said, adding that empowerment starts with education, and safety begins with a “strong voice that knows when to say no.”

    “A young child is going through things every second. Every day. Every hour,” the teacher highlighted.

    First grade teacher speaking in classroom about viral private parts song and the need for awareness among kids.

    First grade teacher speaking in classroom about viral private parts song and the need for awareness among kids.

    Image credits: TikTok/gelda_waterboer

    Her honesty struck a chord with many parents. One commenter wrote, “That aggression — the boldness and assertiveness — is what protects the kids.” 

    Another added, “I love the aggression. I want my daughter to learn this.”

    Comment from Melanie Brown stating Its not aggression its passion, related to first grade teacher viral private parts song debate.

    Comment from Melanie Brown stating Its not aggression its passion, related to first grade teacher viral private parts song debate.

    Waterboer’s viral video has opened up a wider discussion about how children are taught to protect themselves. 

    Many parents expressed gratitude, while teachers across the world shared that they are planning to use similar methods in their own classrooms.

    First grade teacher in a classroom pointing and speaking amid debate over viral private parts song to kids.

    First grade teacher in a classroom pointing and speaking amid debate over viral private parts song to kids.

    Image credits: TikTok/gelda_waterboer

    “They will know that there is power in my ‘no.’ They will know that my body is my body,” Waterboer said.

    Netizens shared their thoughts about Waterboer’s comments on social media

    Comment reading Be my Teacher with 122,469 likes, related to first grade teacher viral private parts song debate.

    Comment reading Be my Teacher with 122,469 likes, related to first grade teacher viral private parts song debate.

    Social media comment expressing admiration for a first grade teacher after viral private parts song sparks debate.

    Social media comment expressing admiration for a first grade teacher after viral private parts song sparks debate.

    Comment from social media user NannyNat about teaching kids to use their voices, related to first grade teacher debate.

    Comment from social media user NannyNat about teaching kids to use their voices, related to first grade teacher debate.

    Comment from Chelsea Harding thanking a teacher for educating kids about private parts, highlighting trust issues and child safety.

    Comment from Chelsea Harding thanking a teacher for educating kids about private parts, highlighting trust issues and child safety.

    Comment on social media reading you're doing an amazing job with a pink jeep profile picture and 2484 likes.

    Comment on social media reading you're doing an amazing job with a pink jeep profile picture and 2484 likes.

    Comment from user named God is Good about teaching kids a song in first week of school related to first grade teacher viral song debate.

    Comment from user named God is Good about teaching kids a song in first week of school related to first grade teacher viral song debate.

    Screenshot of a comment praising a first grade teacher involved in a viral private parts song controversy.

    Screenshot of a comment praising a first grade teacher involved in a viral private parts song controversy.

    Comment on social media post by user Gaige saying word for word with two likes, related to first grade teacher and viral private parts song debate.

    Comment on social media post by user Gaige saying word for word with two likes, related to first grade teacher and viral private parts song debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a first grade teacher breaking silence on private parts song debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a first grade teacher breaking silence on private parts song debate.

    Comment from Daisy and dot co praising a first grade teacher for teaching kids about boundaries and assertiveness.

    Comment from Daisy and dot co praising a first grade teacher for teaching kids about boundaries and assertiveness.

