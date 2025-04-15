Teen Parrots What Bio Mom Tells Her, Calls Stepmom A “Gold Digger With A Uterus,” Stepmom Claps Back

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a stepparent is no easy task; it requires a lot of love, effort, and patience. The connection between a loved one’s kid and the stepparent often might start off rocky, but once the child begins to get comfortable, their bond may deepen. Sometimes, though, the kid may still lash out, and that can be hurtful.

This is what happened to one woman who had cared for her partner’s daughter for years, only to be called a ‘gold digger with a uterus.’ This obviously left her shaken, and, in anger, she stepped to the teen’s level.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

There can sometimes be difficult moments in a blended family, but it’s important to keep calm and try to understand the other person’s perspective

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had been with her fiancé for almost 4 years and had cared for his daughter by being a support system in ways her mother wasn’t

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: user18784657 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

One day, the woman was out at dinner with her fiancé, his daughter, and their family when the teen asked her how it felt to be a ‘gold digger with a uterus’

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The annoyed poster confronted the teen by saying that she wasn’t her mom but that her support had kept the girl’s life together while her mother was unavailable

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: GenerousJasmine

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the conflict left the teen in tears, and the man was angry with his fiancée for laying into his daughter

The OP explained that she had supported and cared for her partner’s daughter for years because her mom was not much of a parental figure. That’s why when the young girl rudely insulted her in front of everyone at dinner, the poster was shocked and hurt. She had been by the teen’s side for so long and couldn’t believe she’d say something like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

To understand what a stepparent should do in such a situation, Bored Panda reached out to Alison O’Mahony, the founder of Be StepWise, which provides stepparents with resources to learn and support their families.

She said that “when the 15-year-old says, ‘Gold digger with a uterus’, those are not her words. She is parroting something she has heard elsewhere. In this case, they know it’s the mother. But in stepfamilies the first step is to work out who is the person feeding these words to the child. These are not the kid’s words.”

The poster also shared that she had taken the high road for years and did not retaliate whenever she was disrespected by the girl or her mom. Instead, she remained a consistent and caring adult figure in the teen’s life. That’s why the comment hit her even harder.

Alison explained that “as a stepparent, the first thing to realize is that this is not the child speaking. What the child is actually telling you is that she is caught between two warring opinions. She has one parent telling her terrible things about you, and you and her father are doing your level best to give the child a good start in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The child is expected to have loyalties to both her parents, so she is being put in a tough position. If she started to give push-back to her mom on this, her mother would accuse her of disloyalty, and possibly the girl would risk losing her love. Her mother is probably quite volatile, and the girl is probably having to manage her, especially now her father is no longer on the scene,” she added.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In this situation, the teen insulted the poster in front of her father and their entire extended family. Nobody stood up for the woman, not even her fiancé, which made her feel angry and alone. That’s probably why she felt the need to confront the girl and put her in her place.

Alison O’Mahony shared that “the person here who needs to step up is the fiancé. How about something like, ‘Did I hear correctly what you just said? I think we need to step outside right now and talk about this.’ Then the daughter should be asked to apologize. If it can’t be done then and there, then the father needs to manage this at another time and sort it out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of sticking up for his fiancée, the man got mad that she had made his daughter cry. He didn’t discipline the girl or understand why his partner had felt so bad. None of the other people at the dinner intervened, so the woman had to manage everything on her own.

Alison commented: “There are warning lights flashing here. If the fiancé is not prepared to back you, the stepparent in this, then this could become the norm for the relationship going forward, and the stepchild might continue to be rude and disrespectful going forward.

“Many stepparents who are in this situation write to me and don’t know what to do. They have so much to put up with and can’t sort it out for themselves as they have no control over their stepchild; they are not a parent. Maybe she is lucky she is still only a fiancé? Perhaps she should consider her relationship seriously,” she added.

It’s clear that the woman had worked hard to build a bond with her partner’s daughter. Unfortunately, due to the mom poisoning the teen’s mind, this made it tougher for the OP to command respect. Hopefully, her fiancé eventually backed her up and made sure her feelings were considered, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think the woman handled this situation correctly? What would you have done if you were in her place? Let us know in the comments.

Folks were concerned for the woman and felt that her partner was not supporting her enough in the relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT