Whether admitted outright or quietly padded in press kits, many male celebrities have long faced speculation about their real height.

In showbiz, leading men are often tempted to bill themselves a few centimeters taller than they truly are, often adding their shoe soles to their real stature, leaving fans skeptical of official numbers.

But real life appearances have made the discrepancies too hard to ignore. According to research from Celebrity Heights, a surprising number of famous names are actually shorter than their reputations suggest.

Below is a breakdown of how tall these men actually are, according to the site.