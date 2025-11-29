Selfish Dad Demands Apology From Daughter After Ruining Her Christmas Memory

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, Christmas is about family. They either spend time with their loved ones or remember those who have passed on.

This woman wanted to spend Christmas Eve remembering her late mother. Instead, her father brought along his wife and children, ultimately ruining what would have been a sweet and meaningful commemoration.

She tried talking to her dad about it, only to receive a hefty dose of gaslighting. The manipulation made her wonder whether her grievances were valid or if she was being out of line.

A woman wanted to celebrate Christmas Eve by remembering her late mother

Young woman sitting on couch with knees drawn up, appearing upset after selfish dad demands apology from daughter.

Image credits: prostock-studio (not the actual image)

However, her father ruined those plans

Text on a gray and white background reading about a dad ruining a daughter’s favorite Christmas memory, seeking opinions online.

Text excerpt about a selfish dad disrupting his daughter’s Christmas memory, highlighting family conflict and apology demand.

Text excerpt about a daughter upset with her selfish dad after he ruined her Christmas memory, demanding apology.

Text excerpt about a selfish dad ruining a Christmas memory and demanding an apology from his daughter.

Man in red coat holding child’s hand by frozen lake in winter, illustrating selfish dad demands apology from daughter story.

Image credits: Iryna Savchuk (not the actual image)

She began expressing her grievances

Text excerpt discussing a selfish dad demanding an apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory.

Text about a selfish dad demanding an apology after ruining his daughter’s Christmas memory with family.

Text showing a daughter explaining to her selfish dad how he ruined her Christmas memory and demands he stop bringing it up.

Older man appearing upset while talking to a younger woman, reflecting a selfish dad demanding apology after ruining Christmas memory.

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual image)

But her father found a way to turn the tables

Alt text: Text describing a selfish dad demanding an apology from his daughter after ruining her Christmas memory.

A text post asking AITA, related to selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory.

Image credits: Humble-Ad-9507

Parental manipulation is often a result of poor emotional regulation

The woman had a valid point, which she brought up to her father. Unfortunately for her, he turned the tables and made it seem as if she were being unreasonable.

Such reactions are typically a byproduct of poor emotional regulation, according to Paadreatic First Aid founder, Sarah Jeffries.

“When parents feel cornered, manipulation can be a quick way to regain control, avoid shame, or dodge accountability,” Jeffries told Bored Panda, adding that learned family patterns can often drive such behavior.

Poor emotional regulation may result in a mix of negative emotions. According to therapist and Chicago Healing Connection owner Robin Shannon, it can be a maelstrom of grief, shame, and fear of losing the relationship, which results in manipulation to avoid the “uncomfortable truth.”

“Some parents rely on guilt, emotional appeals, or rewriting the story because they never learned how to sit with accountability,” she explained, clarifying that they may be trying to protect their own sense of “being a good parent” rather than exerting power and control over their children.

Trauma psychotherapist and Boketto Center founder Liz Eiten describes such behavior as a “systemic issue” in American culture. According to her, it’s when people refuse to take accountability when causing pain to others because of the risk of being “viewed as weak.”

What causes more damage is the lack of awareness that many of these parents have in terms of the damage they are causing to their children. Jeffries pointed out the typical tactic of justifying their actions as something “for your own good,” while others simply lack insight because of defensiveness, anxiety, or substance use, which narrows their perspective.

Some parents do realize their mistakes, but only when it’s too late. But as Shannon explains, they may still refuse to make amends.

“Awareness usually comes much later, when they finally realize the child has pulled away or no longer trusts them. Some parents never make the connection because it requires them to face painful parts of themselves,” she said.

Setting boundaries with a manipulative parent requires a “layered” approach

It can be challenging to reason with and set boundaries with a manipulative parent, which is why Jeffries advises a “layered” approach. As she explains, it should be “safety first, then boundaries, then communication style.”

“Use time buffers to break urgency. ‘I’ll think about it, or ‘I’ll reply tomorrow at 10 am,” she advises, emphasizing that communication must be short and factual without justifying, arguing, defending, or explaining to avoid circular debates.

Jeffries also urges written communication to create a record, along with predictable routines such as avoiding off-limits topics beforehand.

Meanwhile, Shannon urges a gradual approach, declining invitations, and slowing contact.

“The goal is not to convince the parent of your perspective, but to protect yourself from the pattern,” she stated.

Acceptance is another effective response that Eiten advocates. As she noted, coming to terms with the reality of the situation allows grieving that the parent will never be there in a way that they should be.

“Young adults can use that acceptance to set appropriate boundaries to protect their emotional well-being and decide what they want their relationship with their parents to look like moving forward,” Eiten explained.

The fact that the father refused to think about his daughter’s emotional state already warrants no contact. It may benefit the woman to distance herself while also seeking professional support to help her navigate through the pain.

The author provided more information about her story

Reddit conversation about a selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory.

Reddit conversation discussing a selfish dad demanding apology after ruining daughter’s Christmas memory.

Text conversation from an online forum discussing a selfish dad demanding an apology after ruining a Christmas memory.

Many people sided with her

Screenshot of a social media comment explaining why selfish dad owes daughter an apology after ruining her Christmas memory.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing setting healthy boundaries with a selfish dad who ruined a Christmas memory.

Reddit comment explaining why a selfish dad demands apology after ruining a daughter’s Christmas memory.

Comment explaining the selfish dad’s behavior after ruining a daughter’s Christmas memory and demanding an apology.

Alt text: Emotional discussion about selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory in family conflict.

Reddit comment discussing selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory with gaslighting and emotional pain.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory.

Comment criticizing a selfish dad demanding an apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory.

Comment discussing a selfish dad refusing to acknowledge his daughter's upset after ruining her Christmas memory.

Screenshot of an online comment calling a dad selfish and cruel after ruining a daughter's Christmas memory.

Comment text discussing a selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory on a social platform.

Comment from LimitlessMegan refusing to apologize, highlighting selfish dad demands apology from daughter after ruining Christmas memory.

Comment text discussing a selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory in a family context.

Text post discussing a selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory.

Comment highlighting a selfish dad demanding an apology after ruining a daughter's Christmas memory, discussing emotional impact.

Text post about a selfish dad demanding apology from daughter, ruining her Christmas memory and causing lasting anger.

Comment highlighting a selfish dad’s emotional selfishness and defensiveness after ruining a Christmas memory with his daughter.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a selfish dad who demands an apology after ruining his daughter's Christmas memory.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a selfish dad demanding apology after ruining daughter's Christmas memory.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a selfish dad demanding an apology after ruining a daughter’s Christmas memory.

Comment about selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory shared on forum.

Comment discussing selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory and parenting issues.

Comment reflecting on selfish dad demanding apology after ruining daughter's Christmas memory, sharing personal family experience.

Text excerpt from an online forum discussing a selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory.

Comment expressing a daughter’s refusal to apologize after a selfish dad ruins her Christmas memory, highlighting hurt feelings.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising against apologizing to a selfish dad who demands an apology after ruining a Christmas memory.

Some believed no one is in the wrong

Comment discussing a selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory and grief differences.

Text from an online forum discussing a selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory.

A few people felt she was holding a grudge

Comment from WinterCobra564 discussing a selfish dad who demands apology after ruining daughter's Christmas memory.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a selfish dad demanding an apology from his daughter after ruining her Christmas memory.

Alt text: Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing selfish dad ruining Christmas memory and demanding apology from daughter with emotional conflict.

While some faulted everyone involved

Comment discussing selfishness and grudges between two people after a ruined Christmas memory incident.

Comment explaining selfish dad demands apology from daughter after ruining her Christmas memory in a family conflict discussion.

Comment discussing selfish dad ruining a Christmas memory, demanding an apology from his daughter.

Comment discussing selfish dad demanding apology from daughter after ruining Christmas memory and family dynamics.