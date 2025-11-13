ADVERTISEMENT

Sassy Cat has returned with all the attitude, laziness, and unexpected wisdom that made fans fall in love with him in the first place. Through Xibang’s clean, expressive line work, this mischievous little feline becomes a perfect mirror of our own chaotic inner thoughts. One moment he is questioning the meaning of happiness, the next he is declaring lifelong food contracts or treating affection like a dangerous game. His behavior is dramatic, relatable, and hilariously honest, capturing everything we adore (and fear) about cats.

Each comic highlights a small but painfully real truth about modern life, wrapped in dry humor and delivered with the smug confidence only a cat could pull off. That blend of charm and attitude is exactly why Sassy Cat remains one of Xibang’s most beloved creations.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Comic panels showing an honest, dramatic cat lying down, reflecting on effort toward goals, then falling asleep unbothered.

xibang Report

    #2

    Comic panels showing a cat being honest and dramatic while giving and receiving affection in a humorous, unbothered style.

    xibang Report

    #3

    Black-and-white comic panels of an honest, dramatic cat typing and sipping coffee, embodying an unbothered cat character.

    xibang Report

    #4

    Comic panels featuring a dramatic cat interacting honestly with a sleepy person, showing the cat's unbothered attitude.

    xibang Report

    #5

    Comic strip featuring an honest cat with dramatic expressions, unbothered attitude, and witty dialogue by Xibang.

    xibang Report

    #6

    Comic featuring a dramatic and honest cat, unbothered, questioning making art a full-time job.

    xibang Report

    #7

    Four-panel comic featuring a dramatic cat with glasses, showing honesty and an unbothered attitude in a simple black and white style.

    xibang Report

    #8

    Comic panels featuring an honest and dramatic cat comforting its owner and showing an unbothered attitude.

    xibang Report

    #9

    Comic strip featuring a dramatic and honest cat delivering unbothered commentary on fame and scrutiny.

    xibang Report

    #10

    Cartoon cat from Xibang comics watching fat burning workout on TV while eating chips, showing honesty and drama.

    xibang Report

    #11

    Black and white comic panels featuring a dramatic cat eating and making an honest food contract with its owner.

    xibang Report

    #12

    Comic panels featuring a dramatic, honest, and unbothered cat interacting with a mopey person in a simple style.

    xibang Report

    #13

    Comic panels featuring an honest, dramatic cat who is absolutely unbothered, interacting with a dog.

    xibang Report

    #14

    Comic strip showing an honest, dramatic cat scratching its owner while being absolutely unbothered.

    xibang Report

    #15

    Comic panels featuring a dramatic and honest cat reacting unbothered to affection with bold, expressive eyes and sharp claws.

    xibang Report

    #16

    Comic panels featuring an honest, dramatic, and absolutely unbothered cat comforting a sad human with affection.

    xibang Report

    #17

    Comic panels showing a dramatic and unbothered cat with honest expressions reacting to being approached.

    xibang Report

    #18

    Comic strip featuring a dramatic and honest cat interacting with a person, showcasing playful and unbothered cat behavior.

    xibang Report

    #19

    Comic strip featuring an honest and dramatic cat interacting with a new couch, showing unbothered cat behavior.

    xibang Report

    #20

    Comic strip featuring a dramatic and honest cat unbothered while interacting with a human in a simple black and white style.

    xibang Report

    #21

    Comic panels featuring an honest, dramatic cat who is unbothered and interacts amusingly with a human.

    xibang Report

    #22

    Comic panels showing an honest, dramatic cat talking about food, unbothered by the idea of being eaten if food ran out.

    xibang Report

    #23

    Black and white comic panels showing a dramatic cat ignoring calls and demanding attention while owner tries to work.

    xibang Report

    #24

    Comic strip featuring an honest, dramatic cat comforting a human about feeling useless with witty dialogue.

    xibang Report

    #25

    Comic panels showing a dramatic and honest cat unbothered by a person stuck inside, illustrating cat’s relaxed attitude.

    xibang Report

    #26

    Minimalist comic panels featuring an honest, dramatic cat giving unbothered advice about happiness and life.

    xibang Report

    #27

    Comic panels of an honest, dramatic, and absolutely unbothered cat showing its attitude toward fetch.

    xibang Report

    #28

    Comic strip featuring a dramatic and honest cat unbothered by vomiting next to a shoe in a simple white background.

    xibang Report

    #29

    Comic panels featuring a dramatic cat scratching bike wheels, showcasing honesty and an unbothered attitude in a comic style.

    xibang Report

