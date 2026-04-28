“His favorite spot is the refrigerator.



Not on top of it. Inside.



Suliman bought Tony as a baby. Mixed Himalayan, fluffy, with the kind of face that makes people stop mid-errand. He has been at the bodega for almost a year now. In that time, he has developed a routine that no one taught him and no one can break.



During summer, the moment a customer opens the refrigerator, Tony slips in and finds a shelf. He stays there for an hour sometimes, napping in the cold while people reach around him for drinks. Then he comes out when he is ready.



“Every summer, as soon as a customer opens the refrigerator, he goes in there for an hour, takes a nap, and comes out.”



Suliman explained this matter-of-factly. Like it was just part of how the store operates. The drinks are on the left. The cat is on the middle shelf. Reach around him.



The regulars expect it. Nobody complains.



Suliman showed us baby pictures on his phone. Tony as a kitten, small enough to hold in one hand. Now he is a full-grown Himalayan who has claimed the cold case as his personal retreat.



I asked if customers ever react badly. If anyone has complained about a cat in the refrigerator, fur near the beverages, health code implications.



Suliman shrugged. The people who come here know Tony. The people who do not know Tony learn fast. It is not a problem. It is just how things work.



That is the part of bodega cats that is hard to explain to people who have never experienced it. The arrangements are specific. The rules are local. What would seem strange anywhere else becomes normal in a particular store on a particular block because the regulars accept it and the owner does not see a reason to change.



Tony found a cool place to sleep. The customers adjusted. The store kept running.



Cats find warm spots constantly. Radiators, cable boxes, ATMs, anything generating heat. Tony is the only one I have met who went the other direction. He found the coldest spot in the store and made it his.



Maybe it is the Himalayan in him. The breed comes from cold climates. Maybe he just figured out that the refrigerator is the one place in a New York summer that feels bearable.



Either way, he is in there most afternoons. Curled on a shelf. Eyes half-closed. Completely unbothered by the hands reaching past him for a Gatorade.



When he is done, he comes out. He stretches. He finds Suliman. He goes back to being a regular bodega cat until the next hot day, when the cycle starts again.



The refrigerator is not his only spot. But it is the one people talk about. It is the one that makes customers smile when they open the door and see him there, like a small surprise built into the routine of buying a drink.



Tony does not know he is unusual. He just knows where he likes to sleep.”