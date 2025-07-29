ADVERTISEMENT

If you're looking for a lighthearted comic that's genuinely fun to read, "Bismarck & Rita" is a solid pick. Created by K.J. Night, the series follows a girl named Rita and her best friend Bismarck, a blue spider, as they explore life in the seaside town of Port Sapphire.

The humor leans on quick dialogue, relatable moments, and character chemistry that doesn't try too hard to be deep but still hits. The art is clean, colorful, and expressive, keeping everything easy to follow and visually pleasant. You don't need to start from the beginning to enjoy it, either, as each strip works on its own.

More info: Instagram | Instagram