The Ultimate Sing-Along Quiz: Complete 33 Iconic Song Lyrics
Are you the one who can’t live without music?
Maybe you always have something playing, or you catch yourself singing without even realizing it. If that sounds like you, this should feel pretty familiar.
You’ll come across lyrics from artists like Queen, Elton John, Madonna, Aerosmith, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Pink Floyd, and more – but each line is missing a few words. Your job is to fill them in without overthinking it (or googling 👀).
Missed the previous parts? Check out Part 1 here and Part 2 here for more songs.
Alright, let’s see how many you can actually get right. 🎶
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Karolina
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D**n some of these I 100% knew, but because i couldn't hear the music in my head it took me a minute to actually remember the lyric.
A trip down memory lane.
More like a trip down can't remember lane!Load More Replies...
D**n some of these I 100% knew, but because i couldn't hear the music in my head it took me a minute to actually remember the lyric.
A trip down memory lane.
More like a trip down can't remember lane!Load More Replies...
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