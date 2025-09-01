ADVERTISEMENT

I create fashion sketching and illustration content on Instagram. Over the years, I’ve worked with luxury brands, fashion shows, bridal showers, and even restaurant groups. Every event is different, but the goal is always the same: to capture the energy, style, and essence of each guest in a few expressive strokes.

I work with mixed media, often combining pen, marker, watercolor, and pencil, sometimes on mixed media paper, sometimes on watercolor paper. Watercolor is one of my favorite mediums because it’s quick, expressive, and easy on the hand. To capture each guest, I typically take a quick reference photo and then work from that. Each sketch takes about 10–12 minutes, and I complete as many as time allows. Once finished, every illustration is neatly slipped into a protective sleeve, ready for guests to pick up during or after the event. It’s not only a beautiful keepsake but also a unique experience that guests remember.

Scroll down to see some of my works!

More info: Instagram