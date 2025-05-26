ADVERTISEMENT

Constance Jaeggi is a Swiss photographic artist based in Texas and Colorado, known for capturing the powerful connection between women and horses. Her internationally exhibited work explores themes of identity, intimacy, and strength, culminating in her latest series, ‘Escaramuza, the Poetics of Home.’

The photographer shared what drew her to the Escaramuza tradition and how she first discovered the incredible world of all-female rodeo riders: “As a competitive rider myself, but one who rides astride, I watched the charras control their horses at high speed sitting side-saddle and I was amazed. I’ve heard Escaramuza be described as a ballet on horseback, but I think there’s something also very warrior-like about it. Fierce. And that’s probably what initially drew me in.”

Stay with us for more of our interview with Constance and to explore a selection of captivating images from her project.

#1

Female rodeo rider wearing traditional outfit and wide-brimmed hat, standing confidently in front of large cactus plants.

POST

Jaeggi continued, telling us more about the initial inspiration behind the series: “I’ve spent the last 15 years immersed in the Western world, riding competitively. I suppose I think of myself as a cowgirl. I was very familiar with the ‘lone cowboy’ archetype of the American West that is still so prominent. So, when I realized that, historically speaking, Charreria is a forerunner to the North American Rodeo, that felt important to explore. The nature of the American West’s history is multifaceted and complex and while the portrayal of the ‘lone ranger’ cowboy centers on a rugged, solitary figure battling for good against outlaws, it simplifies the diverse experiences of the American West. I felt that Escaramuza had the power to shift that narrative by focusing on the experiences and contributions of women in Mexican charro culture and emphasizing community, family, and cultural heritage.

“I was also fascinated by the gender dynamics within charreria. Charreria historically was always a male-only sport until Escaramuza was invented in the 1950’s and although there has been a lot of progress for women in charreria, it is still very gender-segregated. Women only really participate in that one event (the Escaramuza event), which may take up to five minutes or so of time during a charreria, which typically lasts up to three hours… Many of the Escaramuzas I met were frustrated by the gender dynamics and are pushing back, hoping for change.”

    #2

    All-female rodeo riders in traditional blue dresses and wide-brimmed hats posing outdoors at sunset.

    #3

    Female rodeo rider in colorful embroidered attire and decorative hat, showcasing the beauty and power of all-female rodeo riders.

    When asked about the biggest challenges she faced while photographing these fast-paced, dynamic moments, Constance responded: “From the beginning of taking this work on, I was preoccupied with one question. How do I photograph these women and this tradition in a way that honors this complete and layered story rather than just glorifies their beauty? I was hoping to show, in addition to the beauty of the tradition, some of the complex underlying themes and also bring the women’s voices back into the work. The interviews I conducted with the riders, their pride and talent, as well as their frustrations with the machismo in their sport, influenced how I photographed them. But I felt that poetry was another way to address these themes. I collaborated with the two incredible poets, Ire’ne Lara Silva and Angelina Sáenz, who created a collection of poems based on the interviews I conducted with the riders I photographed.”

    #4

    Female rodeo rider in traditional attire atop a white horse showcasing the power and beauty of all-female rodeo riders.

    #5

    Two all-female rodeo riders in traditional blue and red dresses and wide-brimmed hats standing in a desert landscape.

    The Swiss photographer shared what she hopes viewers take away from ‘Escaramuza, the Poetics of Home,’ saying: “I hope this work helps viewers see beyond the beauty of the riders and their dresses — that they see the strength and determination, and hear the stories. I hope this work helps viewers see beyond the beauty of the riders and their dresses, that they see the strength and determination and hear the stories.”
    #6

    Female rodeo rider dressed in traditional charro attire holding a vintage black-and-white photo of a rider on horseback.

    #7

    Young all-female rodeo rider wearing traditional attire and a wide-brimmed hat, showcasing strength and beauty.

    #8

    This Photographer Captures The Fearless Elegance Of Mexico’s All-Female Rodeo Teams

    #9

    Female rodeo rider in vibrant red traditional dress holding embroidered hat, showcasing the beauty and power of all-female rodeo riders.

    Lastly, the photographer kindly revealed her future plans to further expand the project, exploring heritage, identity, and power through her lens, and said: “This work is still ongoing, and I am expanding it for an upcoming exhibition in 2028, diving into the historical connection between the contemporary Escaramuzas and the soldaderas who fought in the Mexican revolution between 1910 and 1920. I am exploring this connection through archival photographs of soldaderas and creating mixed media works from these.”

    #10

    Two all-female rodeo riders wearing traditional dresses and large sombrero hats, captured beautifully outdoors.

    #11

    Female rodeo rider wearing traditional embroidered dress and wide-brimmed hat, showcasing beauty and power.

    #12

    Female rodeo rider wearing a traditional hat and pink outfit standing outdoors in a desert landscape with clear blue sky.

    #13

    Female rodeo rider in traditional dress and wide-brimmed hat captured riding a horse showcasing power and beauty.

    #14

    Female rodeo rider in traditional attire sitting on grass beside a saddled horse in a natural outdoor setting.

    #15

    Female rodeo rider in traditional attire and wide-brimmed hat posing confidently in a desert landscape with cacti.

    #16

    Female rodeo rider wearing traditional attire and a wide-brimmed hat standing in a desert landscape with cacti.

    #17

    All-female rodeo riders on horseback riding in formation inside a dusty round arena on a sunny day.

    #18

    Female rodeo rider in traditional pink dress and wide-brimmed hat, showcasing strength and beauty in portrait style.

    #19

    Female rodeo rider holding a traditional hat in a desert landscape with tall cacti, showcasing beauty and power.

    #20

    Two all-female rodeo riders wearing traditional dresses and wide-brimmed hats in a desert landscape with cacti.

    #21

    Three all-female rodeo riders in traditional outfits holding wide-brimmed hats, sitting on wooden bleachers outdoors.

    #22

    All-female rodeo riders posing in vibrant traditional red dresses and wide-brimmed hats on outdoor stairs.

    #23

    Two all-female rodeo riders in traditional pink dresses and wide-brimmed hats standing by saddles and tack.

    #24

    Two all-female rodeo riders in traditional pink dresses and wide-brimmed hats, one standing and one on a gray horse.

    #25

    Three young all-female rodeo riders in traditional embroidered white dresses and large sombrero hats posing outdoors.

    #26

    All-female rodeo riders dressed in vibrant traditional red dresses and wide-brimmed hats posing outdoors on steps.

    #27

    Female rodeo rider in traditional dress and hat, with three other all-female rodeo riders on horseback in background.

    #28

    Female rodeo riders dressed in traditional blue and red attire preparing for performance outdoors on a dusty ground.

    #29

    Silhouette of an all-female rodeo rider on horseback at sunset with birds flying overhead in a clear sky.

    #30

    Three all-female rodeo riders in traditional blue dresses and wide-brimmed hats standing on a rural road.

    #31

    All-female rodeo riders in traditional dresses and hats riding horses in a sandy arena at sunset.

    #32

    Three all-female rodeo riders in traditional white dresses and wide-brimmed hats posing against a blue backdrop.

    #33

    Female rodeo rider wearing traditional attire and large embroidered hat, showcasing the power and beauty of rodeo culture.

    #34

    Female rodeo riders dressed in traditional attire with one holding a whip and another riding a horse in the background.

    #35

    Hands of an all-female rodeo rider holding vintage photo lockets, showcasing beauty and power in rodeo culture.

    #36

    Female rodeo riders wearing traditional dresses and sombreros ride horses in a dynamic all-female rodeo scene.

    #37

    All-female rodeo riders in traditional attire on horseback showcasing the beauty and power of rodeo riding.

    #38

    All-female rodeo riders in traditional blue and red dresses stand in a dusty arena with a horse and rider in the background.

