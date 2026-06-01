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It’s an honor to be chosen as someone’s maid of honor or best man because it shows that the bridal couple loves you enough to make you a big part of their wedding. The only problem with such a position is that you may have to put your own needs aside to cater to theirs.

This is what a woman faced as her friend’s maid of honor, because she realized that she’d have to walk alongside her cheating ex-fiancé, who was the best man. This left her in a terrible fix because she didn’t want to be around him or ruin the couple’s big day.

More info: Reddit

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Weddings are a special once-in-a-lifetime experience, but that shouldn’t mean that anyone makes themselves uncomfortable just for the sake of the event

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The poster explained that she came across a text to her fiancé of six years, from a call girl, which led her to realize that he had been cheating on her for months

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Image credits: New Africa / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The problem is that the woman would have to walk down the aisle with her cheating ex for her best friend’s wedding, since they were the maid of honor and the best man

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The bride suggested the poster could walk down the aisle with someone else, but she decided to stick with her ex to hang out with him one last time

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Unfortunately, even though the woman was angry about her ex-fiancé’s actions, she still loved him and called him up to try to understand his point of view

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The more that the poster talked to her ex, the more she felt torn about being broken up with him, and wondered if a cheater could change over time

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The poster did try to get her mind off things by hooking up with many guys during her friend’s bachelorette party

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During the wedding, the woman did her best to keep up appearances, and even danced with her ex, which rekindled a lot of her feelings for him

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The poster ended up crying in the kitchen during her friend’s wedding because she was so heartbroken over her 6-year relationship actually being over

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The woman tried her best not to go down a spiral of self-pity, but she felt that it would take her a while to recover from the situation

The poster believed that her 6-year relationship was absolutely perfect until she found some messages on her fiancé’s phone from a call girl. That’s when she realized that he had been cheating on her for a while, even though she had uprooted her whole life to be near his place of work.

Learning that your partner is having an affair can be the most heartbreaking news to deal with, and psychologists explain that it can take a while to come to terms with this information. This is because folks might overthink their own actions and feel that they are to blame for their loved one’s infidelity.

The OP did beat herself up a lot over her ex’s actions, but she also did her best to get some distance from him. That’s why she wondered whether to back out of being the maid of honor at her friend’s wedding, because it would mean she’d have to walk down the aisle with him, since he was the best man.

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In situations like this, where you have an important role to play in someone’s big day, bridal experts advise sharing your change of mind as early as possible, even if it can be a tough topic to broach. Being direct and keeping the lines of communication open can help them understand your point of view, and also maintain the relationship in the long run.

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The poster decided to talk to her friend about the issue, but the bride and groom didn’t want her to back out. They did suggest that she could have someone else walk down the aisle with her, but she later felt it would be better to stick with her ex-fiancé, as it would give her a sick sense of satisfaction.

The problem is that the woman began missing her cheating ex a lot, and she eventually called him up to understand his point of view. That conversation rekindled many of her feelings, and she kept wondering whether his desire to seek connections outside the relationship could be curbed or addressed.

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Many betrayed people might hope that their cheating partner can change, but studies have found that some folks who have had an affair are three times more likely to cheat in their next relationship. That’s why it can be tough to trust the other person unless they really put in a lot of effort to change their behavior.

The poster held out a lot of hope that her ex-fiancé would try to win her back and become a better man, which is why she invited him to dance during the wedding. In the end, though, she was the only one who got hurt, as her hopes were too high and he didn’t seem like he wanted to work things out.

What do you think is the best way to deal with a loved one’s infidelity, and do you think the woman did the right thing by keeping up appearances with her ex at the wedding? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments below.

Folks felt that the woman would end up getting back together with her ex, and were also shocked by her friend’s lack of consideration for her feelings

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