I am a self-taught Canadian artist. I conceptualized everything, built the set, dressed up (often making my own clothes), took a self-portrait and shared it on my Instagram every day of February. I call it the #SelfieProject which I started a lot of years ago looking for some experience shooting portraits.

Today, supported by Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal, I keep on pushing the limits of what can be achieved in one month. It is a mix between photography, art installation, performance, and social experiment. Scroll down for the self-portraits from 2021! If you're interested, you can find my newest images on my Instagram!

