Bride Breaks “No Dating” Rule During Break, Groom Shocked As MOH Claims She Actually Cheated
If love really were as simple as romantic comedies promise, the biggest challenge would be accidentally grabbing the wrong latte order and declaring it a meet-cute. However, in the real world, relationships come with plot twists, secret side quests, and more painful heartbreaks.
Today’s Original Poster (OP) was in the process of getting married to his first love and best friend, when suddenly a painful revelation came out. This revelation left him doubting and questioning everything as he wasn’t sure what to believe.
Planning a wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest times in a couple’s life, but for some, the process unearths secrets that shake the very foundation of your relationship
The author and his fiancée who have been college sweethearts, have been together for years and are now in the middle of wedding planning
A few years ago, they went through a brief break to give the fiancée space, with agreed boundaries of no seeing other people
The break ended after a month, and they reconciled, though it remained a sensitive point in their relationship
The fiancée recently had a falling out with her longtime friend and maid of honor who was then uninvited from the wedding
The friend then contacted him, claiming the fiancée saw other men during the break and possibly more on a girls’ trip, which the fiancée partially admitted
He was left questioning trust, unsure how to move forward while managing wedding plans, conflicting stories, and doubts
The OP shared that he met his fiancée when they were undergraduates, and during a campus tour. He was exploring, she was guiding and what began as a friendly introduction blossomed into first love and best friendship. Years later, they were engaged, ready to walk down the aisle.
However, a couple of years ago, the fiancée wanted a break to “find herself”, while he believed in facing challenges together. Still, he agreed on the basis that they wouldn’t see other people and that they would have regular emotional check-ins. The break lasted a month, and they bounced back together.
Back to present day during the wedding planning. The fiancée had a fallout with a mutual friend who was also the maid of honor and ultimately kicked her out of the wedding. It was then that the friend revealed details about the break to the OP, claiming the fiancée had been unfaithful while on their break.
While he didn’t want to believe the story, he couldn’t help but deny the fact that the friend’s story matched with the doubts he once had about this fiancée. When he confronted the fiancée about it, she admitted to seeing other men during the break but denied any physical cheating. She also insisted that the friend was trying to ruin their relationship and begged him to pay her no mind because she chose him.
In the context of the situation, research highlights why breaks and perceived betrayals can create lasting turmoil. According to Talkspace, taking a break in a relationship can have very different outcomes depending on the couple.
While some partners gain clarity and perspective, others experience confusion, heightened uncertainty, and lingering distrust especially if the break isn’t mutually agreed upon or clearly communicated. Emotional distance, insecurity, and resentment can emerge, showing that breaks have the potential to either strengthen or weaken a relationship depending on boundaries and intentions.
Expanding on this, Therapy Central highlights that ambiguous breaks can create what experts call “ambiguous loss”, where partners grieve a connection that feels both present and absent. This state often mirrors on-and-off dynamics, triggering chronic uncertainty, anxiety, emotional exhaustion, and ongoing suspicion, even after couples reunite.
The situation becomes even more complicated when infidelity or perceived breaches of trust are involved. The Gottman Institute explains that learning that a partner has been unfaithful can deeply disrupt emotional security. Initial reactions often include shock, disbelief, and emotional numbing as protective responses, followed later by anger, grief, or sadness.
Netizens expressed concern over trust and honesty, with many readers emphasizing that the fiancée broke the boundaries established during the break. They also suggested that the fiancée might still be hiding parts of the truth, and that the friend could be telling the truth.
Would you proceed with a wedding if serious trust issues came up at the last minute, or would you hit pause? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens urged the author to be cautious about moving forward with the wedding, highlighting the importance of clarity before making irreversible decisions
It's not really a brake if you have in say in each other's social lives. If stuff that may or may not have happened years ago when you were dating in college can shake your faith in your partner, just break up. You obviously don't trust her and are latching onto a story from a long time ago to justify this
Hope OP at least paused the wedding if he didn't actually cancel it. Wonder if he confirmed with the other women on the trip or the guy if fiancée cheated? Regardless, fiancée *lied* and saw other people when they were on a break.
