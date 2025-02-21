Parent Refuses To Pick Up Anxious Daughter From Road Trip, She Pays $250 For Uber Home
Parenting isn’t always about fixing problems, it’s also about teaching responsibility. While it’s natural to want to step in and help, sometimes letting kids navigate their own challenges can be more beneficial in the long run. Learning to handle difficult situations independently is a key part of growing up.
One parent stood firm when their 18-year-old daughter, who struggles with anxiety, called home asking to be picked up from a road trip after a disagreement with friends. Sticking to their boundaries, they told her she’d have to figure it out herself. Now, the debate is on: was this tough love, or too harsh? Keep reading to see what people think!
Teenagers often turn to their parents for support when they’re feeling overwhelmed or distressed
Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)
A parent sought advice online after refusing to step in when their anxious teen asked for help
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Theowawayekfnnfor
Anxiety in childhood and adolescence can look very different—what worries a young child might not even phase a teen, while teenage anxiety is often more complex
We can all agree, being a teenager isn’t easy. You’re stuck in that weird in-between stage where you’re expected to start acting like an adult while still figuring out who you are. One moment, you’re excited about newfound independence, and the next, you’re completely overwhelmed by responsibilities you never asked for. It’s a lot to juggle, and for many teens, this phase comes with a fair share of anxiety.
And let’s be real, anxiety isn’t just the occasional stress over an exam or a big game. It’s that nagging, overwhelming worry that doesn’t just go away, making even normal, everyday things feel like a huge deal. Whether it’s worrying about school performance, fitting in, or the uncertainty of the future, anxiety has a way of creeping into different parts of life.
Interestingly, what kids worry about changes as they grow up. When they’re little, fears are more external, like monsters under the bed, the dark, or creepy crawlies. But as they hit their teen years, their worries shift inward. Now, it’s all about grades, social status, how they look, and what others think of them. The pressure to be “good enough” at everything can feel unbearable.
According to a 2019 report by the National Institutes of Health, nearly one in three adolescents (ages 13 to 18) will experience an anxiety disorder at some point. That’s a pretty big number, and yet, so many teens struggle in silence because they’re either too good at hiding it or don’t even realize what they’re going through.
The tricky part? Anxiety doesn’t always scream for attention—it sneaks in. Some teens might seem perfectly fine on the outside but struggle with constant worrying, irritability, or trouble focusing. Others might start avoiding social situations, complaining of stomachaches or headaches, or suddenly losing interest in things they used to love.
Loved ones can play a crucial role in helping teens manage anxiety by offering support, reassurance, and understanding
And while every teen has tough days, certain signs could point to something more serious. Persistent fears and worries about everyday situations, extreme self-consciousness or sensitivity to criticism, and avoiding new or challenging experiences can all be red flags. A sudden drop in grades or refusing to go to school might indicate deeper struggles, as can feeling restless, irritable, or overwhelmed without a clear reason. These behaviors, though sometimes subtle, can signal that a teen is dealing with anxiety and may need extra support.
As a parent, friend, or sibling, it’s important to keep an eye out for these signs. If a teen seems to be struggling, the first step is simply talking to them. Let them know they’re not alone, that what they’re feeling is valid, and that there are ways to manage it.
If anxiety starts interfering with their daily life, it might be time to reach out for extra support. Mental health professionals like psychiatrists, psychologists, or counselors can provide the right tools to help them navigate these feelings. Sometimes, just having someone to talk to makes all the difference.
In this particular case, the parent was trying to push their child toward independence while also setting boundaries. But was it tough love, or was it too harsh? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts!
Many people online believed the parent made the right choice, as it would teach their 18-year-old independence and resilience
Others felt that, as a parent, it was their responsibility to step in and help their child navigate the situation
I'm on the fence but leaning towards YTA. I know people with Anxiety and there is often no reasoning with it. They know that that anxiety is irrational but in the moment it is the worst imaginable outcome and every ounce of logic will not stand up to it. At its worst someone I knew was sobbing that they had k*lled a baby because they was starting to have a sore throat (they hugged a friend, the friends daughter had a new baby, they had not met the daughter or baby but thought they had infected the friend who would pass it on and the baby we get sick). Im those situations they need a support network and family should be the one you can rely on, especially at 18yo. There were other ways he could have taught her responsibility and therapy tells people with anxiety to push their limits and take on experiences which is what she was doing. I wouldn't want the person I know never to live because they were afraid.
According to the post, it was discussed before the trip: if she needs to get home early, she needs to take an Uber. She wanted to quit - she took an Uber. Problem solved. The fact that the daughter didn't calculate with the price, that's her teaching moment, as they always say. On the other hand, why do we assume that the mother could've left her work for several hours just to play cab for an adult child, who was not in danger? I guess her earning potential will dwindle if she is unreliable. And when the parent's earnings decrease, the adult child won't have the option to take a $250 Uber ride.Load More Replies...
The kid with anxiety was warned. She knew what the consequences would be. She made the clear decision to do this anyways. And was mad when the previously-warned-about consequences actually happened. She refuses to attend therapy. Yes anxiety sucks, I experience it too, but at some point you need to be an adult and handle your own business. If you can’t handle it, you need hospital help. You can’t be coddled your whole life when you refuse any kind of help and refuse to improve your own situation. As someone who has done without things I really needed to improve my mental health, it’s hard to feel sympathy for that after a while - if you have the free available tools but refuse to use them then idk what you expect. Aww poor baby doesn’t feel like improving their mental health? So I should feel bad when they have a mental breakdown? Nope. Grow up.
This is just one side of the story. She was warned ⚠️ but this all could of been handled differently. Her mother wasn't "supportive" either. I have panic disorder. I'm extremely proud of the girl for at least "trying" to go out and have an EXPERIENCE despite struggling so much and recoiling back. Putting this on the internet isn't going to change things for you or your daughter. I'm sorry you have to seek validation with this rant. Therapy is best for "both" of you. The thing is you have to want it or it won't work. I have struggled setting a single foot out my front door for a few years in the past, living in so much fear. My life passes before me and I've experienced not a whole lot of fun life things. I don't believe to coddle but being supportive and making a plan together for an emergency exit should had been in place. Don't you want your daughter to experience new things and push for that? She might now not do that as she feels unsafe even more without a supportive lifeline. After time the training wheels will be taken off as she'll navigate more confidently. You know what a "good" therapist is? A good therapist acts as a supportive mother figure. Did you know that?
NTA. She was warned, & also ignored/argued about his concerns at the time, so this is completely on her. Maybe she could have apologised/made up with her friends if she didn't want to spend so much money on an Uber. You all deserve better public transportation over the Pond, too.
I'm on the fence but leaning towards YTA. I know people with Anxiety and there is often no reasoning with it. They know that that anxiety is irrational but in the moment it is the worst imaginable outcome and every ounce of logic will not stand up to it. At its worst someone I knew was sobbing that they had k*lled a baby because they was starting to have a sore throat (they hugged a friend, the friends daughter had a new baby, they had not met the daughter or baby but thought they had infected the friend who would pass it on and the baby we get sick). Im those situations they need a support network and family should be the one you can rely on, especially at 18yo. There were other ways he could have taught her responsibility and therapy tells people with anxiety to push their limits and take on experiences which is what she was doing. I wouldn't want the person I know never to live because they were afraid.
According to the post, it was discussed before the trip: if she needs to get home early, she needs to take an Uber. She wanted to quit - she took an Uber. Problem solved. The fact that the daughter didn't calculate with the price, that's her teaching moment, as they always say. On the other hand, why do we assume that the mother could've left her work for several hours just to play cab for an adult child, who was not in danger? I guess her earning potential will dwindle if she is unreliable. And when the parent's earnings decrease, the adult child won't have the option to take a $250 Uber ride.Load More Replies...
The kid with anxiety was warned. She knew what the consequences would be. She made the clear decision to do this anyways. And was mad when the previously-warned-about consequences actually happened. She refuses to attend therapy. Yes anxiety sucks, I experience it too, but at some point you need to be an adult and handle your own business. If you can’t handle it, you need hospital help. You can’t be coddled your whole life when you refuse any kind of help and refuse to improve your own situation. As someone who has done without things I really needed to improve my mental health, it’s hard to feel sympathy for that after a while - if you have the free available tools but refuse to use them then idk what you expect. Aww poor baby doesn’t feel like improving their mental health? So I should feel bad when they have a mental breakdown? Nope. Grow up.
This is just one side of the story. She was warned ⚠️ but this all could of been handled differently. Her mother wasn't "supportive" either. I have panic disorder. I'm extremely proud of the girl for at least "trying" to go out and have an EXPERIENCE despite struggling so much and recoiling back. Putting this on the internet isn't going to change things for you or your daughter. I'm sorry you have to seek validation with this rant. Therapy is best for "both" of you. The thing is you have to want it or it won't work. I have struggled setting a single foot out my front door for a few years in the past, living in so much fear. My life passes before me and I've experienced not a whole lot of fun life things. I don't believe to coddle but being supportive and making a plan together for an emergency exit should had been in place. Don't you want your daughter to experience new things and push for that? She might now not do that as she feels unsafe even more without a supportive lifeline. After time the training wheels will be taken off as she'll navigate more confidently. You know what a "good" therapist is? A good therapist acts as a supportive mother figure. Did you know that?
NTA. She was warned, & also ignored/argued about his concerns at the time, so this is completely on her. Maybe she could have apologised/made up with her friends if she didn't want to spend so much money on an Uber. You all deserve better public transportation over the Pond, too.
22
5