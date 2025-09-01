I Captured Luxury Events One Quick Sketch At A Time (25 Pics)
I create fashion sketching and illustration content on Instagram. Over the years, I’ve worked with luxury brands, fashion shows, bridal showers, and even restaurant groups. Every event is different, but the goal is always the same: to capture the energy, style, and essence of each guest in a few expressive strokes.
I work with mixed media, often combining pen, marker, watercolor, and pencil, sometimes on mixed media paper, sometimes on watercolor paper. Watercolor is one of my favorite mediums because it’s quick, expressive, and easy on the hand. To capture each guest, I typically take a quick reference photo and then work from that. Each sketch takes about 10–12 minutes, and I complete as many as time allows. Once finished, every illustration is neatly slipped into a protective sleeve, ready for guests to pick up during or after the event. It’s not only a beautiful keepsake but also a unique experience that guests remember.
Scroll down to see some of my works!
Behind the Scenes of a Fashion Illustrator
Event sketching is not just about drawing, it’s about creating an experience. Guests often gather around while I sketch, and it becomes a live performance in itself. There’s a special kind of excitement in seeing yourself come to life on paper within minutes. It’s fast, spontaneous, and full of personality.
Tips for Aspiring Illustrators
For those interested in breaking into event sketching, here are a few things I’ve learned along the way:
- Practice is everything. Event sketching is fast-paced, so the more you sketch, the more confident and efficient you’ll become.
- It’s a fashion sketch, not a portrait. You’re not aiming for hyperrealism, it’s about capturing the essence, movement, and style of a person, not every single detail.
- Learn what to leave out. Working under strict time limits teaches you to simplify. With practice, you’ll know which details matter most and how to create impact with less.
- Let go of perfection. Sometimes the beauty of a sketch lies in its looseness and energy. That’s what makes it feel alive.
- Event sketching is a blend of art, performance, and fashion, it’s about creating something memorable in the moment.
Bella Tserendorj is a fashion illustrator and designer based in New York City. She studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and has since built a career blending art and fashion in unique ways. Bella specializes in live event sketching, creating quick, expressive fashion illustrations that capture the personality and style of guests in just minutes. Her work has been featured at luxury brand events, fashion show, bridal showers, and restaurant groups, bringing a one-of-a-kind interactive experience to each occasion.