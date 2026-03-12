ADVERTISEMENT

Art history usually lives in museums, books, and classroom slideshows, but Stefania Pascov found a way to make it part of everyday life. Through her handmade jewelry project, A Museum You Can Wear, or Muzeul de la Ureche in Romanian, she transforms iconic paintings into miniature beadwork pieces that people can actually wear. From famous masterpieces by Van Gogh, Klimt, Vermeer, and Hokusai to many others, her designs turn recognizable works of art into something playful, detailed, and deeply personal.

What makes Stefania’s creations especially fascinating is the amount of thought and precision that goes into each one. Every design begins as a digital pattern, carefully planned bead by bead to capture the composition, colors, and spirit of the original painting within the limits of tiny glass beads.

Curious to learn more about the idea behind the project and the process of recreating famous paintings in wearable form, we asked Stefania to share more about her work.

