9Kviews
Here Are My 28 Self-Portraits I Took Every Day Of February, 2021 To Remember How Crazy The Times Were
9Kviews
I am a self-taught Canadian artist. I conceptualized everything, built the set, dressed up (often making my own clothes), took a self-portrait and shared it on my Instagram every day of February. I call it the #SelfieProject which I started a lot of years ago looking for some experience shooting portraits.
Today, supported by Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal, I keep on pushing the limits of what can be achieved in one month. It is a mix between photography, art installation, performance, and social experiment. Scroll down for the self-portraits from 2021! If you're interested, you can find my newest images on my Instagram!
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Day 27 - Selfelevation
Day 4 - Selfisolation
Day 10 - Selfantasy
It needs saying, right from the git-go, that you have serious access to stuff. Owned, borrowed, rented... whatever, it's amazing. Brava. 👏
Day 23 - Selfartificial Intelligence
Day 12 - Selfinancement
Day 13 Selfreedom
Day 15 - Selfelectro
Day 18 - Selfctrl
Day 22 - Selfillumine
Day 19 - Selfeight Bit
Day 1 - Selfheadlines
Reading or watching news about things over which you are able to have absolutely no influence or control is simply not good for a healthy life. Unfortunately, information is more important than before, and there exists no way to know in advance which road to hoe. Thanks to Dr. Weil.
Day 8 - Selfanalyze
This one is my favourite! I can't say I like it, but it resonates with me!
Day 14 - Selfattraction
Day 17 - Selfhygiene
Day 20 - Selfinfluenceuse
Day 21 - Selfast Food
Day 28 - Selfemotif
Day 7 - Selfessentials
Day 11 - Selfintrospection
Day 16 - Selfimminence
Day 3 - Selfaffection
Day 5 - Selfoutfit Of The Day
Day 6 - Selfhazmat
Day 9 - Selfull Circle
Day 24 - Selfphénomène
Day 25 - Selfishihara
More information on this one right here : https://selfieproject.ca/selfishihara . It's about daltonism.
Can you tell more about the process of taking the pictures? These are brilliant!
Of course! I am trying to document as much as possible, you will find (french only) capsules on the process on Facebook http://facebook.com/veroniqueduplain or for 15$ an (english only) e-book from the 7th edition on my website https://veroniqueduplain.com/ebook You can find lots of saved stories on instagram (linked in the article) or behind the scenes photos and informations on. @selfieprojectbts Hope this help, thanks!!
These are amazing I love them
Can you tell more about the process of taking the pictures? These are brilliant!
Of course! I am trying to document as much as possible, you will find (french only) capsules on the process on Facebook http://facebook.com/veroniqueduplain or for 15$ an (english only) e-book from the 7th edition on my website https://veroniqueduplain.com/ebook You can find lots of saved stories on instagram (linked in the article) or behind the scenes photos and informations on. @selfieprojectbts Hope this help, thanks!!
These are amazing I love them