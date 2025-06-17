Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman At Crossroads After Partner Of 10 Years Wants To Buy A House Only For Him
Woman at crossroads sitting on bed, covering face with hands, appearing stressed and emotional in natural light room
Couples, Relationships

Woman At Crossroads After Partner Of 10 Years Wants To Buy A House Only For Him

When buying their first home, many couples run into a dilemma. How should they split the mortgage payments: should one partner cover it, should both pay 50/50? According to a 2016 NerdWallet survey, only 41% of couples split the down payment for a house equally.

This fiancé had the same idea, but refused to let his partner’s name be on the house deed. Feeling betrayed, the mother of his child refused to pitch in at all. This argument also revealed other cracks in their relationship, resulting in an ending neither of them were probably expecting.

RELATED:

    A man told his fiancée he won’t put her name on a house deed even if she will be paying half the mortgage

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    At a loss about where this is coming from, she refused to pitch in at all

    Image credits: Jakub Żerdzicki (not the actual image)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: embarrassinglemon

    “He’s already thinking of screwing me in a divorce and we’re not even married,” the woman shared the root of her insecurities

    Others sided with the fiancé: “There’s no way you should be on the deed”

    A few days later, the couple had a heated confrontation

    Image credits: embarrassinglemon

    Commenters urged the woman to leave her fiancé ASAP

    The couple’s next conversation didn’t end so well

    Image credits: embarrassinglemon

    Commenters cheered for the protective grandma and congratulated the woman for finally seeing who the man really is

    The couple’s last conversation ended in a lot of uncertainty about their future as co-parents

    Image credits: embarrassinglemon

    People urged the woman to lawyer up if she doesn’t want to lose her kid

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    amcgregor7419 avatar
    Tams21
    Tams21
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It sounds like what happened previously was more than fair towards him fair - the tuition fees he paid weren't all that high, they had a rent free apartment and didn't have childcare costs. But even if he had paid for everything previously, getting her to contribute towards the mortgage without having any ownership of the house is a huge red flag. Even the suggestion would make me reconsider marrying.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    paulina_krasinska avatar
    Paulina
    Paulina
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally! Paying for her school has nothing to do with buying the house and being excluded from any documents connected to it. If it was about the money he already spent willingly, he could've propose that she pays him back or contribute that much more to the mortgage. None of that warrants her not being the legal owner of the house! While I hate for anyone to be in this situation, I'm glad that her initial instincts were right & that commenters dug deeper to expose the roots of the problem. That way, at least, got the situation to unfold quickly, before any major decisions were made. And now she knows: house or no house, her fiance changed and is no longer a valid partner material. My only hope is that she files for custody right away! This can still get worse.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if you ever hear the expression "man of the house", run. I don't know what some men watch to corrupt them like this, and I don't want to know. But please know it is only some men, not all.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
