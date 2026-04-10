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It’s usually considered a huge red flag if your friends don’t like your partner. They know you better than anyone, and they should always have your best interests in mind. But when one woman realized that her boyfriend’s bestie had been meddling in their relationship, she became determined to figure out exactly what was going on.

Below, you’ll find the full story that was shared on Reddit detailing how this woman got revenge and exposed her partner’s friend’s lies. And keep reading to find some of the replies that invested readers left the author.

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This woman became extremely suspicious of her boyfriend’s best friend after she began interfering in their relationship

Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

So she found a way to expose the friend’s lies

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Image credits: ESBBasics / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: akportfolio24 / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: notoast4u_2

Later, the author responded to several comments and revealed more details about the situation

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Readers weighed in with their thoughts, and some noted that the boyfriend’s judgment was questionable

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