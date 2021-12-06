I am a self-taught Canadian artist. I conceptualized everything, built the set, dressed up (often making my own clothes), took a self-portrait and shared it on my Instagram every day of February. I call it the #SelfieProject which I started a lot of years ago looking for some experience shooting portraits.

Today, supported by Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal, I keep on pushing the limits of what can be achieved in one month. It is a mix between photography, art installation, performance, and social experiment. Scroll down for the self-portraits from 2021! If you're interested, you can find my newest images on my Instagram!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Day 27 - Selfelevation

Day 27 - Selfelevation

Report

21points
Vé Duplain
POST
View more comments
#2

Day 4 - Selfisolation

Day 4 - Selfisolation

Report

17points
Vé Duplain
POST
Rosalinaremem
Rosalinaremem
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wait. hol up. ur pumpin virus into ur bubble

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Day 10 - Selfantasy

Day 10 - Selfantasy

Report

17points
Vé Duplain
POST
Juds Conne
Juds Conne
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It needs saying, right from the git-go, that you have serious access to stuff. Owned, borrowed, rented... whatever, it's amazing. Brava. 👏

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Day 23 - Selfartificial Intelligence

Day 23 - Selfartificial Intelligence

Report

14points
Vé Duplain
POST
CrazyRedHead
CrazyRedHead
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the point in time when we serve robots

5
5points
reply
#5

Day 12 - Selfinancement

Day 12 - Selfinancement

Report

13points
Vé Duplain
POST
#6

Day 13 Selfreedom

Day 13 Selfreedom

Report

13points
Vé Duplain
POST
Juds Conne
Juds Conne
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would only reach that hard for chocolate and my phone.

1
1point
reply
#7

Day 15 - Selfelectro

Day 15 - Selfelectro

Report

13points
Vé Duplain
POST
#8

Day 18 - Selfctrl

Day 18 - Selfctrl

Report

12points
Vé Duplain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Day 22 - Selfillumine

Day 22 - Selfillumine

Report

11points
Vé Duplain
POST
Natasha
Natasha
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love her dress! She has great fashion sense.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Day 19 - Selfeight Bit

Day 19 - Selfeight Bit

Report

10points
Vé Duplain
POST
#11

Day 1 - Selfheadlines

Day 1 - Selfheadlines

Report

9points
Vé Duplain
POST
Juds Conne
Juds Conne
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reading or watching news about things over which you are able to have absolutely no influence or control is simply not good for a healthy life. Unfortunately, information is more important than before, and there exists no way to know in advance which road to hoe. Thanks to Dr. Weil.

4
4points
reply
#12

Day 8 - Selfanalyze

Day 8 - Selfanalyze

Report

9points
Vé Duplain
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is my favourite! I can't say I like it, but it resonates with me!

2
2points
reply
#13

Day 14 - Selfattraction

Day 14 - Selfattraction

Report

9points
Vé Duplain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Day 17 - Selfhygiene

Day 17 - Selfhygiene

Report

9points
Vé Duplain
POST
Cara Bertoia
Cara Bertoia
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the photos and all the great colors!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Day 20 - Selfinfluenceuse

Day 20 - Selfinfluenceuse

Report

9points
Vé Duplain
POST
Juds Conne
Juds Conne
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Says it all. Please pass the baaaaaa.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#16

Day 21 - Selfast Food

Day 21 - Selfast Food

Report

9points
Vé Duplain
POST
CrazyRedHead
CrazyRedHead
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is what happens when u try to eat healthy

4
4points
reply
#17

Day 28 - Selfemotif

Day 28 - Selfemotif

Report

9points
Vé Duplain
POST
Nightmare.wsmpf
Nightmare.wsmpf
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why are there alogators in the pool

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Day 7 - Selfessentials

Day 7 - Selfessentials

Report

8points
Vé Duplain
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Day 11 - Selfintrospection

Day 11 - Selfintrospection

Report

8points
Vé Duplain
POST
View more comments
#20

Day 16 - Selfimminence

Day 16 - Selfimminence

Report

8points
Vé Duplain
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Day 3 - Selfaffection

Day 3 - Selfaffection

Report

7points
Vé Duplain
POST
View more comments
#22

Day 5 - Selfoutfit Of The Day

Day 5 - Selfoutfit Of The Day

Report

7points
Vé Duplain
POST
#23

Day 6 - Selfhazmat

Day 6 - Selfhazmat

Report

7points
Vé Duplain
POST
Nightmare.wsmpf
Nightmare.wsmpf
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love the hard or easy work u put in to this

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Day 9 - Selfull Circle

Day 9 - Selfull Circle

Report

7points
Vé Duplain
POST
Juds Conne
Juds Conne
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, the instructions, the anticipation, the glory.

4
4points
reply
#25

Day 24 - Selfphénomène

Day 24 - Selfphénomène

Report

7points
Vé Duplain
POST
View more comments
#26

Day 25 - Selfishihara

Day 25 - Selfishihara

Report

7points
Vé Duplain
POST
Vé Duplain (Submission author)
Vé Duplain
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More information on this one right here : https://selfieproject.ca/selfishihara . It's about daltonism.

0
0points
reply
#27

Day 26 - Selfhibernation

Day 26 - Selfhibernation

Report

7points
Vé Duplain
POST
#28

Day 2 - Selfhomeless

Day 2 - Selfhomeless

Report

4points
Vé Duplain
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!