Woman At Crossroads After Partner Of 10 Years Wants To Buy A House Only For Him

When buying their first home, many couples run into a dilemma. How should they split the mortgage payments: should one partner cover it, should both pay 50/50? According to a 2016 NerdWallet survey, only 41% of couples split the down payment for a house equally.

This fiancé had the same idea, but refused to let his partner’s name be on the house deed. Feeling betrayed, the mother of his child refused to pitch in at all. This argument also revealed other cracks in their relationship, resulting in an ending neither of them were probably expecting.

A man told his fiancée he won’t put her name on a house deed even if she will be paying half the mortgage

At a loss about where this is coming from, she refused to pitch in at all

“He’s already thinking of screwing me in a divorce and we’re not even married,” the woman shared the root of her insecurities

Many commenters found the fiancé’s behavior suspicious and advised to hold off on the marriage

Others sided with the fiancé: “There’s no way you should be on the deed”

A few days later, the couple had a heated confrontation

Commenters urged the woman to leave her fiancé ASAP

The couple’s next conversation didn’t end so well

Commenters cheered for the protective grandma and congratulated the woman for finally seeing who the man really is

The couple’s last conversation ended in a lot of uncertainty about their future as co-parents

People urged the woman to lawyer up if she doesn’t want to lose her kid

