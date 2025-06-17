Woman At Crossroads After Partner Of 10 Years Wants To Buy A House Only For Him
When buying their first home, many couples run into a dilemma. How should they split the mortgage payments: should one partner cover it, should both pay 50/50? According to a 2016 NerdWallet survey, only 41% of couples split the down payment for a house equally.
This fiancé had the same idea, but refused to let his partner’s name be on the house deed. Feeling betrayed, the mother of his child refused to pitch in at all. This argument also revealed other cracks in their relationship, resulting in an ending neither of them were probably expecting.
A man told his fiancée he won’t put her name on a house deed even if she will be paying half the mortgage
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
At a loss about where this is coming from, she refused to pitch in at all
Image credits: Jakub Żerdzicki (not the actual image)
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
Image credits: embarrassinglemon
“He’s already thinking of screwing me in a divorce and we’re not even married,” the woman shared the root of her insecurities
Many commenters found the fiancé’s behavior suspicious and advised to hold off on the marriage
Others sided with the fiancé: “There’s no way you should be on the deed”
A few days later, the couple had a heated confrontation
Image credits: embarrassinglemon
Commenters urged the woman to leave her fiancé ASAP
The couple’s next conversation didn’t end so well
Image credits: embarrassinglemon
Commenters cheered for the protective grandma and congratulated the woman for finally seeing who the man really is
The couple’s last conversation ended in a lot of uncertainty about their future as co-parents
Image credits: embarrassinglemon
People urged the woman to lawyer up if she doesn’t want to lose her kid
It sounds like what happened previously was more than fair towards him fair - the tuition fees he paid weren't all that high, they had a rent free apartment and didn't have childcare costs. But even if he had paid for everything previously, getting her to contribute towards the mortgage without having any ownership of the house is a huge red flag. Even the suggestion would make me reconsider marrying.
Totally! Paying for her school has nothing to do with buying the house and being excluded from any documents connected to it. If it was about the money he already spent willingly, he could've propose that she pays him back or contribute that much more to the mortgage. None of that warrants her not being the legal owner of the house! While I hate for anyone to be in this situation, I'm glad that her initial instincts were right & that commenters dug deeper to expose the roots of the problem. That way, at least, got the situation to unfold quickly, before any major decisions were made. And now she knows: house or no house, her fiance changed and is no longer a valid partner material. My only hope is that she files for custody right away! This can still get worse.
