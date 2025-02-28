Redditors have recently been discussing physical traits that are considered imperfections by society that they find irresistible. From smile lines to soft, squishy bellies, we’ve gathered the most wholesome replies below. So enjoy reading through, and be sure to upvote the responses that you wholeheartedly agree with!

#1 I love women that are shaped like shop vacs just small and sturdy.

RELATED:

#2 Wearing glasses.

#3 Freckles-- I hated having them as a child but now I love their uniqueness.

#4 Smaller/regular sized breasts. I personally don't care about huge boobs nor a huge booty for that matter.

#5 No makeup. At all. big, long, crazy hair that has a mind of it own. Strong physique. Big smile. A challenging attitude.





That's my wife of almost 35 years. I still love her every day of my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Ginger hair.

#7 Crows feet or laugh lines around the eyes. I think it just makes a smile sparkle on men and women.

#8 Bags under the eyes. Something about tired eyes does it for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Teeth that are not perfectly aligned, such as gaps or teeth that are crooked. I think it gives a lot of personality.

#10 Girls with muscles .

#11 I don't know why but normal, natural lips. thin or regular, they're all beautiful and they have a full range of motion to express and convey your emotions.



Somehow, some idiots started pushing people towards lip filler, it always looks trashy and gross, and reduces your ability to display emotions with your lips like a natural person would.



Leave them alone! They're all beautiful and what make you unique! Stop it please :(.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 A prominent nose! I also LOVE when someone is traditionally attractive but then they smile and they have imperfect / weird teeth. I think it’s so endearing and lovely.

#13 Hip dips!

#14 I find thin men very attractive. Like, I wouldn't want them to be unhealthy, and I don't shame or reject other body types. But a tall, really lanky man with delicate hands and a prominent adam's apple...yes please.



Funnily enough, I'm bi, and I don't have a body preference when it comes to women or other genders. But lanky men, for sure.

#15 Men with a lil bit of chub/squishy bellies 😚🤌.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Beaks!!!



My four main boyfriends have all had big noses and long curly hair .

#17 Baldness. Yup, I find bald men attractive.

#18 I like fat guys with muscle underneath it. The linebacker build has me in a chokehold. I can't even put into words how sexy it is when a man's just built big everywhere: broad shoulders, big belly, beefy arms, thick thighs/calves.

#19 GREY HAIR. i LOVE an undyed head. it's so magical. what a glorious metamorphosis!

#20 Androgynous features/style.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Smart and powerful women drive me wild. .

#22 Cellulite on woman.

#23 Well-defined jaws on women

Women with slightly hooked noses

Women with thick eyebrows



I saw a Pakistani (I think) woman at the airport with all that I mentioned above, and I swear, she may have been the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen 😔.

#24 There’s no such thing as « no a*s ». I love a small booty.

#25 Exceptionally pale/fair-skinned girls



I think it’s culturally dependent but the US tends to emphasize tanned skin as more attractive.



Give me that neon borderline translucent white skin. So pristine and beautiful.



It helps that I’m big into redheads & goth/alt girls but maybe that’s a symptom rather than a cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Wow. This has given me a paradigm shift on no longer being self conscious. Thank you all.

#27 Men with hairy bodies.

#28 I love all things natural, so i love saggy boobs, i don't care if they're uneven or malformed, i love them all!

#29 Wrinkles!!!

#30 Hair on women.

The thing I find attractive about crop-tops isn't chiefly the tummy, but rather the lower back, and *especially* with a little hair there.

And pubic hair, ofc.

Just looks so mature/natural and pretty. :)



Oh, and acne, stretch marks, random blemishes... adds to the human charm.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Short hair and tattoos on women. Bonus points for dark or auburn hair with a little gray mixed in.

#32 Armpit hair on women. Soft bellies. .

#33 Larger noses on women. I like it.

#34 Short men. My husband is 5’6” to my 5’8” and it’s SO hot.

#35 Cool physical variations and mutations.





Birthmarks, scars, vitiligo, poliosis, freckles, albinism, heterochromia, dwarfism, missing limbs etc



Basically if it's something you would have gotten bullied for in elementary school, I think you're awesome.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I like women who sound like batman.

#37 I will say (as i always do) a strong guy with a solid big belly is someone i wanna cuddle up with all day and night.

#38 A unique nose. Large, crooked, whatever. I loveeee them. I think they add so much beauty and uniqueness to a person.

#39 Fat, confident women....swoon.

#40 Skinny men. Love them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Broken noses. Big noses. I’ve seen some love on the internet for big noses in recent years, but I have been attracted to them since the beginning.

#42 On men, I love a hairy chest, scruffy face, and long, messy hair. I also love earrings (both ears), nose rings, and nail polish on dudes.



On myself (a woman), I love my soft belly, the slight gap between my front teeth, and my hair when it air dries naturally, they all make me feel super hot.

#43 Hooded eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Wrinkles. Especially those beautiful ones next to the eyes, that look like sunbeams when someone smiles.

#45 Thin lips, they have a timeless, elegant and effortlessly chic charm.

#46 Intelligence.

#47 Freckled shoulders.

#48 I like a chunky guy, and I like bald men and I like men with especially long hair. Basically I love men who remind me of either Shrek or like, a classic goon. As in a mob boss’s goon not a gooner. They’ve truly trashed the name of goon these days, it’s sad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Wobbly arms.

#50 Men being short. I personally don't see the appeal of taller men



Honorable mentions: Braces, Glasses, a complexion like you haven't seen the sun in 200 years, uncurvy women, and eyebags.

#51 Imperfect teeth. I'm not talking full on meth mouth, but a little snaggle tooth is cute. Creeps me out when I see perfect white veneers.

#52 When I see dudes before and after of them going to the gym and 'glowing up' 4 out of 5 times they are more attractive to me before.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Acne scars and large noses (especially hooked or bumped noses).

#54 I loooooove bigger front teeth. .

#55 Stretch marks, on both women and men. I love the sight and texture and even the different colors they can be on different skin tones. I adore my husband’s thigh stripes, but I’ve always enjoyed them on previous partners too.

#56 A strong nose. Not wide, but pronounced.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 High-pitched voices.

#58 Big forehead it’s cute.

#59 Round faces.

#60 Soft hands.

#61 Bony hands.

#62 Big smiles.