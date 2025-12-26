Fiancée Mortified After Seeing Man Flirting With His Baby Mama All Night, Decides To Leave For Good

ADVERTISEMENT

The plot twist of someone overhearing someone else is so common, both in real life and in culture, that you’d think we’d all completely unlearn the habit of spilling secrets left and right. Or become incredibly paranoid. But no, life always proves it: people tend to repeat mistakes, their own and others’.

For example, the user u/justsomegirl_youknow, the author of our story today, had seen some red flags in her fiancé’s behavior more than once, but until she overheard him blatantly flirting with his ex-wife, she never wanted to resort to decisive action. And well, the time had come anyway.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes people can’t just resort to decisive actions after seeing numerous red flags in relationships, but a single case could be the last straw for them

Man flirting with baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhears and decides she’s done in a public cafe setting.

Image credits: Leslie Jones / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author of the post has been dating her boyfriend for a few years, and they plan to get married soon

Text message conversation about a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, overheard by his girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man shamelessly flirts with baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhears and decides to end it.

Text excerpt discussing a guy acting nervous around his baby mama while babysitting, causing tension with his girlfriend.

Text showing a woman overhearing a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, causing tension with his girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Man shamelessly flirts with baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhears and decides she’s done with the situation.

Text excerpt about awkward moment while babysitting kids, highlighting a shameless guy flirting during babysitting.

A shameless guy flirts with his baby mama indoors while his girlfriend overhears and looks upset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man has two toddlers from his previous marriage, and the couple recently came to his ex’s home for a sleepover

Text excerpt showing a man flirting with his baby mama while she babysits and his girlfriend overhears the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a woman’s message about ending a relationship after her boyfriend shamelessly flirts with his baby mama while she babysits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing emotional challenges with a combat veteran boyfriend, highlighting relationship difficulties and volatility.

Text about a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, causing his girlfriend to decide she’s done.

Text excerpt discussing hopes for kids' happiness despite relationship issues between baby mama and guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message expressing feelings of embarrassment, sadness, anger, and hurt over a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama.

Sad woman sitting alone indoors, upset after overhearing shameless guy flirting with his baby mama.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author spent the whole evening with the kids, but the guy was outright flirting with his ex, making his current girlfriend feel devastated

A woman venting about her shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, causing her to decide she’s done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text update describing emotional reaction after leaving, related to a shameless guy flirting while babysitting situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman confronting a shameless guy for flirting while his baby mama babysits, overheard by his girlfriend.

Text message describing a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, overheard by his girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message discussing plans to leave a shameless guy who flirts with his baby mama while she babysits.

Text showing a comment about a guy shamelessly flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, upsetting his girlfriend.

Image credits: justsomegirl_youknow

ADVERTISEMENT

After overhearing his revelations about still having some feelings towards his ex, the author believes she wants to quit this relationship

So, the Original poster (OP) has been dating a guy for several years who has two toddlers from a previous marriage, aged 8 and 5 years old. Our heroine’s relationship with this man has developed quite quickly, and they are already planning a wedding in the near future. However, a recent incident changed everything…

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the couple came to the man’s ex’s house for a sleepover (they broke up on good terms). While the original poster spent the entire evening with the kids, her boyfriend devoted all his attention to their mom. The author even began to feel a little jealous – but then she overheard their conversation, and it was truly mortifying.

The boyfriend openly flirted with his ex, and our heroine heard him say things like, “You look amazing. I wish I were still here.” This was enough for the woman to firmly decide that she was going to end the relationship. Moreover, she recalled that the man was often emotionally unstable and dared to make aggressive attacks against her.

When morning came, and they left, the woman finally blew up at the fiancé, literally accusing him of neglecting her and flirting with another woman. The guy tried to justify himself by saying he was “just being nice,” but was completely overwhelmed by the OP’s arguments. Basically, our heroine now sincerely believes she dodged a bullet here, and she’s glad she didn’t have time to tie the knot with this guy.

Woman in car looking serious through window, representing a girlfriend overhearing a shameless guy flirting with baby mama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mahbod Akhzami / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Relationship experts say that every couple has their own rules and stereotypes, depending on their personalities. But in any case, many specialists do believe that flirting with other people in front of your significant other is generally inappropriate. Also, for example, this dedicated article by Choosing Therapy says that rationalizing mistreatment isn’t good at all.

“What’s flirty to one may not be flirty to another,” Your Tango quotes Keya Murthy, a Clinical Hypnotherapist and Spiritual Life Coach. “But if all your girlfriends and sisters agree that your boyfriend is flirty, then you need to have a serious conversation with him.” Well, our heroine actually had this conversation – but it really led to nothing.

Yes, another sign that something is wrong in the relationship is when the partner becomes overly defensive in response to reasonable accusations of flirting with others. According to the authors of this article at Bolde, such behavior – denying their own guilt and discounting the fact that this actually hurts you – can mean that the person won’t ever change. Especially if this person is prone to unjustified aggression.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of people in the comments believed that the original poster’s decision to end the relationship was correct and, by and large, quite salutary for her. “Just don’t let him convince you to stay, you’ll end up regretting it,” one of the commenters added. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this point? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

The vast majority of commenters said that the author probably dodged a bullet here and urged her to stay strong with her decision

Reddit comments discussing a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while his girlfriend overhears and decides she's done.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while his girlfriend overhears and reacts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation about dating challenges with baby mama and struggles of co-parenting while girlfriend overhears.

Conversation showing user expressing feeling excluded from family while another agrees it's awkward, highlighting shameless flirting tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to make a plan, set new accounts, and find a safe place after dodging a major bullet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man flirting with his baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhearing and deciding to end the relationship.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying, Happy for you, be safe. He’s gonna be mean.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment stating he showed his true character, urging to believe him, with username MarcusXL and points visible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing sympathy and support for someone dealing with a difficult relationship situation involving a shameless guy flirting.

Advice on safely breaking up with a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while his girlfriend overhears.

Comment praising someone for avoiding future drama by putting their life on a positive path despite initial difficulties.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment reacting to a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while babysitting, with his girlfriend overhearing.

Comment discussing a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while his girlfriend overhears and decides to end things.

Comment discussing concerns about a shameless guy flirting with his baby mama while babysitting around children and drinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shameless guy flirts with baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhears and decides she’s done with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing support for someone dealing with a shameless guy flirting during babysitting.

Comment saying if a guy flirts with his baby mama while she babysits, his girlfriend overhears and is done with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man shamelessly flirting with baby mama while she babysits, girlfriend overhearing and deciding she’s done.

Comment expressing sympathy and support for someone going through a difficult situation, wishing them better future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a parenting forum, advising to plan ahead for finances, kids, and outbursts during babysitting.