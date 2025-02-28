ADVERTISEMENT
Growing up, I absolutely hated my freckles. I couldn’t get a tan for the life of me, but it seemed like every time I stepped into the sun, a hundred new dots would appear on my arms and cheeks. As an adult, however, I’ve learned to embrace my physical features that aren’t considered conventionally attractive. Because they make me me! And no matter what you’re insecure about, I guarantee there is someone out there who finds those features absolutely beautiful.

Redditors have recently been discussing physical traits that are considered imperfections by society that they find irresistible. From smile lines to soft, squishy bellies, we’ve gathered the most wholesome replies below. So enjoy reading through, and be sure to upvote the responses that you wholeheartedly agree with!

#1

Person in a green shirt and denim shorts smiling in front of vibrant graffiti, showcasing a prominent nose. I love women that are shaped like shop vacs just small and sturdy.

Repulsive_Row2685 , Melyna Valle Report

    #2

    Smiling person with glasses and a prominent nose, wearing a denim jacket, hand on cheek, showcasing unconventional beauty. Wearing glasses.

    LePetitNeep , Newman Photographs Report

    #3

    Red-haired woman with freckles at the beach, smiling widely and embracing her prominent nose. Freckles-- I hated having them as a child but now I love their uniqueness.

    Genxschizo1975 , Chermiti Mohamed Report

    #4

    Woman with prominent nose sitting on a couch, wearing a black outfit, in a dimly lit room. Smaller/regular sized breasts. I personally don't care about huge boobs nor a huge booty for that matter.

    Various-Effect-8146 , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    #5

    Woman with flowing hair and a prominent nose, wearing a white top against a pink wall. No makeup. At all.  big, long, crazy hair that has a mind of it own. Strong physique.  Big smile. A challenging attitude. 


    That's my wife of almost 35 years. I still love her every day of my life.

    3rd_ferguson , averie woodard Report

    #6

    Person with a prominent nose and red hair, looking at the camera, showcasing unconventional beauty. Ginger hair.

    ZarieRose , Monstera Production Report

    #7

    Smiling woman in patterned shirt, showcasing a prominent nose, expressing beauty in unconventional features. Crows feet or laugh lines around the eyes. I think it just makes a smile sparkle on men and women.

    AllDogsGoToReddit , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #8

    Person with a prominent nose, resting their chin on their hand, wearing a dark jacket in a dimly lit room. Bags under the eyes. Something about tired eyes does it for me.

    thelilsprite , Engin Akyurt Report

    #9

    Close-up of a man smiling with a prominent nose, showcasing beauty in unconventional features. Teeth that are not perfectly aligned, such as gaps or teeth that are crooked. I think it gives a lot of personality.

    yoongisepiphany , Curated Lifestyle Report

    #10

    Woman at the gym showing strong back muscles, wearing a sports bra and leggings, exemplifying unconventional beauty. Girls with muscles .

    Turbulent-Ant-1344 , Aleksey Bystrov Report

    #11

    Person with prominent nose and freckles, wearing a turquoise top, smiles softly indoors. I don't know why but normal, natural lips. thin or regular, they're all beautiful and they have a full range of motion to express and convey your emotions.

    Somehow, some idiots started pushing people towards lip filler, it always looks trashy and gross, and reduces your ability to display emotions with your lips like a natural person would.

    Leave them alone! They're all beautiful and what make you unique! Stop it please :(.

    jj4379 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #12

    Profile of a person with a prominent nose, wearing a beige shirt and a necklace, on a neutral background. A prominent nose! I also LOVE when someone is traditionally attractive but then they smile and they have imperfect / weird teeth. I think it’s so endearing and lovely.

    SweetGummiLaLa , Frank Flores Report

    #13

    Woman practicing yoga in a grassy field, balancing with one leg raised, showcasing unconventional beauty. Hip dips!

    OREayda , Polina Kuzovkova Report

    #14

    Young man with prominent nose, wearing a white tank top and black pants, sits on a stool against a dark background. I find thin men very attractive. Like, I wouldn't want them to be unhealthy, and I don't shame or reject other body types. But a tall, really lanky man with delicate hands and a prominent adam's apple...yes please.

    Funnily enough, I'm bi, and I don't have a body preference when it comes to women or other genders. But lanky men, for sure.

    epicpillowcase , Rising Models Report

    #15

    Shirtless person with tattoos on each arm, wearing a hat and shorts, sitting on a wall, showcasing beauty in unconventional features. Men with a lil bit of chub/squishy bellies 😚🤌.

    Many-Measurement6875 , Marcelo Chagas Report

    #16

    Man with curly hair and prominent nose, wearing a white shirt, smiling against a textured stone wall. Beaks!!!

    My four main boyfriends have all had big noses and long curly hair .

    Restless-J-Con22 , Getty Images Report

    #17

    Bald man smiling by the sea, wearing a grey jacket, showcasing a prominent nose. Baldness. Yup, I find bald men attractive.

    marzypup , Getty Images Report

    #18

    A man playing frisbee outdoors, highlighting unconventional beauty against a backdrop of trees and a clear sky. I like fat guys with muscle underneath it. The linebacker build has me in a chokehold. I can't even put into words how sexy it is when a man's just built big everywhere: broad shoulders, big belly, beefy arms, thick thighs/calves.

    ZealousidealSouth395 , Priscilla Du Preez Report

    #19

    Woman with a prominent nose smiling, wearing glasses and a purple shirt, standing near a lamp in a bright room. GREY HAIR. i LOVE an undyed head. it's so magical. what a glorious metamorphosis!

    eludz42 , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #20

    Person with prominent nose, long hair, and white blouse, expressing beauty in unconventional features. Androgynous features/style.

    Flimsy-Ticket-1369 , Anna Shvets Report

    #21

    Person with a prominent nose, wearing glasses and a beige suit, holding a laptop confidently indoors. Smart and powerful women drive me wild. .

    _Quiet_Desperation__ , Edmond Dantès Report

    #22

    A person in a black robe uses a dry brush on their leg in a sunlit room. Cellulite on woman.

    SeaNews6659 , cottonbro studio Report

    #23

    Person with prominent nose enjoying sunlight among flowering branches, showcasing unconventional beauty. Well-defined jaws on women
    Women with slightly hooked noses
    Women with thick eyebrows

    I saw a Pakistani (I think) woman at the airport with all that I mentioned above, and I swear, she may have been the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen 😔.

    Offthewalltakes , Maksim Goncharenok Report

    #24

    There’s no such thing as « no a*s ». I love a small booty.

    bloodbarn Report

    #25

    Exceptionally pale/fair-skinned girls

    I think it’s culturally dependent but the US tends to emphasize tanned skin as more attractive.

    Give me that neon borderline translucent white skin. So pristine and beautiful.

    It helps that I’m big into redheads & goth/alt girls but maybe that’s a symptom rather than a cause.

    MangoSlaw Report

    #26

    Woman with a prominent nose in a casual outfit working on a laptop in a cozy home office setting. Wow. This has given me a paradigm shift on no longer being self conscious. Thank you all.

    agoraphobicsocialite , Vitaly Gariev Report

    #27

    Man standing on rooftop in a black blazer with prominent nose, showcasing unconventional beauty against an urban background. Men with hairy bodies.

    notme1414 , Megan Ruth Report

    #28

    Close-up of a person's neck and chest wearing a black ruffled top, showcasing beauty in unconventional features. I love all things natural, so i love saggy boobs, i don't care if they're uneven or malformed, i love them all!

    Totallycasual , Darina Belonogova Report

    #29

    Wrinkles!!!

    ilyk101 Report

    #30

    Hair on women.
    The thing I find attractive about crop-tops isn't chiefly the tummy, but rather the lower back, and *especially* with a little hair there.
    And pubic hair, ofc.
    Just looks so mature/natural and pretty. :)

    Oh, and acne, stretch marks, random blemishes... adds to the human charm.

    Needle-Nose_Pliers Report

    #31

    Person with prominent nose and tattoos in a vibrant carnival setting at night, featuring colorful lights and a Ferris wheel. Short hair and tattoos on women. Bonus points for dark or auburn hair with a little gray mixed in.

    LeakyAssFire , Mohammad Faruque Report

    #32

    Armpit hair on women. Soft bellies. .

    Mysterious-Path4067 Report

    #33

    Profile of a woman with a prominent nose, wearing a pearl earring, in front of a red brick wall. Larger noses on women. I like it.

    ethan__l2 , Taylor Wright Report

    #34

    A person with prominent nose relaxedly looks at phone in casual home setting, wearing a green shirt and black shorts. Short men. My husband is 5’6” to my 5’8” and it’s SO hot.

    bwaarp , Victoria Romulo Report

    #35

    Person with vitiligo wearing glasses and a pink top, reading a book in bed, appreciating unconventional beauty. Cool physical variations and mutations.


    Birthmarks, scars, vitiligo, poliosis, freckles, albinism, heterochromia, dwarfism, missing limbs etc

    Basically if it's something you would have gotten bullied for in elementary school, I think you're awesome.

    MountJemima , Getty Images Report

    #36

    Silhouette of a woman with a prominent nose, standing against window blinds, in a thoughtful pose. I like women who sound like batman.

    Gerreth_Gobulcoque , Curated Lifestyle Report

    #37

    I will say (as i always do) a strong guy with a solid big belly is someone i wanna cuddle up with all day and night.

    finnjakefionnacake Report

    #38

    A unique nose. Large, crooked, whatever. I loveeee them. I think they add so much beauty and uniqueness to a person.

    EnoughBirthday3775 Report

    #39

    Fat, confident women....swoon.

    Theologicaltacos Report

    #40

    Skinny men. Love them.

    Miserable-Club-6452 Report

    #41

    Broken noses. Big noses. I’ve seen some love on the internet for big noses in recent years, but I have been attracted to them since the beginning.

    Putrid-District4462 Report

    #42

    On men, I love a hairy chest, scruffy face, and long, messy hair. I also love earrings (both ears), nose rings, and nail polish on dudes.

    On myself (a woman), I love my soft belly, the slight gap between my front teeth, and my hair when it air dries naturally, they all make me feel super hot.

    space_babe_unicorn Report

    #43

    Hooded eyes.

    More-Aardvark7047 Report

    #44

    Wrinkles. Especially those beautiful ones next to the eyes, that look like sunbeams when someone smiles.

    Pyryara Report

    #45

    Thin lips, they have a timeless, elegant and effortlessly chic charm.

    Yourbrooklynn Report

    #46

    Intelligence.

    Ronotimy Report

    #47

    Freckled shoulders.

    Humble-Shake5448 Report

    #48

    I like a chunky guy, and I like bald men and I like men with especially long hair. Basically I love men who remind me of either Shrek or like, a classic goon. As in a mob boss’s goon not a gooner. They’ve truly trashed the name of goon these days, it’s sad.

    SelkieTaleDolls Report

    #49

    Wobbly arms.

    Busy-Historian2597 Report

    #50

    Men being short. I personally don't see the appeal of taller men

    Honorable mentions: Braces, Glasses, a complexion like you haven't seen the sun in 200 years, uncurvy women, and eyebags.

    Metalhead_Pretzel Report

    #51

    Imperfect teeth. I'm not talking full on meth mouth, but a little snaggle tooth is cute. Creeps me out when I see perfect white veneers.

    fuzzycuffs Report

    #52

    When I see dudes before and after of them going to the gym and 'glowing up' 4 out of 5 times they are more attractive to me before.

    Comfortable_Cycle836 Report

    #53

    Acne scars and large noses (especially hooked or bumped noses).

    External_Noise9061 Report

    #54

    I loooooove bigger front teeth. .

    Jazigrrl Report

    #55

    Stretch marks, on both women and men. I love the sight and texture and even the different colors they can be on different skin tones. I adore my husband’s thigh stripes, but I’ve always enjoyed them on previous partners too.

    flightrisk05 Report

    #56

    A strong nose. Not wide, but pronounced.

    Sockeye66 Report

    #57

    High-pitched voices.

    Sad-Entertainer2096 Report

    #58

    Big forehead it’s cute.

    djdjdjdjdjdjjdhff Report

    #59

    Round faces.

    Natural_Penalty_8859 Report

    #60

    Soft hands.

    Time-Philosopher-478 Report

    #61

    Bony hands.

    Late_Project4888 Report

    #62

    Big smiles.

    Last_Membership_7477 Report

