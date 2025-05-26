ADVERTISEMENT

Constance Jaeggi is a Swiss photographic artist based in Texas and Colorado, known for capturing the powerful connection between women and horses. Her internationally exhibited work explores themes of identity, intimacy, and strength, culminating in her latest series, ‘Escaramuza, the Poetics of Home.’

The photographer shared what drew her to the Escaramuza tradition and how she first discovered the incredible world of all-female rodeo riders: “As a competitive rider myself, but one who rides astride, I watched the charras control their horses at high speed sitting side-saddle and I was amazed. I’ve heard Escaramuza be described as a ballet on horseback, but I think there’s something also very warrior-like about it. Fierce. And that’s probably what initially drew me in.”

Stay with us for more of our interview with Constance and to explore a selection of captivating images from her project.

More info: Instagram | constancejaeggi.com | Facebook