Financial Abuse In Marriage: Signs, Impact, And How To Regain Independence

ADVERTISEMENT

People often assume domestic abuse is always physical. But in many marriages and intimate relationships, the abuse is financial, and it can be just as damaging.

Instead of using physical force, the abuser controls money, income, or access to basic needs. This control can make a person feel trapped and dependent.

RELATED:

Image credits: reallifemafia3 / Instagram

In many relationships, one partner may handle more of the finances. That alone is not abuse. It becomes abuse when someone uses money to control, threaten, or limit the other person’s freedom.

Here’s how to recognize the signs of financial and economic abuse and understand how it affects victims.

What is Financial Abuse?

Financial abuse, also known as economic abuse, happens when one person uses money or financial resources to control another person in a relationship or marriage.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, this abuse occurs when one partner seeks power and control over the other by controlling their finances or limiting their ability to support themselves through employment or public assistance.

It is a form of domestic abuse, often appearing in intimate relationships, families, or caregiving situations. The abuser may control bank accounts, block access to cash, or decide how every dollar is spent.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some cases, they prevent the other person from working, force them to hand over their income, or make financial decisions without their consent.

Image credits: Sad Women / Facebook

The goal of the abuser is to control the victim, and it’s rarely about bad money management.

The abuser may track the amount of money you spend, demand that you give them receipts for every purchase, block job opportunities, deny access to financial assets, and decide how every dollar gets used.

Over time, this constant restriction creates dependence. Someone experiencing this type of abuse may feel trapped because they cannot save money, make financial decisions, or leave the relationship without support.

Signs of Financial Abuse in a Relationship

Financial abuse in marriage often develops slowly. At first, the behavior may look like “concern about money” or strict budgeting.

But over time, the pattern becomes clear, and it becomes evident that one person uses money and financial decisions to control the other person’s freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pingpongjapanman / reddit

ADVERTISEMENT

If you notice several of the signs below, it may point to financial or economic abuse.

Restriction: Abusers use their economic power and control to prevent you from working. They may tell you that you cannot have a job, pressure you to quit, or make it difficult for you to stay at your job by creating problems for you. For example, they might refuse to provide transportation, hide your work documents, or constantly call and distract you while you’re at work.

Surveillance: The abuser closely monitors your spending habits. They might ask for receipts for every purchase, question even small expenses, and even monitor your bank transactions daily. Some abusers check your phone, banking apps, or emails to keep track of all of your spending.

Income Control: The abuser demands that you give them your paycheck or benefits. They may take your salary as soon as you receive it and decide how to use it.

“Allowance” Dynamic: The abuser controls all household income and gives you a small, strict budget instead. This money is often not enough to cover basic needs. However, they may punish or shame you if you exceed the budget. This creates a parent-child dynamic in which you must ask for money rather than manage your own finances.

Blocking Financial Information: The abuser withholds financial information by hiding bank statements, passwords, bills, or account details. The victim may not be aware of how much money is in the household, how much debt the household has, or where funds are stored.

Credit Sabotage: The abuser damages your credit on purpose. They may open credit cards or take loans in your name without your knowledge or consent. In other cases, they refuse to pay bills in your name or hide important financial notices. Over time, this can ruin your credit score and make it harder for you to rent a home, buy a car, or access financial services.

Forced Dependence: The abuser keeps full control over important assets such as the house, car, savings, and bank accounts. Without access to money and other resources, leaving the relationship becomes much harder. In families where financial abuse occurs alongside other forms of control, resource distribution is rarely equal. This mirrors the golden child dynamic, in which favoritism determines who gets access and who remains dependent.

Why It’s So Hard to Spot

In many relationships, one person naturally takes on more responsibility for budgeting or paying bills. Because of this, financial abuse signs are not as easy to spot as those of emotional abuse.

It took one woman who financially supported her boyfriend almost a decade to identify financial abuse in her relationship. What looks like financial planning is actually a way to gain control.

A Reddit user shared her experience of her husband coercing her into giving him all her savings, totaling over $85,000, in a desperate plea for legal help, totaling over $85,000, leaving her financially depleted.

He used her money for property, business, and personal gain while excluding her from ownership or equity.

Image credits: Huckleberry-Solid / Reddit

ADVERTISEMENT

Abusers often disguise control as responsibility. They may say things like, “I’m just better with money.”

Unlike a healthy financial partnership in parenting, where both partners have transparency and shared decision-making, financial abuse creates a one-sided arrangement that slowly erodes the other person’s independence.

When the victim questions this behavior, the abuser often shifts the blame. They might say the victim is “bad with numbers” or tell them they should be grateful they take care of the bills. This is a form of gaslighting; the abuser makes the victim doubt their own judgment.

In some cases, this dynamic mirrors scapegoating patterns in abusive relationships, where one person is consistently blamed and made to feel responsible for problems they didn’t create.

After hearing these responses repeatedly, the victim may start to believe them. They may feel embarrassed to bring up money or question financial decisions. This silence allows the abuse to continue while appearing normal from the outside.

The Long-Term Impact of Financial Abuse on Victims

Economic abuse does not just affect a person in the moment. Its effects can last for years, even after the relationship ends.

When someone controls your access to money and financial decisions, it can damage your financial stability and limit future opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Chiccco- / Reddit

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the long-term effects of financial abuse are:

Damaged credit: Your credit score can suffer if an abuser opens accounts in your name, refuses to make payments, or racks up debt without your knowledge. Having bad credit makes it much more difficult to get approved for loans, rent an apartment, or even set up basic services like utilities and phone plans.

Housing challenges: Finding a safe place to live becomes harder when you don’t have a stable income, good credit, or savings. Many survivors of domestic abuse leave these situations with very little or no financial resources and are often forced into temporary housing or rely on family and friends for assistance.

Limited job opportunities: If the abuser prevented you from working or repeatedly interfered with your job, you may have gaps in your employment history. Rebuilding a career after years of financial control can take time and effort.

Survivors often describe a lasting sense of shame and isolation, not just financial, but personal.

Many report feeling like the black sheep of the family, cut off from both resources and support networks that others take for granted.

How to Regain Financial Independence After Financial Abuse

Once you recognize the signs of financial abuse, the most important step is to begin rebuilding your independence safely and gradually. These practical actions can help you move toward financial independence.

1.) Gather Documentation

Start collecting copies of important financial records. These documents help you understand your financial situation and may be useful if you need legal or financial support later.

Save copies of tax returns, bank statements, credit card records, pay stubs, insurance policies, loan documents, and account numbers.

Keep them in a safe location outside the home if possible. You can also store digital copies in a secure cloud account or email account that your partner cannot access.

ADVERTISEMENT

2.) Establish Your Own Account

If you can do so safely, open a bank account in your name only. Choose a bank that your partner does not use. This account can help you start building financial independence.

Set up electronic statements so no paper statements are delivered to your home. Even saving small amounts over time can help create a financial cushion.

3.) Check Your Credit

Abusive partners sometimes open loans or credit cards in their partner’s name without permission. Check your credit report regularly to make sure no unauthorized accounts appear.

If you notice unfamiliar debts or accounts, you may need to contact your bank and credit card companies to change your account numbers, passwords, and PINs.

4.) Start a Small Emergency Fund

If possible, begin setting aside small amounts of money. Even a small emergency fund can help cover transportation, food, or basic expenses if you need to leave quickly.

Some people save loose cash, gift money, or part of their paycheck when they can do so safely.

5.) Protect Your Financial Access

Change passwords for personal email, banking apps, and financial accounts if you believe your partner may have access to them.

Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication when available. Avoid using shared devices when accessing sensitive financial information.

ADVERTISEMENT

6.) Learn About Your Financial Rights

Take time to understand your legal and financial rights. This may include property rights, access to joint accounts, or rights within a marriage or partnership.

A legal aid organization or financial counselor can help explain your options.

7.) Build a Support Network

Financial abuse can isolate victims. Reach out to trusted friends, family members, or professionals who can support you, and stay connected.

Even having someone who understands your situation can make the process easier. Support from a trusted family member helped one woman recognize her fiancé’s controlling financial behavior before it was too late.

8.) Speak with a Professional Advocate

Domestic violence advocates, financial counselors, and legal aid groups are trained to help people facing financial abuse.

They can help you create a safety plan, understand your options, and connect you with resources such as emergency housing or financial assistance.

9.) Safety First

If you believe your partner may react with violence, prioritize your safety. Do not attempt to leave, hide money, or confront the abuser without professional guidance.

A domestic violence advocate can help you create a safe exit plan and guide you through the process step by step.

Conclusion

Image credits: roofonthewit / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial independence is not just about money. It is about personal freedom. Regaining control over your finances gives you the power to make choices, plan your future, and live without fear.

Everyone deserves agency over their own life, and taking even small steps toward financial security and independence can be the first step toward safety, confidence, and lasting freedom.

FAQ

Can I sue my partner for financial abuse?

In some cases, yes. Financial abuse can involve crimes like identity theft, credit fraud, or coercing someone to hand over assets.

In divorce proceedings, courts can factor financial abuse into property division, spousal support, and child support rulings. Contact a family law attorney or legal aid organization to understand your options based on your location.

Is financial abuse illegal?

Yes, financial abuse can be illegal. Laws vary by region, but actions like identity theft, credit fraud, stealing income, or coercing someone to give up money can be crimes.

Even without criminal charges, financial abuse can be legally addressed in family court for divorce, child support, or property division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclaimer: If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support (US), contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788. If you are outside the US, search for a domestic violence hotline in your country.