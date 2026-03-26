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The Ultimate Sing-Along Quiz: Complete 33 Iconic Song Lyrics
Fan completing iconic song lyrics in a sing-along quiz, featuring trivia on classic music hits and lyrics.
Quizzes
Entertainment

The Ultimate Sing-Along Quiz: Complete 33 Iconic Song Lyrics

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Are you the one who can’t live without music?

Maybe you always have something playing, or you catch yourself singing without even realizing it. If that sounds like you, this should feel pretty familiar.

You’ll come across lyrics from artists like Queen, Elton John, Madonna, Aerosmith, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Pink Floyd, and more – but each line is missing a few words. Your job is to fill them in without overthinking it (or googling 👀).

Missed the previous parts? Check out Part 1 here and Part 2 here for more songs.

Alright, let’s see how many you can actually get right. 🎶

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Silhouettes of musicians playing instruments in a cozy room during a sing-along quiz with iconic song lyrics.

    Image credits: Karolina

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    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n some of these I 100% knew, but because i couldn't hear the music in my head it took me a minute to actually remember the lyric.

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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n some of these I 100% knew, but because i couldn't hear the music in my head it took me a minute to actually remember the lyric.

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    0points
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