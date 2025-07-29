ADVERTISEMENT

If you're looking for a lighthearted comic that's genuinely fun to read, "Bismarck & Rita" is a solid pick. Created by K.J. Night, the series follows a girl named Rita and her best friend Bismarck, a blue spider, as they explore life in the seaside town of Port Sapphire.

The humor leans on quick dialogue, relatable moments, and character chemistry that doesn't try too hard to be deep but still hits. The art is clean, colorful, and expressive, keeping everything easy to follow and visually pleasant. You don't need to start from the beginning to enjoy it, either, as each strip works on its own.

#1

Comic panels showing a girl and her spider best friend sharing a funny moment with a lucky ring at a beachside eatery.

bismarck_and_rita Report

    #2

    Comic of a girl and her blue spider best friend playing by the beach in a wholesome and unhinged moment.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #3

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider best friend fishing and humorously discussing sea dangers.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #4

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider planning a boat adventure with themes of exploration and friendship.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #5

    Comic panels showing a girl and her quirky spider best friend playing arcade games and cheering each other on.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #6

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider best friend watching TV and discussing a plot twist in a wholesome scene.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #7

    Comic panels showing campers by a campfire, featuring a girl and her spider best friend in a wholesome yet unhinged scene.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #8

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider best friend ordering food and drinks at a food truck in a wholesome and quirky interaction.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #9

    Comic panels of a girl and her spider best friend relaxing by a red van, showcasing wholesome and unhinged friendship moments.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #10

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider best friend on a cliff, expressing excitement and worry about Bismarck day.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #11

    Comic panels showing a girl and her quirky spider friend exchanging gifts in a cozy, wholesome setting.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #12

    A colorful comic strip featuring a girl and her spider friend in a whimsical outdoor adventure scene.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #13

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider best friend enjoying nature, sharing moments on benches and exploring outdoors together.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #14

    Comic panels showing a girl in a witch hat and her blue spider friend making a potion, revealing it's just coffee.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #15

    Comic strip showing a girl and her spider best friend trading candy peas and making a whimsical deal.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #16

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider best friend sharing an ice cream treat and chatting about life’s ups and downs.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #17

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider best friend discussing New Year's resolutions humorously and whimsically.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #18

    Comic showing a girl and her spider friend interacting with a mysterious fruit on a beach in a wholesome, quirky style.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #19

    Comic panels featuring a girl and her spider best friend building a snowman and having a winter conversation by a lake.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #20

    Comic panels showing a girl and her blue spider friend exploring nature and discussing creatures in a wholesome, quirky style.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #21

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider best friend discussing holidays and playing in the snow in a wholesome, unhinged style.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #22

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider friend discussing annoying customers and the girl's tough day in a whimsical setting.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #23

    Comic strip of a girl and her spider best friend humorously misunderstanding nautical terms on a beach.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #24

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider best friend discussing a sticky hand toy at a store counter.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

    #25

    Comic panels showing a girl and her spider best friend in rain, highlighting their quirky and wholesome friendship moments.

    bismarck_and_rita Report

