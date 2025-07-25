Fiancée Dumps Man Over Cancer Diagnosis, Gets Financially Wrecked By Him After Her Affair Is Exposed

ADVERTISEMENT

Love is supposed to weather the stormiest of situations, which is why married couples vow to stick by each other in sickness and in health. If people can’t make it through difficult moments together, it probably means that they shouldn’t be with each other.

This is what a man realized about his fiancée when he got cancer. Even though he had cared for her when she got sick, she decided to break up with him after he got diagnosed. He even found out that she’d been having an affair, which led him to cook up a crazy revenge plan.

More info: Reddit

Sometimes, revenge might seem like the only way to get even with a person who has betrayed you tremendously

Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that four years ago, he had been dating a woman with a kid, and she had a neurological disease that would eventually affect her walking abilities

Image credits: National Cancer Institute / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Since the couple was serious about each other, the man did approximately $30k worth of contractual construction work on her house

Image credits: Victoria Romulo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Despite their deep connection, when the man got sick and learned he had cancer, his partner became distant and eventually broke up with him over text

Image credits: Behnam Norouzi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster tried to accept her decision, but he was furious when he found out that she had been cheating on him for months

Image credits: anon

The man decided to take revenge by hitting her with a lien of $32,680, which affected the sale of her property, her plans to purchase another home, and her health

The poster mentioned that he and his former fiancée had a great connection, which is why they had planned to start a life together and eventually move in. In good faith, the man had done over $30k of construction work on her house so that it would eventually be able to handle her wheelchair and be safe as her neurological condition progressed.

When it comes to verbal agreements or contracts between loved ones, most folks don’t know which option to choose. Some folks skip the formal agreement, but that can later be a problem if their partner isn’t trustworthy. It’s always better to have a clear contract that promotes a better understanding between both parties.

It’s great that the man collected invoices for all of his work because later on, his fiancée ended up betraying his trust. Not only did she break up with him in the thick of his cancer diagnosis, but he found out that she had been cheating on him for nearly a year, which is probably what hurt him even more.

Even though many people vow to stick by their partner through thick and thin, it doesn’t always happen. The reality of it is that serious illnesses can put a damper on one’s relationship and change the dynamic significantly. It isn’t wrong to want to end things if it becomes too tough, but it should be preceded by a lot of communication and openness.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Obviously, the poster was heartbroken when his partner broke up with him over text, that too, when he was dealing with such a heavy diagnosis. He tried his best to accept her decision, but decided to take revenge on her when he found out that she had been having an affair for months.

When people cheat on their partner, it’s often a sign that something was going wrong in the relationship. It could either be due to a lack of communication or past insecurities of the person that prevent them from moving ahead. It doesn’t matter what pushed the woman in this direction, but she should have had the courage to talk to her partner about it.

Instead, her decision to cheat and break up with him during a vulnerable time caused him a lot of distress. His plan to take revenge was so calculated that it absolutely destroyed her finances, to the point that she had to move in with her children, leave her job, and start getting disability.

Although the guy did feel a bit guilty about his actions, he was glad that she was facing the brunt of her actions. Hopefully, it taught her a valuable lesson about respect and communication in relationships.

What do you think about the man’s nuclear revenge plan? Let us know if you’d ever do something like this.

People sided with the man and felt that he had done the right thing by making his ex face justice

