Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fiancée Mortified After Seeing Man Flirting With His Baby Mama All Night, Decides To Leave For Good
Young woman crying and stressed indoors, reflecting emotions of heartbreak and frustration after overhearing interaction.
Couples, Relationships

Fiancée Mortified After Seeing Man Flirting With His Baby Mama All Night, Decides To Leave For Good

3

29

3

ADVERTISEMENT

The plot twist of someone overhearing someone else is so common, both in real life and in culture, that you’d think we’d all completely unlearn the habit of spilling secrets left and right. Or become incredibly paranoid. But no, life always proves it: people tend to repeat mistakes, their own and others’.

For example, the user u/justsomegirl_youknow, the author of our story today, had seen some red flags in her fiancé’s behavior more than once, but until she overheard him blatantly flirting with his ex-wife, she never wanted to resort to decisive action. And well, the time had come anyway.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes people can’t just resort to decisive actions after seeing numerous red flags in relationships, but a single case could be the last straw for them

    Man flirting with baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhears and decides she’s done in a public cafe setting.

    Image credits: Leslie Jones / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post has been dating her boyfriend for a few years, and they plan to get married soon

    Text message conversation about a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, overheard by his girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man shamelessly flirts with baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhears and decides to end it.

    Text excerpt discussing a guy acting nervous around his baby mama while babysitting, causing tension with his girlfriend.

    Text showing a woman overhearing a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, causing tension with his girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man shamelessly flirts with baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhears and decides she’s done with the situation.

    Text excerpt about awkward moment while babysitting kids, highlighting a shameless guy flirting during babysitting.

    A shameless guy flirts with his baby mama indoors while his girlfriend overhears and looks upset.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man has two toddlers from his previous marriage, and the couple recently came to his ex’s home for a sleepover

    Text excerpt showing a man flirting with his baby mama while she babysits and his girlfriend overhears the conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a woman’s message about ending a relationship after her boyfriend shamelessly flirts with his baby mama while she babysits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing emotional challenges with a combat veteran boyfriend, highlighting relationship difficulties and volatility.

    Text about a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, causing his girlfriend to decide she’s done.

    Text excerpt discussing hopes for kids' happiness despite relationship issues between baby mama and guy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message expressing feelings of embarrassment, sadness, anger, and hurt over a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama.

    Sad woman sitting alone indoors, upset after overhearing shameless guy flirting with his baby mama.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author spent the whole evening with the kids, but the guy was outright flirting with his ex, making his current girlfriend feel devastated

    A woman venting about her shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, causing her to decide she’s done.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update describing emotional reaction after leaving, related to a shameless guy flirting while babysitting situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman confronting a shameless guy for flirting while his baby mama babysits, overheard by his girlfriend.

    Text message describing a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, overheard by his girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message discussing plans to leave a shameless guy who flirts with his baby mama while she babysits.

    Text showing a comment about a guy shamelessly flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, upsetting his girlfriend.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After overhearing his revelations about still having some feelings towards his ex, the author believes she wants to quit this relationship

    So, the Original poster (OP) has been dating a guy for several years who has two toddlers from a previous marriage, aged 8 and 5 years old. Our heroine’s relationship with this man has developed quite quickly, and they are already planning a wedding in the near future. However, a recent incident changed everything…

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Recently, the couple came to the man’s ex’s house for a sleepover (they broke up on good terms). While the original poster spent the entire evening with the kids, her boyfriend devoted all his attention to their mom. The author even began to feel a little jealous – but then she overheard their conversation, and it was truly mortifying.

    The boyfriend openly flirted with his ex, and our heroine heard him say things like, “You look amazing. I wish I were still here.” This was enough for the woman to firmly decide that she was going to end the relationship. Moreover, she recalled that the man was often emotionally unstable and dared to make aggressive attacks against her.

    When morning came, and they left, the woman finally blew up at the fiancé, literally accusing him of neglecting her and flirting with another woman. The guy tried to justify himself by saying he was “just being nice,” but was completely overwhelmed by the OP’s arguments. Basically, our heroine now sincerely believes she dodged a bullet here, and she’s glad she didn’t have time to tie the knot with this guy.

    Woman in car looking serious through window, representing a girlfriend overhearing a shameless guy flirting with baby mama.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mahbod Akhzami / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Relationship experts say that every couple has their own rules and stereotypes, depending on their personalities. But in any case, many specialists do believe that flirting with other people in front of your significant other is generally inappropriate. Also, for example, this dedicated article by Choosing Therapy says that rationalizing mistreatment isn’t good at all.

    “What’s flirty to one may not be flirty to another,” Your Tango quotes Keya Murthy, a Clinical Hypnotherapist and Spiritual Life Coach. “But if all your girlfriends and sisters agree that your boyfriend is flirty, then you need to have a serious conversation with him.” Well, our heroine actually had this conversation – but it really led to nothing.

    Yes, another sign that something is wrong in the relationship is when the partner becomes overly defensive in response to reasonable accusations of flirting with others. According to the authors of this article at Bolde, such behavior – denying their own guilt and discounting the fact that this actually hurts you – can mean that the person won’t ever change. Especially if this person is prone to unjustified aggression.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The majority of people in the comments believed that the original poster’s decision to end the relationship was correct and, by and large, quite salutary for her. “Just don’t let him convince you to stay, you’ll end up regretting it,” one of the commenters added. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this point? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

    The vast majority of commenters said that the author probably dodged a bullet here and urged her to stay strong with her decision

    Reddit comments discussing a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while his girlfriend overhears and decides she's done.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while his girlfriend overhears and reacts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation about dating challenges with baby mama and struggles of co-parenting while girlfriend overhears.

    Conversation showing user expressing feeling excluded from family while another agrees it's awkward, highlighting shameless flirting tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising to make a plan, set new accounts, and find a safe place after dodging a major bullet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhearing and deciding to end the relationship.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying, Happy for you, be safe. He’s gonna be mean.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment stating he showed his true character, urging to believe him, with username MarcusXL and points visible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sympathy and support for someone dealing with a difficult relationship situation involving a shameless guy flirting.

    Advice on safely breaking up with a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while his girlfriend overhears.

    Comment praising someone for avoiding future drama by putting their life on a positive path despite initial difficulties.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment reacting to a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while babysitting, with his girlfriend overhearing.

    Comment discussing a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while his girlfriend overhears and decides to end things.

    Comment discussing concerns about a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while babysitting around children and drinking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shameless guy flirts with baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhears and decides she’s done with him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing support for someone dealing with a shameless guy flirting during babysitting.

    Comment saying if a guy flirts with his baby mama while she babysits, his girlfriend overhears and is done with him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man shamelessly flirting with baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhearing and deciding she’s done.

    Comment expressing sympathy and support for someone going through a difficult situation, wishing them better future.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a parenting forum, advising to plan ahead for finances, kids, and outbursts during babysitting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Reddit stories

    29

    3

    29

    3

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, yes! She definitely dodged a bullet. Well, actually, I'd say she dodged a cannonball.

    2
    2points
    reply
    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, dumping the loser was the right thing to do BUT if 'we were all pretty drunk' who drove home? so driving drunk and angry? Yeah, good move.

    1
    1point
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but the terms baby mama and baby daddy as only used by profligate over breeders and male/female sluts. I downvote anything that uses those terms and hope I never meet them in real life

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, yes! She definitely dodged a bullet. Well, actually, I'd say she dodged a cannonball.

    2
    2points
    reply
    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, dumping the loser was the right thing to do BUT if 'we were all pretty drunk' who drove home? so driving drunk and angry? Yeah, good move.

    1
    1point
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but the terms baby mama and baby daddy as only used by profligate over breeders and male/female sluts. I downvote anything that uses those terms and hope I never meet them in real life

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT