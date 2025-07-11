ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, many beloved characters have changed a lot — from their early days on TV or in games to how we see them now. Artist Richietoons brings these changes to life by showing how famous characters like Woody Woodpecker, Mario, Sonic, and Tom and Jerry have evolved through time.

This collection highlights the fun journey of these icons, reminding us how their designs reflect different eras and styles. It’s a cool way to see how characters grow and stay fresh while still keeping the charm we all love.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Woody Woodpecker 1940-2024"

Two versions of Woody Woodpecker cartoon character celebrating 84th anniversary of the beloved character's evolution over time.

richietoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    "Sonic Through Time (33 Years)"

    Sonic the Hedgehog character evolution showing classic and modern designs shaking hands in vibrant backgrounds.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    "Donkey Kong, Pauline And Mario From 1983 Until Now"

    Beloved characters Mario, Donkey Kong, and Pauline shown in their original and evolved cartoon styles side by side.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    "Oswald And Oswald"

    Vintage and modern versions of a beloved cartoon rabbit shown side by side, illustrating character evolution over time.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    "Porky Pig; 89 Years And That's Not All Folks"

    Split image showing the evolution of beloved characters with Porky Pig in classic black and white and modern colorful style.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    "Droopy: Always Happy Through Time"

    Two beloved characters side by side holding a sign, showcasing character evolution over time in animation.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    "Alvin And The Chipmunkverse"

    Classic and modern versions of beloved animated characters shown side by side to highlight how characters have evolved over time.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    "Pluto Meets Pluto"

    Pluto shown in two styles side by side, illustrating beloved characters evolving over time with vibrant and classic animation.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    "Donald Fauntleroy Duck Meets Donald"

    Donald Duck evolution art showing beloved characters transformed from early black and white to modern colorful animation style.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    "Dippy Wang Meets Goofy"

    Classic and modern versions of beloved characters shown side by side, highlighting their evolution over time.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    "Pete's 100th Anniversary, 1925 - 2025, As A Fun Fact; In His First Design He Was A Bear"

    Beloved characters evolution showing old black and white style transforming into modern colorful cartoon design.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    "Popeye; Before And After"

    Popeye character evolution showing original black-and-white sketch versus modern colorful cartoon style.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    "From Mr. Slicker To Mortimer Mouse"

    Classic and modern versions of a beloved animated character side by side, showing how characters have evolved over time.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    "Mario Meeting Mario"

    Split image showing the evolution of beloved characters featuring classic pixel art and modern detailed rendering of Mario.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    "Tom And Jerry; The Passing Of The Years (1940 - 2024)"

    Tom and Jerry evolution illustration showing the transformation of beloved characters in classic and modern cartoon styles.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There were some terrible incarnations over the last 20 years or so - that current one is nothing like as bad as some of them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    "Peg Leg Pete Meets Pete"

    Split image showing the evolution of a beloved cartoon character from early black and white style to modern colorful animation.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    "Horace Meets Horace"

    Goofy character shown in vintage black and white style with colorful modern cowboy outfit, illustrating character evolution over time.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    "Clarabelle Meets Clarabelle"

    Vintage and modern versions of Clarabelle Cow side by side, illustrating beloved character evolution over time by an artist.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    "Baloo; From The Jungle Book (1967) To Talespin (1990)"

    Split image showing the evolution of beloved characters Baloo and Mowgli with updated animation styles over time.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    "Goofy Jr (1951) vs. Max Goof (1995)"

    Classic and modern cartoon characters shown side by side illustrating beloved character evolution over time.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    "Gyro Gearloose Before And After"

    Split image of a beloved cartoon duck character in two different art styles showing character evolution over time.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    "90th Anniversary Tribute To Donald"

    Donald Duck holding a birthday cake in front of a mirror showing his original black and white character drawing evolution.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    "Garfield Through Time"

    Garfield cartoon showing character evolution with old sketch and modern colored version holding pencil and thought bubble.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    "Genie Meets Genie (With All Due Respect To The Memory Of Robin Williams)"

    Blue genie character showing evolution with split image of two animation styles, illustrating beloved characters evolving over time.

    richietoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!