New Manager Says Overweight Woman Is Unfit To See Clients, Suggests Taking Time Off To Lose Weight

Some people still think that workplace discrimination is as real as Santa Claus, but they don’t realize how prevalent it is. Of course, men experience it too, but women are probably more likely to come across it, considering how the world functions on “societal norms.”

Just look at this woman, whose new male manager almost fired her because of her weight, claiming she wasn’t fit enough to be in a client-facing role. Hypocritically, though, this wasn’t applicable to her obese male colleague. However, before she could even do anything, karma came knocking, and this toxic boss got what he deserved! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

Unfortunately, workplace discrimination is quite prevalent, especially when it comes to women

The 30-year-old poster is overweight, but she has never had trouble with any clients in the past 8 years that she has worked for her company

However, a new manager claimed she wasn’t fit to be in a client-facing role, and asked her to be demoted or take “unpaid leave” to lose weight

She was shocked as she’s really good at her job, and besides, he didn’t say anything to an obese male colleague in the same role

She got legal help, but before she could take action, the story traveled to HR, and she was pulled into a meeting where she was confronted about everything

They weren’t comfortable that she was taking legal help, so they offered her the toxic boss’s position and fired him, which she accepted

Dear readers, in today’s story, we come across a chauvinist boss who almost fired the 30-year-old original poster (OP). The thing is, she’s overweight, but that has never created problems for the company where she has been working for the past 8 years. However, trouble brewed after a larger corporation took over, and a new boss showed his true colors.

Apparently, he claimed she was not fit for a client-facing role, so she should either be demoted or she could take unpaid leave to lose weight. OP must be taken aback by this cruelty, considering she was really good at her job. Besides, the same rule didn’t apply to her obese male coworker, so we can imagine how frustrated she must’ve felt because of this manager.

However, the tables completely turned in the update that she gave us, and netizens were just delighted. Well, she spoke to a lawyer about the discrimination she faced, but before she could do anything, she got called by HR. Apparently, word had reached them about what happened, as she confessed to a friend, who told someone else.

In the meeting, she was thoroughly interrogated about the whole situation, and she could see them squirm with discomfort when she mentioned a lawyer. Alas, they told her that it was just a guy power-tripping who did that to her, and lo and behold, they offered her his position! In fact, they also fired him, and she couldn’t really blame them for his fault, so she accepted the role!

“When an employee’s work performance is overlooked, while their gender and physical appearance are targeted, it can stir trouble pretty fast. This can affect the victim’s mental health, but it also shatters their image of how an actual corporate environment functions,” said Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner that Bored Panda interviewed.

She also explained that when companies fail to train their management about discrimination in the workplace, it clearly portrays the company in a bad light. As per her, some of the biggies do care more about their reputation rather than their employees’ well-being. That’s why they pull off stunts like offering a promotion or firing the culprit, she added.

Well, even the poster was well aware that they were doing it, so she wouldn’t sue them, but this whole thing wouldn’t have happened if they had trained the boss in advance. Our expert stressed that training managers not to discriminate at work is super important because they set the mood for the whole team.

“If a manager is being unfair, it can make people feel uncomfortable, overlooked, or straight-up disrespected. That kind of negativity spreads fast and can totally wreck morale. Plus, it’s not just about being nice, it’s about being fair, legal, and making sure everyone gets a real shot to grow and succeed, no matter what they look like, where they’re from, or how they identify,” Apoorva elaborated.

It seems as though it was the company’s fault for not having such a training program for the managerial positions, right? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens didn’t hesitate to call out her toxic boss, and were all too delighted that he got fired for his behavior

Screenshot of a comment discussing an overweight woman deemed unfit by a new manager to see clients and advised to take time off.

Comment highlighting a new manager requiring unpaid time off for weight loss to maintain position and pay.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a new manager saying an overweight woman is unfit to see clients.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a humorous situation about being launched out of a window via pneumatic tube.

Text post saying a company’s legal team reacts in shock to new manager calling overweight woman unfit to see clients.

Comment on forum discussing new manager saying overweight woman unfit to see clients, suggesting weight loss time off.

Comment expressing frustration about new manager saying overweight woman is unfit to see clients and suggesting weight loss time off.

Comment discussing HR’s role in protecting the company, highlighting issues with a new manager deeming woman unfit to see clients.

User comment in online forum warning about losing control if a new manager labels an overweight woman unfit to see clients.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing weight stigma involving a new manager labeling an overweight woman unfit to see clients.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing social media and HR issues related to overweight woman unfit to see clients.

Comment discussing new manager saying overweight woman unfit to see clients and suggesting weight loss time off.

Comment from overweight woman addressing perception of fitness and work despite manager calling her unfit to see clients.

Reddit comment discussing new manager labeling overweight woman unfit to see clients, advising time off to lose weight.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing fatphobia, hypocrisy, and unfair treatment of an overweight woman by a new manager.

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing an overweight woman and a new manager discussing fitness to see clients.

Comment on a forum post expressing satisfaction with a reaction to a new manager deeming an overweight woman unfit to see clients.

