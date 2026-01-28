“Can You Spot The Different Shade?”: Test Your Eyesight In This Colorful 32-Question Quiz
Differentiating between two subtly different shades is a notoriously difficult task for some of us. Slight variations in pigments, the surrounding environment, or even age can make close colors nearly indistinguishable, even when you think you’re pretty good at it. So, to test how good your eyesight really is, we’ve prepared a tricky visual test for you.
In this quiz, you’ll be tasked with spotting which of the squares holds a slightly different shade of color, but we’ll start off easy. Think you can ace it?
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Леся Терехова
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 32
|
|
|
/ 32
|
I'm colourblind and still got them all correct a few I had to zoom in so the border didn't have as big an effect, but I can assure everyone this isn't a test of colour perception, it's just lighter and darker shades. Most of the patterns look brown to me, and you could throw in a red and I wouldn't notice so long as it isn't lighter or darker than the surrounding ones. Creator seems to have a misunderstanding of colourblindness
31/32. Apparently this means that just a few more correct guesses would have left me with a perfect score. You mean one more correct guess BP!
100% right.
Technically me too but I messed up the naming convention on the 1st one 😊
I'm colourblind and still got them all correct a few I had to zoom in so the border didn't have as big an effect, but I can assure everyone this isn't a test of colour perception, it's just lighter and darker shades. Most of the patterns look brown to me, and you could throw in a red and I wouldn't notice so long as it isn't lighter or darker than the surrounding ones. Creator seems to have a misunderstanding of colourblindness
31/32. Apparently this means that just a few more correct guesses would have left me with a perfect score. You mean one more correct guess BP!
100% right.
Technically me too but I messed up the naming convention on the 1st one 😊
28
4