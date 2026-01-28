Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Can You Spot The Different Shade?”: Test Your Eyesight In This Colorful 32-Question Quiz
Colorful grid puzzle with letters and numbers asking viewers to spot the different shade in this eyesight test quiz.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Can You Spot The Different Shade?”: Test Your Eyesight In This Colorful 32-Question Quiz

4

28

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Differentiating between two subtly different shades is a notoriously difficult task for some of us. Slight variations in pigments, the surrounding environment, or even age can make close colors nearly indistinguishable, even when you think you’re pretty good at it. So, to test how good your eyesight really is, we’ve prepared a tricky visual test for you.

In this quiz, you’ll be tasked with spotting which of the squares holds a slightly different shade of color, but we’ll start off easy. Think you can ace it?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Colorful paint swatches arranged in a fan shape to test eyesight by spotting different shades in a vibrant quiz.

    Colorful paint swatches arranged in a fan shape to test eyesight by spotting different shades in a vibrant quiz.

    Image credits: Леся Терехова

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 32
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 32
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    4

    28

    4

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm colourblind and still got them all correct a few I had to zoom in so the border didn't have as big an effect, but I can assure everyone this isn't a test of colour perception, it's just lighter and darker shades. Most of the patterns look brown to me, and you could throw in a red and I wouldn't notice so long as it isn't lighter or darker than the surrounding ones. Creator seems to have a misunderstanding of colourblindness

    3
    3points
    reply
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    31/32. Apparently this means that just a few more correct guesses would have left me with a perfect score. You mean one more correct guess BP!

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    lindavana_ avatar
    Linda van A.
    Linda van A.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    100% right.

    1
    1point
    reply
    sarah-suelzle avatar
    Sarah Suelzle
    Sarah Suelzle
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Technically me too but I messed up the naming convention on the 1st one 😊

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm colourblind and still got them all correct a few I had to zoom in so the border didn't have as big an effect, but I can assure everyone this isn't a test of colour perception, it's just lighter and darker shades. Most of the patterns look brown to me, and you could throw in a red and I wouldn't notice so long as it isn't lighter or darker than the surrounding ones. Creator seems to have a misunderstanding of colourblindness

    3
    3points
    reply
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    31/32. Apparently this means that just a few more correct guesses would have left me with a perfect score. You mean one more correct guess BP!

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    lindavana_ avatar
    Linda van A.
    Linda van A.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    100% right.

    1
    1point
    reply
    sarah-suelzle avatar
    Sarah Suelzle
    Sarah Suelzle
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Technically me too but I messed up the naming convention on the 1st one 😊

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT