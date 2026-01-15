Guy Calls Fiancée Selfish And Cruel For Refusing To Give Away Their Savings To Alcoholic Friend

ADVERTISEMENT

Friendship isn’t just about enjoying the good times; it’s also about being there for your buddies when they need you the most. That’s why besties stick around even when the going gets tough, but sometimes that loyalty of theirs might lead them astray.

This is what happened to a man who wanted to give away a big chunk of his savings to his buddy who got into an accident, much to his fiancée’s displeasure. She felt that it would be a mistake to give away so much cash, which led to a big conflict between them.

Money can often be a source of disagreements between couples, which is why it’s important to try to find common ground

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she and her fiancé were saving money for a home down payment and for their wedding, and that they seemed to be on track

Text excerpt discussing fiancé, wedding planning, friend roles, and managing money in a long-term relationship.

Text discussing budgeting for a wedding and planning a destination wedding with fiancé and handling money.

Text about fiancé paying for wedding expenses and helping with money for friends and family attending.

Text describing fiancé wedding friend money issue about best man’s accident caused by drunk motorcycle riding.

Text discussing fiance struggling with money to cover medical bills and wedding expenses for a friend.

Image credits: tonodiaz / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was shocked when her fiancé said he wanted to give thousands of dollars away to his friend, Tom, who had been in an accident

Text excerpt describing a difficult friend affecting fiancé and wedding plans involving money concerns.

Text excerpt about a fiancé and wedding friend fighting over money and refusing to pay for the friend’s expenses.

Text excerpt showing a person reflecting on their fiance and wedding friend issue involving money and relationship tension.

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman didn’t want her partner to give Tom so much money, because she felt that the accident had been his own fault for driving drunk, so she put her foot down

Text discussing fiance wedding friend money issues and addressing questions about shared finances after responses.

Text excerpt about fiance, wedding, and friend money discussing financial expectations and communication to avoid relationship pitfalls.

Text discussing a fiancé choosing a lower paying job for less stress and more time, focusing on money and wedding plans.

Text discussing fiance, wedding costs, friend’s financial support, and money challenges including student loans and medical expenses.

Text discussing fiance wedding friend money and choices made to handle finances fairly in the relationship.

Text showing advice on managing fiance wedding friend money by creating a joint account for shared expenses like rent and bills.

Text excerpt explaining fiance and friend managing wedding money with agreed contributions and fund usage rules.

Text about creating joint savings accounts for house and wedding expenses managed by fiance with agreed money contributions.

Text excerpt about fiancé managing wedding and personal money, with no disposable income due to spending and reduced work hours.

Text discussing fiance wedding friend money concerns about balancing payments, loans, retirement, and helping with expenses.

Alt text: Text explaining a personal view on not financially exploiting fiancé in a relationship involving money and wedding planning.

Image credits: throwawayred2blue

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Most people sided with the woman and felt that her fiancé was being unreasonable by wanting to dip into their shared savings to help his irresponsible friend

Reddit user advises fiancé to reconsider friendship over risky behavior affecting wedding and future money plans.

Reddit conversation about fiancé, wedding, and friend asking for money to attend the event despite financial struggles.

Reddit comment discussing fiance, wedding financial responsibility, and lending money to a friend in a relationship issue.

Comment discussion about fiance wedding fund and friend’s money use for medical and travel expenses.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Later on, the woman and her partner made up, and she decided to at least cover Tom’s expenses to be at their wedding, and to give him a chance to change

Text excerpt about fiancé wedding friend money discussing relationship issues and wedding planning challenges.

Text discussing a fiancé and wedding friend conflict involving money, highlighting relationship challenges and apologies.

Text excerpt about fiance wedding and friend money negotiations expressing limits on financial help and separate funds for wedding attendance.

Text about fiance wedding friend money discussing parents covering costs and conditions for responsibility and treatment completion.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple also spoke to Tom’s parents, who agreed to cover his medical bills as long as he took responsibility for his actions and went to rehab

Text discussing a fiancé confronting a friend about money issues before a wedding, leading to a falling out.

Text on a gray background stating the difficulty faced by a fiancé after losing contact with a wedding friend involving money issues.

Text excerpt describing a fiancé receiving a message about a wedding, friend, and money-related apology.

Text about a fiancé showing cautious hope for a friend’s improvement despite doubts involving wedding and money.

Thank you message expressing gratitude for advice, support, and feeling heard in a fiance wedding friend money situation.

Image credits: throwawayred2blue

Although Tom initially didn’t take things well, he later contacted his friend to apologize and asked if he could still be the best man at their wedding

The poster and her fiancé did their best to stay on the same page about money, especially since his dad worked as a family law attorney and knew how finances could affect relationships. That’s why they collectively made a budget and saved a percentage of each of their incomes for their wedding and home down payment.

Many experts advise couples to have a regular conversation about money so that they can understand each other’s financial perspectives. This is because nearly 44% of people fear getting into a fight with their partner over money, and 32% feel they have opposing views about savings compared to their partner.

That’s exactly what happened with the poster and her partner when she found out that he wanted to give a big chunk of their funds to help his best friend, Tom, out after he got into an accident. The OP didn’t want to use their savings to help the man because she felt that he had gotten himself injured by riding his motorcycle drunk.

Since the woman was also putting a greater portion of her income aside for their joint funds, she felt annoyed that her partner would be willing to just give it away to his friend. In situations like this, money professionals state that couples should compromise and negotiate so that they can approach the problem as a team rather than as adversaries.

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Although the OP and her partner got into a heated argument over whether they should help Tom or not, they eventually apologized to each other and decided to get on the same page. The poster decided that she was uncomfortable paying for the injured man’s bill, but she would be okay covering his expenses for the wedding so that he could still be a part of the big day.

The couple also reached out to Tom’s parents to discuss a plan of action with them, and the older folks agreed to cover his medical expenses if he took responsibility for his actions. They want him to not only set concrete milestones for recovery but also to check into a treatment facility for his drinking.

Advisors state that when people give consequences like this, it can help the individual understand the gravity of their situation and force them to make a change. This can also be beneficial for their loved ones, as it sets a strong boundary and protects them from getting hurt again and again.

Even though the OP, her partner, and Tom’s parents tried to get him to change his behavior, he refused to listen and ended up ghosting them all. Later on, he contacted his friend, apologized for his actions, and explained how he’d like to be given another chance to be a part of their wedding.

Do you think the couple handled this situation well, and what would you have done differently? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story.

Folks were glad that the poster and her fiancé were able to resolve their financial differences, and hoped that Tom would be able to make a change

Text message from fiancé’s friend about support and money related to upcoming wedding and treatment facility.

Comment from an online forum praising a fiancé and wedding friends for having an open discussion about money.

Comment praising a mature AITA post, wishing good luck for fiance wedding and mentioning friend money support.

Reddit comment praising Tom's support, mentioning fiance, wedding, friend, and money challenges.

Comment on a wedding forum discussing fiance's impact during a money intervention before the wedding day.

Comment on a forum discussing fiance, wedding, and friend money with 201 points posted 5 years ago.

Reddit comment praising a couple for positive change, mentioning fiancé, wedding, friend, and money issues.

