“Can You Spot The Different Shade?”: Test Your Eyesight In This Colorful 32-Question Quiz

Differentiating between two subtly different shades is a notoriously difficult task for some of us. Slight variations in pigments, the surrounding environment, or even age can make close colors nearly indistinguishable, even when you think you’re pretty good at it. So, to test how good your eyesight really is, we’ve prepared a tricky visual test for you.

In this quiz, you’ll be tasked with spotting which of the squares holds a slightly different shade of color, but we’ll start off easy. Think you can ace it?

Colorful paint swatches arranged in a fan shape to test eyesight by spotting different shades in a vibrant quiz.

Image credits: Леся Терехова