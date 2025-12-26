Fiancée Mortified After Seeing Man Flirting With His Baby Mama All Night, Decides To Leave For Good
The plot twist of someone overhearing someone else is so common, both in real life and in culture, that you’d think we’d all completely unlearn the habit of spilling secrets left and right. Or become incredibly paranoid. But no, life always proves it: people tend to repeat mistakes, their own and others’.
For example, the user u/justsomegirl_youknow, the author of our story today, had seen some red flags in her fiancé’s behavior more than once, but until she overheard him blatantly flirting with his ex-wife, she never wanted to resort to decisive action. And well, the time had come anyway.
More info: Reddit
Sometimes people can’t just resort to decisive actions after seeing numerous red flags in relationships, but a single case could be the last straw for them
Image credits: Leslie Jones / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The author of the post has been dating her boyfriend for a few years, and they plan to get married soon
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The man has two toddlers from his previous marriage, and the couple recently came to his ex’s home for a sleepover
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The author spent the whole evening with the kids, but the guy was outright flirting with his ex, making his current girlfriend feel devastated
Image credits: justsomegirl_youknow
After overhearing his revelations about still having some feelings towards his ex, the author believes she wants to quit this relationship
So, the Original poster (OP) has been dating a guy for several years who has two toddlers from a previous marriage, aged 8 and 5 years old. Our heroine’s relationship with this man has developed quite quickly, and they are already planning a wedding in the near future. However, a recent incident changed everything…
Recently, the couple came to the man’s ex’s house for a sleepover (they broke up on good terms). While the original poster spent the entire evening with the kids, her boyfriend devoted all his attention to their mom. The author even began to feel a little jealous – but then she overheard their conversation, and it was truly mortifying.
The boyfriend openly flirted with his ex, and our heroine heard him say things like, “You look amazing. I wish I were still here.” This was enough for the woman to firmly decide that she was going to end the relationship. Moreover, she recalled that the man was often emotionally unstable and dared to make aggressive attacks against her.
When morning came, and they left, the woman finally blew up at the fiancé, literally accusing him of neglecting her and flirting with another woman. The guy tried to justify himself by saying he was “just being nice,” but was completely overwhelmed by the OP’s arguments. Basically, our heroine now sincerely believes she dodged a bullet here, and she’s glad she didn’t have time to tie the knot with this guy.
Image credits: Mahbod Akhzami / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Relationship experts say that every couple has their own rules and stereotypes, depending on their personalities. But in any case, many specialists do believe that flirting with other people in front of your significant other is generally inappropriate. Also, for example, this dedicated article by Choosing Therapy says that rationalizing mistreatment isn’t good at all.
“What’s flirty to one may not be flirty to another,” Your Tango quotes Keya Murthy, a Clinical Hypnotherapist and Spiritual Life Coach. “But if all your girlfriends and sisters agree that your boyfriend is flirty, then you need to have a serious conversation with him.” Well, our heroine actually had this conversation – but it really led to nothing.
Yes, another sign that something is wrong in the relationship is when the partner becomes overly defensive in response to reasonable accusations of flirting with others. According to the authors of this article at Bolde, such behavior – denying their own guilt and discounting the fact that this actually hurts you – can mean that the person won’t ever change. Especially if this person is prone to unjustified aggression.
The majority of people in the comments believed that the original poster’s decision to end the relationship was correct and, by and large, quite salutary for her. “Just don’t let him convince you to stay, you’ll end up regretting it,” one of the commenters added. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this point? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.
The vast majority of commenters said that the author probably dodged a bullet here and urged her to stay strong with her decision
Ah, yes! She definitely dodged a bullet. Well, actually, I'd say she dodged a cannonball.
Yes, dumping the loser was the right thing to do BUT if 'we were all pretty drunk' who drove home? so driving drunk and angry? Yeah, good move.
Sorry but the terms baby mama and baby daddy as only used by profligate over breeders and male/female sluts. I downvote anything that uses those terms and hope I never meet them in real life
