New Manager Says Overweight Woman Is Unfit To See Clients, Suggests Taking Time Off To Lose Weight

New Manager Says Overweight Woman Is Unfit To See Clients, Suggests Taking Time Off To Lose WeightInterview With Expert
Some people still think that workplace discrimination is as real as Santa Claus, but they don’t realize how prevalent it is. Of course, men experience it too, but women are probably more likely to come across it, considering how the world functions on “societal norms.”
Just look at this woman, whose new male manager almost fired her because of her weight, claiming she wasn’t fit enough to be in a client-facing role. Hypocritically, though, this wasn’t applicable to her obese male colleague. However, before she could even do anything, karma came knocking, and this toxic boss got what he deserved! Here’s what happened…
More info: Reddit
Unfortunately, workplace discrimination is quite prevalent, especially when it comes to women
Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The 30-year-old poster is overweight, but she has never had trouble with any clients in the past 8 years that she has worked for her company
Image credits: fakeenamee
Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)
However, a new manager claimed she wasn’t fit to be in a client-facing role, and asked her to be demoted or take “unpaid leave” to lose weight
Image credits: fakeenamee
Image credits: pikisuperstar / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She was shocked as she’s really good at her job, and besides, he didn’t say anything to an obese male colleague in the same role
Image credits: fakeenamee
Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
She got legal help, but before she could take action, the story traveled to HR, and she was pulled into a meeting where she was confronted about everything
Image credits: fakeenamee
They weren’t comfortable that she was taking legal help, so they offered her the toxic boss’s position and fired him, which she accepted
Dear readers, in today’s story, we come across a chauvinist boss who almost fired the 30-year-old original poster (OP). The thing is, she’s overweight, but that has never created problems for the company where she has been working for the past 8 years. However, trouble brewed after a larger corporation took over, and a new boss showed his true colors.
Apparently, he claimed she was not fit for a client-facing role, so she should either be demoted or she could take unpaid leave to lose weight. OP must be taken aback by this cruelty, considering she was really good at her job. Besides, the same rule didn’t apply to her obese male coworker, so we can imagine how frustrated she must’ve felt because of this manager.
However, the tables completely turned in the update that she gave us, and netizens were just delighted. Well, she spoke to a lawyer about the discrimination she faced, but before she could do anything, she got called by HR. Apparently, word had reached them about what happened, as she confessed to a friend, who told someone else.
In the meeting, she was thoroughly interrogated about the whole situation, and she could see them squirm with discomfort when she mentioned a lawyer. Alas, they told her that it was just a guy power-tripping who did that to her, and lo and behold, they offered her his position! In fact, they also fired him, and she couldn’t really blame them for his fault, so she accepted the role!
Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)
“When an employee’s work performance is overlooked, while their gender and physical appearance are targeted, it can stir trouble pretty fast. This can affect the victim’s mental health, but it also shatters their image of how an actual corporate environment functions,” said Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner that Bored Panda interviewed.
She also explained that when companies fail to train their management about discrimination in the workplace, it clearly portrays the company in a bad light. As per her, some of the biggies do care more about their reputation rather than their employees’ well-being. That’s why they pull off stunts like offering a promotion or firing the culprit, she added.
Well, even the poster was well aware that they were doing it, so she wouldn’t sue them, but this whole thing wouldn’t have happened if they had trained the boss in advance. Our expert stressed that training managers not to discriminate at work is super important because they set the mood for the whole team.
“If a manager is being unfair, it can make people feel uncomfortable, overlooked, or straight-up disrespected. That kind of negativity spreads fast and can totally wreck morale. Plus, it’s not just about being nice, it’s about being fair, legal, and making sure everyone gets a real shot to grow and succeed, no matter what they look like, where they’re from, or how they identify,” Apoorva elaborated.
It seems as though it was the company’s fault for not having such a training program for the managerial positions, right? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens didn’t hesitate to call out her toxic boss, and were all too delighted that he got fired for his behavior
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I had a very obese friend who went through cosmetology school and when she applied for a job at a salon the boss flat out told her as big as she was she wouldn't be able to stand all day to cut hair and didn't hire her. This was in the 80s tho.
I had a very obese friend who went through cosmetology school and when she applied for a job at a salon the boss flat out told her as big as she was she wouldn't be able to stand all day to cut hair and didn't hire her. This was in the 80s tho.
34
2