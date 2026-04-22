Finished ‘Invincible’ Season 4? Here’s Where To Continue The Comic

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Invincible season 4 ends with a twist most fans didn’t see coming.

Mark and Thragg’s long-awaited showdown on Earth doesn’t explode into violence. Instead, it ends in a tense truce that could reshape the Viltrumite Empire’s future.

But the finale’s post-credits scene drops an even bigger bomb, teasing a dangerous new threat targeting both Mark and the Viltrumites on Earth. Naturally, viewers are now wondering what happens next.

Highlights Invincible season 4 ends with Mark and Thragg forming a tense truce instead of fighting

A post-credits tease introduces a dangerous new threat targeting the Viltrumites.

There are more threats to come as the show has only adapted up to the midpoint of the original comic.

The good news is that Robert Kirkman’s original comic already has the answers.

Here’s exactly where to pick up the Invincible comic after the season 4 finale and continue the story.

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Which arcs has Invincible covered so far?

Image credits: Prime Video

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Written by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Cory Walker (later joined by Ryan Ottley), Invincible began publication in 2003. The comic, which centers on teenage superhero Mark Grayson, ended its run in 2018 after 144 issues.

The issues are divided into 25 volumes, each functioning as an individual story arc. The animated series began by adapting Volume 1, Family Matters, and has reached Volume 14 with its fourth season.

Image credits: Prime Video

Here are all the volumes the series has covered so far:

Volume 1: Family Matters (Season 1)

Volume 2: Eight is Enough (Season 1)

Volume 3: Perfect Strangers (Season 1)

Volume 4: Head of The Class (Season 2)

Volume 5: The Facts of Life (Season 2)

Volume 6: A Different World (Season 2)

Volume 7: Three’s Company (Season 2)

Volume 8: My Favorite Martian (Season 2)

Volume 9: Out of This World (Season 2, through Issue #45)

Volume 9: Out of This World (Season 3, Issue #46-47)

Volume 10: Who’s the Boss? (Season 3)

Volume 11: Happy Days (Season 3)

Volume 12: Still Standing (Season 3)

Volume 13: Growing Pains (Season 4)

Volume 14: The Viltrumite War (Season 4)

Where to start the Invincible comic after season 4?

Image credits: Image Comics

The show’s fourth season mainly adapted The Viltrumite War arcfrom the comic. In the post-credits scene, Allen receives a posthumous message from Thadeus revealing a perfected Scourge Virus.

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The scene aligns with the ending of Issue #78, marking the end of The Viltrumite War arc.

Image credits: Prime Video

Viewers who want to continue the story can start reading the comic with Issue #79, which is the first chapter of Volume 15, titled Get Smart. Volume 15 also begins a long-running arc that culminates in Volume 19, The War at Home.

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The Invincible comic is available to read on Kindle and the Image Comics website.

Will there be an Invincible season 5?

Image credits: Prime Video

Yes, Invincible has already been renewed for a fifth installment.

With 144 issues in the comic, the adaptation has only reached the halfway point of Mark’s story.

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In a March 2026 interview with Collider, Kirkman and co-showrunner Simon Racioppa suggested that the fifth season could arrive sooner than expected. The duo revealed that the new episodes were already close to completing production.

Image credits: Valerie Terranova/Getty Images

“End of production, start of post. I guess we can say that,” Racioppa said.

When asked whether the next installment would arrive in March 2027, Kirkman admitted that while the show has a familiar release pattern, season 5 could arrive earlier.

“Maybe May. Maybe January. I don’t know,” he said.

Invincible is streaming on Prime Video.