Woman Ignores Husband On Father’s Day To Teach Him A Lesson, Gets A Snippy Text From MIL
Couple having a tense conversation on a couch, illustrating conflict on first Motheru2019s Day between man and wife.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Ignores Husband On Father’s Day To Teach Him A Lesson, Gets A Snippy Text From MIL

Interview With Author
Resolving conflict in a relationship is often hard, but it really has to be done. How a couple actually handles these problems is what determines if their relationship is going to last, because, unfortunately, quite often some partners just don’t understand how to prioritize their other half.

A woman asked the internet for advice after a disagreement with her husband over celebrating fathers day. When he decided to ignore her on mother’s day, she felt it was fair to do the same to him. We also got in touch with the wife and mom who shared the post and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions.

    Treating your partner the way they treat you is only fair

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But one woman wondered if she was wrong to not plan anything for fathers day

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    She did get some suggestions from the internet

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Bored Panda got in touch with the woman who made the post and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we did want to know if there was any follow-up. “No real updates. Husband and I are both looking for individual therapists as well as a couples therapist and we’re both trying to take a step back from the situation with his parents and trying to be more objective and open to each other’s perspective.”

    “I think a lot of people were angry on my behalf about what my husband did on Mother’s Day. A lot of them have been in similar situations or have been in relationships where they were not prioritized. That said, I think you need to be careful about upvotes on reddit. Reddit is very much an echo chamber,” she shared.

    “I have actually received a lot of really amazing feedback. And a lot of it actually came from people who downvoted me or criticized me. I think most of the critical feedback fell into these categories:

    • That my list of boundaries was extreme and that I’m setting my husband up for failure so I can divorce him

    • Concern that I’m just like my MIL and my husband essentially married someone just like his mother

    • That I’m overreacting and making a big deal over everything

    • That I’m coercing my husband into changing his behavior and he’ll just end up resenting me.”

    Sometimes it can be good to get a second opinion

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, she still found the online discussion useful. And honestly, it’s all great feedback, I appreciate people taking the time to comment even if they were critical of me. Those are the ones that I think were most helpful. I came at this from a place of anger and frustration, and I think that shows in how I approached it with my husband. But there are absolutely better ways to have approached this. I am being truthful when I say that I will divorce if things don’t change – but instead of coming out with a list of things and saying do this or I’m divorcing you, I could have approached it from the perspective of being in a partnership, which we are. I could have said something like “When these things happen it really makes me feel unvalued as a and disrespected as a partner and I’m afraid of how it will affect our marriage in the long term”. I think had I treated this as a problem we can address as a team it could have been something my husband WANTED to work on as opposed to something he felt like he HAD TO do,” she shared with Bored Panda.

    Some folks wanted more details

    Many thought she was not at all to blame

    Others thought they were not handling the situation well

    A handful thought she was being unreasonable

    Later she shared an update

    Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Readers shared their thoughts in the comments

    Justin Sandberg

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    liesbethblogt avatar
    Liesbethblogt
    Liesbethblogt
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love this ofcourse NTA. Had an ex with a lot of brothers and sisters, 7 in total. Not my family but I kept on buying all the presents. Till theses 3 things happend: Ex grapped the present she al played the good sister over something she did not bought or thought about. My FIL wrote my name wrong after 8 years and the present was something pink for washing, allergic for so much and pink is not at all my color. Red eye just by opening the present. That was at december, my b-day came they forgot my ex didn't send an invite but still I had to remember all of the kids. I stopped, I work at all hours and just stopped saving dates. Warned the soon to be ex about it too, all of a sudden halve of the birthdays where skipped. Match the energy if they step up it's time to get involved again. If not, run. Your husband sounds like a momma's boy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Op you most defo have a mega husband problem ! I’ve read all the advice , except that lunatic ytas lol awful trolls them lot , what he did Mother’s Day was unforgivable and monster in law knew exactly what she was doing ! she planned it from the second you told her your plans , your update was perfect fair reasonable, and he instantly tried glad lighting you , your putting my between a rock n a hard place , no dear that would be a you thing !! he needs to husband n father up !! N son down , you n your son , ARE TOP PRIORITY! mommy not so dearest can wind her neck in grow up and adult up !! I’m so proud of you for standing up to them n him ,keep us updated , blessed be x

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kathybrooke avatar
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they're religious, you remind them Jesus said "for this reason a man shall LEAVE his mother and father..." Then look for work in another part of the country. 2 or 3 full on week long visits per year and the rest of the time they are far, far away.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
